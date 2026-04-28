Fauci adviser charged with concealing COVID-19 pandemic documents

Cole Lauterbach
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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An adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal official who became the face of the government’s fight against COVID-19, is facing federal charges alleging that he concealed government documents from the public eye. Some of the communication is allegedly tied to funding for a researcher who oversaw gain-of-function research on viruses in Wuhan, China.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced an unsealed indictment alleging that Dr. David M. Morens, a senior advisor to Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 2006 to 2022, deliberately concealed COVID-19 research grant information from Freedom of Information Act requests.

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Specifically, the indictment alleges Morans hid evidence that would have been found in FOIA requests about gain-of-function research that makes viruses more deadly in order to study them. 

The indictment alleges he concealed the information in exchange for kickbacks. 

Morens is charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting. 

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, adding that the information Morens concealed would have given credence to theories that COVID-19 originated from a lab.

Court records show Morens made a court appearance in Maryland on Monday and was released.

The indictment did not accuse Morens or other U.S. scientists or officials of creating or spreading the virus.

Fauci, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, previously distanced himself from Morens. Fauci received a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden in early 2025.

The concealment

Morens, along with two other unnamed co-conspirators, allegedly used private email and kept other sensitive information out of places where they knew it would be subject to FOIA requests. 

The indictment describes “Co-Conspirator 1” as the recipient of a grant entitled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” a now-terminated grant that was subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

“Co-Conspirator 2” allegedly worked with Morens to try and restore the grant’s funding and fight narratives tying COVID-19 to the institute.

The indictment says they communicated via Morens’ Gmail account instead of using his government email to keep anything said out of touch from public disclosure searches.

Science Magazine, Judicial Watch and the Heritage Foundation sent several FOIA requests looking for information that would have snared that concealed communication, the indictment said.

The kickbacks 

The indictment alleges that Co-Conspirator 1 sent Morens two bottles of The Prisoner, a red wine from Napa Valley, in June 2020, calling the gifts “the first of what I hope will be a continued series of expressions of gratitude for your advice, support, and behind the scenes shenanigans against your boss, his boss, and the ultimate boss on the Hill.” 

The unnamed conspirator promised Morens future gifts of meals at “Michelin starred restaurants” in major global cities.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

A federal indictment charges a senior NIAID official with deliberately hiding COVID-19 research records from public disclosure requests, meaning information Americans sought through legal channels was allegedly withheld during the pandemic.

FOIA access was allegedly blocked

According to the indictment, requests from Science Magazine, Judicial Watch and the Heritage Foundation were allegedly circumvented by routing communications through private email.

Grant tied to Wuhan lab

The concealed records allegedly relate to a federally funded grant subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which the indictment says Morens worked to shield from disclosure.

Charges are allegations, not findings

Morens has been charged but not convicted; the indictment does not accuse him, Fauci or other officials of creating or spreading COVID-19.

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Community reaction

Republican lawmakers including House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Rand Paul praised the indictment. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek the case appeared to involve a violation but was "not the sort of case the DOJ would typically bring."

Context corner

FOIA laws require federal employees to conduct official business on government systems so records can be preserved and disclosed to the public. Using private email to conduct official business circumvents those requirements and is a violation of the Federal Records Act.

Oppo research

Fauci distanced himself from Morens during 2024 congressional testimony, saying Morens was not an adviser on substantive policy issues and that he had no knowledge of Morens conducting NIH business on personal email. President Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci before leaving office.

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. National Institutes of Health

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. National Institutes of Health