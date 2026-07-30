Fauci invoked the Fifth. Republicans aren’t letting it end there

Jason K. Morrell
Republicans plan to vote next week on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing Wednesday.
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans plan to vote next week on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing Wednesday on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee Chairman Rand Paul said he intends to move forward with the effort even as he acknowledged there are unresolved legal questions surrounding Fauci’s preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden.

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Fauci refuses to answer questions

Fauci opened the hearing by announcing he would invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination on the advice of his attorneys. He accused Paul of spending years trying to build a criminal case against him and said the senator’s decision to release more than 1,100 pages of his personal diaries before the hearing was intended to embarrass and intimidate him.

“Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion,” Fauci said in his opening statement.

Alex Wroblewski/ AFP via Getty Images

He said invoking the Fifth Amendment “pains” him after decades of appearing before Congress and cooperating with congressional investigations.

Republicans focused much of their questioning on federal funding for virus research in Wuhan, China, the origins of COVID-19 and Fauci’s previous testimony before Congress. Fauci declined to answer each line of questioning.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., widened the exchange by asking Fauci basic questions, including which day of the week it was and what color tie he was wearing. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment again.

Attorney removed after dispute

The hearing briefly shifted away from Fauci after his attorney, David Schertler, tried to address the committee following Paul’s questioning.

Paul refused to recognize him, warned he would be removed if he continued speaking and ultimately directed Capitol Police to escort Schertler from the hearing room.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans also repeatedly pointed to the diaries Paul released before the hearing, arguing the documents conflict with Fauci’s public statements and previous congressional testimony.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to trap Fauci

Democrats argued Republicans were trying to entrap Fauci rather than examine the government’s pandemic response.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., told Fauci the hearing was designed to trap him, while Ranking Member Gary Peters, D-Mich., called the investigation one-sided and said it could discourage public officials from serving during future health emergencies.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“It is unfortunate that you have been put in the position that you are in today,” Hassan said. “And it must be enormously frustrating to know that this hearing is designed to entrap you.

President Donald Trump also weighed in after the hearing, saying he watched the proceedings and again criticized Fauci’s handling of the pandemic, calling the former adviser someone who “made a lot of mistakes.”

“I watched the whole thing today,” Trump told reporters. “Fauci wanted to have nobody wearing masks, if you remember. And then everybody had to wear five masks, as many masks as you could get.”

Paul closed the hearing by saying the committee will vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A Senate hearing on the government's COVID-19 response produced no new testimony after Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment throughout, and a contempt vote is now scheduled for next week.

Contempt vote is pending

Republicans plan to hold a committee vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, though Committee Chairman Rand Paul acknowledged unresolved legal questions surrounding Fauci's preemptive pardon from Biden.

Fifth Amendment invoked broadly

Fauci declined to answer every question posed, including, according to the hearing record, basic queries about the day of the week and the color of his tie.

Pardon's legal status contested

Paul said unresolved legal questions surround Biden's preemptive pardon of Fauci, meaning the pardon's scope and enforceability remain unsettled heading into the contempt proceeding.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News