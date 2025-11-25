Unbiased. Straight Facts.
FBI confirms Trump shooter acted alone; Caesar’s Palace fined $7.8M in Ohtani gambling scandal

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: The FBI confirms the man who shot Trump was a lone wolf; and Caesar's Palace must pay $7.8M for Shohei Ohtani scandal.
Image credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton, Bryan Steffy/Sipa USA via Reuters
Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Left Media Miss

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed the man who shot President Donald Trump in July 2024 acted alone. It comes after political commentator Tucker Carlson accused the bureau of lying about the suspect.

Right Media Miss

Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace has been ordered to pay $7.8 million by the Nevada Gaming Commission for its role in the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the FBI has confirmed the man who tried to kill President Donald Trump in July 2024 acted alone. And famous Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace has to pay millions of dollars for its role in the Shoehei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Media Miss by the left: FBI confirms lone attacker  in Trump assassination attempt

The FBI is reaffirming that Thomas Crooks acted alone when he shot at then-candidate Donald Trump in July 2024. “We have spoken to the families, the president — there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News Digital.

The update comes after political commentator Tucker Carlson accused the bureau of purposely hiding Crooks’ online activity and  lying about  its conclusion that he had  “limited online and in-person interactions” and that he “planned and conducted the attack alone.”

The FBI says its extensive investigation found no evidence of co-conspirators, no foreign ties, and no support network behind the shooting.

Media Miss by the right: Caesars Palace fined  $7.8M in Ohtani-linked gambling scandal 

Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace has been ordered to pay $7.8 million to the Nevada Gaming Commission for the role it played in the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Regulators said the casino failed to verify the source of funds used by bookmaker Matthew Bowyer — a key figure in the case. 

One of Bowyer’s clients, Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, was convicted of bank fraud for illegally transferring $17 million from the MLB star’s account to pay off gambling debts.

Bowyer pleaded guilty in 2024 to running an illegal gambling operation and money laundering. He was sentenced to one year in federal prison and ordered to  pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Sources

