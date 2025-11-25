FBI confirms Trump shooter acted alone; Caesar’s Palace fined $7.8M in Ohtani gambling scandal

In this Media Miss Minute, the FBI has confirmed the man who tried to kill President Donald Trump in July 2024 acted alone. And famous Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace has to pay millions of dollars for its role in the Shoehei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Media Miss by the left: FBI confirms lone attacker in Trump assassination attempt

The FBI is reaffirming that Thomas Crooks acted alone when he shot at then-candidate Donald Trump in July 2024. “We have spoken to the families, the president — there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News Digital.

The update comes after political commentator Tucker Carlson accused the bureau of purposely hiding Crooks’ online activity and lying about its conclusion that he had “limited online and in-person interactions” and that he “planned and conducted the attack alone.”

The FBI says its extensive investigation found no evidence of co-conspirators, no foreign ties, and no support network behind the shooting.

Media Miss by the right: Caesars Palace fined $7.8M in Ohtani-linked gambling scandal

Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace has been ordered to pay $7.8 million to the Nevada Gaming Commission for the role it played in the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Regulators said the casino failed to verify the source of funds used by bookmaker Matthew Bowyer — a key figure in the case.

One of Bowyer’s clients, Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, was convicted of bank fraud for illegally transferring $17 million from the MLB star’s account to pay off gambling debts.

Bowyer pleaded guilty in 2024 to running an illegal gambling operation and money laundering. He was sentenced to one year in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.

