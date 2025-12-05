Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

FBI denies claim Patel ordered agents to drive girlfriend’s friend home

William Jackson
FBI Director Kash Patel is accused of ordering agents on his girlfriend’s security detail to drive one of her friends home after a night out. The FBI called the account “made up” and denied it. MS NOW reports a SWAT detail protects his partner amid death threats, a precedent former agents question, while Patel defends his FBI jet travel on Fox News.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Summary

Misuse allegation

NBC News reports that FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly ordered agents on his girlfriend’s security detail to drive her friend home after a night out; the FBI denied it, calling the claim “made up.”

Security detail

MS NOW reports Alexis Wilkins is protected by a Nashville-based FBI SWAT detail. The bureau says the protection is due to “hundreds of credible death threats” tied to her relationship with Patel.

Travel defense

On Fox News, Patel defended his use of an FBI jet as required for directors and said he’s a “steward of taxpayer dollars.” House Democrats have opened a probe of his travel, including a trip to attend a Wilkins concert.

Full story

The FBI is disputing a claim that Director Kash Patel ordered agents on his girlfriend’s protective detail to drive one of her friends home after a night out. The bureau told MS NOW the account is “made up” and categorically denied it.

The denial comes as MS NOW reports that the FBI has assigned a protective security team – drawn from a Nashville-based SWAT unit – to safeguard Patel’s partner, country singer Alexis Wilkins, due to “hundreds of credible death threats” tied to her relationship with the director. In a statement to the outlet, the FBI declined to discuss operational details but maintained that the protection is justified based on threat assessments.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Concerns from former FBI officials

Current and former senior law enforcement officials told MS NOW they were unaware of any precedent for assigning a government-staffed detail to the romantic partner of an FBI director, particularly one who does not reside with him. Some warned that using SWAT agents for personal protection could reduce their availability for crisis response.

Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary described the use of tactical teams for Wilkins as “inappropriate” and said the reported directive to chauffeur her friend – which the FBI denies – would be “outrageous” if true.

Patel responds to scrutiny over travel

Meanwhile, Patel is also defending his use of an FBI jet after House Democrats launched a probe into his travel. In an interview with Fox News, Patel said he flies less than his predecessors and is “a steward of the taxpayer dollars.”

Directors are required users of government aircraft, he said, adding, “I’m entitled to a personal life… Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely.” 

MS NOW previously reported President Donald Trump had considered replacing Patel following negative coverage of his use of FBI resources, including a trip to one of Wilkins; concerts. Patel and the White House denied that he was at risk of being pushed out.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Questions about the use of FBI resources for personal protection and travel by Director Kash Patel have prompted institutional scrutiny and concerns about operational priorities and precedent in law enforcement.

FBI resource use

The story highlights debate over whether providing a protective detail and use of government aircraft for personal or partner-related reasons is appropriate for an FBI director.

Accountability and oversight

Scrutiny from lawmakers and former officials, including probes by House Democrats and comments from ex-agents, reflects concerns about transparency, accountability and oversight in federal law enforcement leadership.

Security practices

The assignment of a SWAT-based protection team to Alexis Wilkins, reportedly due to credible threats, raises broader questions about the scope and precedent for FBI security practices involving the partners of senior officials.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. MS Now
  2. Fox News

Sources

  1. MS Now
  2. Fox News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.