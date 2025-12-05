FBI denies claim Patel ordered agents to drive girlfriend’s friend home

The FBI is disputing a claim that Director Kash Patel ordered agents on his girlfriend’s protective detail to drive one of her friends home after a night out. The bureau told MS NOW the account is “made up” and categorically denied it.

The denial comes as MS NOW reports that the FBI has assigned a protective security team – drawn from a Nashville-based SWAT unit – to safeguard Patel’s partner, country singer Alexis Wilkins, due to “hundreds of credible death threats” tied to her relationship with the director. In a statement to the outlet, the FBI declined to discuss operational details but maintained that the protection is justified based on threat assessments.

Concerns from former FBI officials

Current and former senior law enforcement officials told MS NOW they were unaware of any precedent for assigning a government-staffed detail to the romantic partner of an FBI director, particularly one who does not reside with him. Some warned that using SWAT agents for personal protection could reduce their availability for crisis response.

Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary described the use of tactical teams for Wilkins as “inappropriate” and said the reported directive to chauffeur her friend – which the FBI denies – would be “outrageous” if true.

Patel responds to scrutiny over travel

Meanwhile, Patel is also defending his use of an FBI jet after House Democrats launched a probe into his travel. In an interview with Fox News, Patel said he flies less than his predecessors and is “a steward of the taxpayer dollars.”

Directors are required users of government aircraft, he said, adding, “I’m entitled to a personal life… Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely.”

MS NOW previously reported President Donald Trump had considered replacing Patel following negative coverage of his use of FBI resources, including a trip to one of Wilkins; concerts. Patel and the White House denied that he was at risk of being pushed out.