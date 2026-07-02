FBI investigates whether Nancy Guthrie ransom notes are legitimate or ‘extortion attempts’

Shea Taylor
The FBI says it's working to figure out which ransom notes are legitimate five months after the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Investigators with the FBI are working to verify the authenticity of “several” ransom notes received in the five months since Nancy Guthrie, “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, disappeared. The 84-year-old was kidnapped from her Arizona home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

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So far, investigators believe the first two notes, sent in the two weeks after Guthrie was abducted, are legitimate. They say they’re still working to determine if others are, but have no clues to indicate that they are. Others, they say, are just believed to be attempts at extortion.

The FBI did not specify how many notes have come in, but Tucson TV station KOLD says it received two — one demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Guthrie’s return and another that said she had died. TMZ says it also received a note.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement saying “every tip and lead is taken seriously” and that its detectives “continue to work in coordination with the FBI.”

What we know about the suspect

Investigators were able recover home security video of the night Guthrie vanished without her phone or essential medications, but so far, have not been able to identify the masked intruder.

After a forensic review of the footage, they determined it’s a man who’s between 5’9” and 5’10” with an average build who was carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

The masked man was wearing gloves and appeared to tamper with and disable the home’s doorbell camera around 1:47 a.m., investigators say. Gloves were recovered at the scene, but authorities have not stated whether they were linked to the suspect.

Separate surveillance video obtained by TMZ shows a man carrying backpacks near a brick wall roughly five miles from Guthrie’s home at about 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 1 — just minutes after her doorbell camera was disabled. Authorities have not confirmed any connection to the case, however.

In the months since Guthrie was taken, no arrests have been announced, no suspect has been publicly identified, and investigators still have not determined what happened after she was taken.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case remains an active FBI investigation five months in, with authorities still unable to confirm what happened to the 84-year-old or identify a suspect — and the public is being asked to help.

Tip line still open

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward and asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, making public tips an active part of the investigation.

Extortion risk is documented

Federal prosecutors have already charged one California man for allegedly sending a fake ransom note, establishing that criminal extortion tied to the case is an active legal matter.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CBS News
  4. TMZ

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left lean into the “legitimate” vs. extortion split, stressing that some notes were “nothing more than extortion attempts” and sometimes adding interpretive color like “fake."
  • Media outlets in the center sits between them, more explicitly using the FBI’s “kidnapping for ransom case” language and noting uncertainty about how many notes existed.
  • Media outlets on the right keep the frame tighter and more restrained, emphasizing that some notes were “not legitimate” and leaving the broader implications de-emphasized.

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Media landscape

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49 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared in February after being seen entering her Tucson home garage the prior night.
  • The FBI's Phoenix office and Pima County authorities are investigating multiple ransom notes related to her disappearance, with some notes believed to be extortion attempts and others possibly legitimate.
  • Nancy Guthrie's family, including Savannah Guthrie, believes that at least two ransom notes demanding money are real.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that fake ransom notes disrupt communities, and the FBI continues to assist in the kidnapping-for-ransom investigation.

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Key points from the Center

  • The FBI stated on Wednesday that some ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance are extortion attempts without legitimacy, while investigators continue evaluating other demands as potentially legitimate.
  • As of Wednesday, 151 days have passed since Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, with the case investigated as a kidnapping for ransom.
  • Reporters received several notes since the February disappearance, including demands for Bitcoin payments and claims regarding Guthrie's death, prompting conflicting assessments about their validity.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos expressed skepticism regarding the notes' legitimacy, noting his department continues to partner with the FBI while pursuing all leads in the case.
  • Savannah Guthrie and her family continue their search, thanking the Pima County Sheriff and the FBI for their tireless work on behalf of the family's investigation.

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Key points from the Right

  • The FBI has dismissed some ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie's case as extortion but is still investigating others for legitimacy.
  • The FBI has received several ransom notes but has not disclosed the exact number.
  • The FBI confirmed the case remains under investigation as a kidnapping for ransom.
  • The Pima County Sheriff's Department is involved in the investigation alongside the FBI.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CBS News
  4. TMZ