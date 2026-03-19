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FBI investigating ex-counterterrorism chief Joe Kent for classified leaks

William Jackson
Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned Tuesday over the Iran war, is under FBI investigation after becoming the first senior Trump administration official to quit over the conflict.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

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Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned Tuesday over the Iran war, is under FBI investigation after becoming the first senior Trump administration official to quit over the conflict.

Semafor first reported that the FBI opened a leak investigation into Kent over allegations that he improperly shared classified information, citing four people with direct knowledge of the inquiry. CBS News reported that the bureau’s Criminal Division is handling the case. One source described the investigation as monthslong, and both outlets said it began before Kent left his post this week.

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Kent details objections to the war

In his resignation letter to President Donald Trump, Kent said Iran posed “no imminent threat to our nation” and wrote that the war began “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent expanded on those arguments Wednesday in an interview with Tucker Carlson. He said dissenting views were not reaching the White House before the war and argued there had not been enough internal debate inside the administration. He also said he saw no intelligence indicating Iran was preparing a surprise attack on the United States.

Kent said his ability to present information that challenged the administration’s direction was being “squashed” before it reached the White House.

Former deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich accused Kent on X of being “at the center of national security leaks,” though Budowich did not specify what information he believed Kent had leaked.

Kent will also appear at the Catholic Prayer for America Gala on Thursday in Washington. The event website also lists Candace Owens, Michael Flynn and Matt Walsh as speakers.

White House and Trump push back

The White House rejected Kent’s claims. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called them “insulting and laughable,” said they were false and insisted that Iran posed an imminent threat.

Trump also criticized Kent, saying it was “a good thing” he was out and calling him “weak on security.”

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A senior counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war is now under FBI investigation for allegedly sharing classified information, raising questions about what information officials can disclose when challenging administration policy.

FBI investigates former official

The FBI's Criminal Division opened a monthslong leak investigation into Joe Kent over allegations he improperly shared classified information, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Official disputed war justification

Kent stated in his resignation letter that Iran posed no imminent threat and said the war began due to pressure from Israel and its lobby.

White House denies Kent's account

The White House called Kent's claims false and insulting, while Trump said Kent was weak on security and it was good he left.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Straight Arrow News
  2. Semafor
  3. CBS News
  4. Catholics for Catholics

Sources

  1. Straight Arrow News
  2. Semafor
  3. CBS News
  4. Catholics for Catholics

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