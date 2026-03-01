FBI investigating shooting in Austin that left 3 dead, including gunman; 14 injured

Two people are dead and 14 injured in what has become an FBI investigation of a shooting early Sunday morning in Austin, Texas. Austin Police confirmed the suspect is also dead.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne. CBS News reported Diagne is a naturalized American citizen born in Senegal.

The Associate Press reported Diagne was wearing a sweatshirt what said “Property of Allah.” He also wore a shirt with an Iranian flag, sources told the AP.

The FBI told Straight Arrow News it is are probing the incident as there are indicators it was terrorism-related. The Joint Terrorism Task Force has been initiated. However, authorities reiterated at a press conference that it is too early in the investigation to discuss a motive.

Austin Police say the man drove a large SUV several times around the block in that area. At one point, he put his flashers on, rolled down his window, and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons at Buford’s bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar. He then went down Sixth Street, parked his car and began shooting again.

“At that point, everyone knows the amount of resources we use on East Sixth Street, a large crowd, a large entertainment area here in Austin, where officers, along with EMS and fire are staged for the weekend. And so you’re talking when this came out, we were about 55/56 seconds away,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Authorities confronted Diagne quickly, shot and killed him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.