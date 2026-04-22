FBI probes deaths, disappearances of scientists tied to US research

Jason K. Morrell
The FBI is working to figure out if a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists tied to sensitive U.S. research are related.
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Full story

Federal investigators are reviewing a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists tied to sensitive U.S. research, and the FBI is now taking the lead in examining whether any of the cases are connected.

The bureau says it is coordinating with the Department of Energy, the Defense Department, and state and local authorities as it works through incidents that stretch across several years and different parts of the country.

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Cases span years and agencies

The individuals held roles connected to nuclear, aerospace and defense programs, but the circumstances surrounding each case are markedly different. Some involve confirmed homicides, others remain open missing-person investigations with no clear indication of foul play.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Officials and outside experts familiar with the cases say they have not identified evidence tying them together.

New Mexico cases draw attention

Several of the most closely watched cases are in New Mexico.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland disappeared from his home in Albuquerque in February. Authorities say he left behind key personal items, and search efforts have yet to locate him.

Steven Abel Garcia, who worked in a support role tied to federal nuclear security operations, has also been missing since last year. His case remains active

Two additional disappearances linked to Los Alamos National Laboratory are under review by local authorities who have said they have not found evidence of criminal activity, according to CBS News.

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Other deaths under investigation

Outside New Mexico, several deaths have drawn attention as part of the broader review, according to CNN.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was shot and killed outside his home in December by a gunman who carried out a separate attack at a university campus. In California, an astrophysicist was killed at his residence earlier this year. Authorities have arrested a suspect in that case.

Other deaths appear tied to medical issues or personal circumstances, according to investigators and family members who spoke to CNN.

In one case, CBS News reports, the body of a researcher was recovered months after he was reported missing, with relatives pointing to personal distress in the period before his disappearance.

Federal response and political attention

The FBI’s role has expanded in recent days, following earlier coordination led by the Department of Energy.

Earlier this week, lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee requested briefings and information from federal agencies, including the FBI, NASA and the Defense Department.

President Donald Trump said last week he had been briefed and expects more information soon.

NASA says it is cooperating with federal authorities and, at this point, has not identified any national security threat tied to its personnel or facilities.

“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,” spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in a post on X.

Investigators continue to review each case individually, assessing whether any common factors come to light.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

The FBI is leading a multi-agency review of deaths and disappearances involving scientists connected to U.S. nuclear, aerospace and defense programs, though investigators have not identified evidence linking the cases.

No confirmed threat to personnel

NASA said it has not identified any national security threat tied to its personnel or facilities, according to agency spokesperson Bethany Stevens.

Cases remain individually assessed

Officials and outside experts say no evidence connecting the cases has been found; some involve confirmed homicides while others remain open missing-person investigations with no indication of foul play.

Congressional and executive attention

House Oversight Committee lawmakers have requested briefings from the FBI, NASA and the Defense Department, and President Trump said he expects more information soon.

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Context corner

Los Alamos National Laboratory, where several of the missing individuals worked, was the birthplace of the atomic bomb during the World War II-era Manhattan Project and remains a key Department of Energy nuclear security facility.

Oppo research

Rep. Tim Burchett stated he does not trust the government's handling of the cases and suggested some disappearances may be tied to classified aerospace or UAP work. Rep. Eric Burlison argued the pattern is "certainly" linked to classified information access and called for FBI and every relevant agency to investigate, not ruling out China, Russia or Iran.

Policy impact

The House Oversight Committee formally requested briefings from the Defense Department, Department of Energy, FBI and NASA on the deaths and disappearances. The FBI confirmed it is leading the effort and working with the Department of Energy, Department of War and state and local law enforcement partners.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. News Nation

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the roughly 10–11 deaths and disappearances with alarm — using terms like "mysterious," "eerie," and highlighting online conspiracy and scientific‑community outrage — often criticizing a figure’s flippant "hope it's random" remark as callous.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground national‑security stakes, invoke words like "too coincidental," "sinister," and "commits" to press for investigatory action, name individuals/timelines, and link some cases to UFO/advanced‑tech threads.

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Media landscape

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128 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The FBI will investigate the deaths and disappearances of at least 10 U.S. scientists and government workers linked to sensitive projects since 2022, coordinating with agencies including the Department of Energy and Defense as well as local law enforcement.
  • Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Neil McCasland disappeared in February 2025; his wife denied claims that his disappearance was connected to his former military work or UFO knowledge.
  • Several other cases involve missing former NASA scientist Monica Reza and the death of Caltech scientist Carl Johann Grillmair, with some deaths ruled suicides and investigations ongoing, fueling public speculation.
  • The House Oversight Committee is conducting its own investigation and has requested briefings from the Defense Department, Energy, FBI, and NASA; NASA stated there is no indication of a national security threat.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump addressed the unexplained deaths and disappearances of at least 10 U.S. scientists since 2023, describing the situation as "pretty serious stuff" and stating, "I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."
  • Growing concerns involve at least 10 U.S. scientists who have died or vanished since 2023, many working in nuclear energy, aerospace, and fusion research, prompting public scrutiny of a potential "clustering effect" among researchers with classified access.
  • Documented deaths include MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center director Nuno Loureiro, who died from gunshot wounds in December 2025, and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory astronomer Carl Grillmair, who was murdered in February 2026.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue Wednesday, stating, "If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into."
  • Although concerns persist, Harvard University physicist Avi Loeb cautions against assigning significance to the pattern, while Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker noted foreign intelligence services have historically targeted critical technology experts since the Cold War.

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Key points from the Right

  • The White House and FBI are investigating the deaths and disappearances of 11 American scientists linked to classified information, with some cases possibly involving foreign actors.
  • House Oversight Chair James Comer stated that agency leaders will be questioned to gather information and expressed concerns about possible motives related to the scientists' access to sensitive information.
  • The investigation is reviewing all cases together to identify any commonalities or connections to classified nuclear, aerospace, and defense information.
  • The White House has pledged that no lead will be left unexplored in the investigation of these deaths and disappearances.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN
  3. News Nation

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