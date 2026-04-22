FBI probes deaths, disappearances of scientists tied to US research

Federal investigators are reviewing a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists tied to sensitive U.S. research, and the FBI is now taking the lead in examining whether any of the cases are connected.

The bureau says it is coordinating with the Department of Energy, the Defense Department, and state and local authorities as it works through incidents that stretch across several years and different parts of the country.

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Cases span years and agencies

The individuals held roles connected to nuclear, aerospace and defense programs, but the circumstances surrounding each case are markedly different. Some involve confirmed homicides, others remain open missing-person investigations with no clear indication of foul play.

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Officials and outside experts familiar with the cases say they have not identified evidence tying them together.

New Mexico cases draw attention

Several of the most closely watched cases are in New Mexico.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland disappeared from his home in Albuquerque in February. Authorities say he left behind key personal items, and search efforts have yet to locate him.

Steven Abel Garcia, who worked in a support role tied to federal nuclear security operations, has also been missing since last year. His case remains active

Two additional disappearances linked to Los Alamos National Laboratory are under review by local authorities who have said they have not found evidence of criminal activity, according to CBS News.

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Other deaths under investigation

Outside New Mexico, several deaths have drawn attention as part of the broader review, according to CNN.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was shot and killed outside his home in December by a gunman who carried out a separate attack at a university campus. In California, an astrophysicist was killed at his residence earlier this year. Authorities have arrested a suspect in that case.

Other deaths appear tied to medical issues or personal circumstances, according to investigators and family members who spoke to CNN.

In one case, CBS News reports, the body of a researcher was recovered months after he was reported missing, with relatives pointing to personal distress in the period before his disappearance.

Federal response and political attention

The FBI’s role has expanded in recent days, following earlier coordination led by the Department of Energy.

Earlier this week, lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee requested briefings and information from federal agencies, including the FBI, NASA and the Defense Department.

President Donald Trump said last week he had been briefed and expects more information soon.

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NASA says it is cooperating with federal authorities and, at this point, has not identified any national security threat tied to its personnel or facilities.

“The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able,” spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in a post on X.

Investigators continue to review each case individually, assessing whether any common factors come to light.