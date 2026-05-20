FBI says mosque shooting suspects drew inspiration from mass killers

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Investigators say the two teenagers accused of carrying out Monday’s deadly attack at a San Diego mosque self-radicalized online.
Image credit: Michael Ho Wai Lee/Anadolu via Getty Images

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More information has become available about the two teenagers accused of carrying out Monday’s deadly attack at a San Diego mosque, which left three people dead.

Investigators said the two — identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez — met online, where authorities said they self-radicalized.

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Mark Remily, the lead FBI agent in San Diego, said the two “didn’t discriminate on who they hated.”

The Associated Press reports the two shared writings online, including anti-semitic rhetoric and hate directed at Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community, Black people, women and people across the political spectrum. Authorities said both expressed beliefs about white people being replaced or eliminated.

New details about the attack

In an update on Tuesday, the FBI said it found evidence the pair drew inspiration from previous mass shooters, including the gunman who carried out the 2019 Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand.

Investigators said Clark and Vazquez filmed Monday’s attack and posted it online. Authorities also said they left behind what the FBI described as a manifesto before taking their own lives.

“The vehicle they used, we also identified writings and various ideologies outlining religious and racial beliefs of how the world they envision should look. These subjects did not discriminate on who they hated,” Mark Remily, the lead FBI agent in charge, said.

Remembering the victims

As the investigation moves forward, the community continues to mourn the three men killed.

One, mosque security guard Amin Abdullah, is being hailed as a hero after investigators said he triggered a lockdown alert at the mosque’s school and confronted the attackers, actions police say may have saved countless lives.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A domestic terror attack at a place of worship, carried out by two self-radicalized teenagers who met online, raises immediate concerns about security at religious sites and the role of online radicalization in real-world violence.

Attack targeted a house of worship

Three people were killed at a San Diego mosque in an attack the FBI is investigating as ideologically motivated, affecting the safety expectations of religious communities.

Attackers self-radicalized online

According to authorities, the two teenagers met and radicalized each other online, sharing extremist writings targeting multiple racial, religious and social groups before the attack.

Security response limited casualties

Investigators said mosque security guard Amin Abdullah triggered a lockdown at the site's school and confronted the attackers, actions police said may have saved additional lives.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press