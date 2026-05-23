FBI, Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds

The FBI and Secret Service are responding to shots fired near White House grounds, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X Saturday evening.

“We will update the public as we’re able,” Patel said.

The Secret Service said it is aware of reports of shots fired by 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang wrote on X that she was in the middle of taping a video for social media from the White House Lawn when she heard what sounded like “dozens of gunshots.”

“We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now,” Wang said.

CNN said its reporters heard the same.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.