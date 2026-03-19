FBI seizes Iranian-linked hackers’ websites following cyberattack

The FBI on Thursday seized two domains tied to the Iranian-linked hacker group Handala, which took credit for the cyberattack last week against a global medical technology company.

The two websites were replaced with FBI seizure banners that said the domains had been “used to conduct, facilitate, or support malicious cyber activities on behalf of, or in coordination with, a foreign state actor.”

The seizures come just days after the hackers claimed responsibility for a wiper attack, which uses specialized malware to permanently delete or corrupt systems and data, against the U.S.-based company Stryker.

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The attack against Stryker, which has offices in countries across the globe, resulted in the erasure of data on thousands of phones and computers. Stryker was forced to shut down its systems worldwide as a result.

Handala, which referred to Stryker as a “Zionist-rooted corporation” after the attack, cited the airstrike against the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Iran on Feb. 28 as justification. A preliminary investigation into the airstrike, which is believed to have killed at least 175 people, has found that the U.S. was responsible.



Stryker acquired in 2019 the Israeli medical technology company OrthoSpace, bringing it into Handala’s crosshairs. Since emerging in October 2023, Handala has targeted almost exclusively Israeli individuals and entities, including, most notably, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.



In a statement on Telegram, Handala referred to the seizures on Thursday as an “act of digital aggression” that “only serves to highlight the fear and anxiety our actions have instilled in the hearts of those who oppress and deceive.”

“They may have taken down our website, but they will never take down our spirit, our resolve, or the power of truth,” the hackers said. “The rapid reaction of American authorities is a clear admission: when the truth is revealed and the crimes of Zionism and its allies are exposed, even the most powerful governments rush to cover their tracks.”

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Handala followed up by listing a new URL that it said would soon replace the two taken down by the FBI. Visiting the URL at this time, however, forwards users to one of Handala’s seized domains.

Straight Arrow News was able to confirm that a third, lesser known domain operated by Handala, remains active as of Thursday afternoon.



An account on X run by Handala was also recently suspended.



SAN attempted to reach Handala for comment but did not receive a reply.