FBI wants to interview Democrats who urged military to refuse illegal orders

The FBI has requested interviews with the six Democratic lawmakers who appeared on a video telling troops that the Constitution allows them to refuse illegal orders. The move, reported by multiple outlets, comes a day after the Department of Defense threatened Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, with a possible court-martial over his appearance in the video.

The video sparked criticism from Republicans, especially President Donald Trump, who called it an act of sedition that he falsely said was punishable by death.

Besides Kelly, the video included Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst and Iraq War veteran, and Reps. Jason Crow, D-Wis., Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., Chris Deluzio, D-Penn., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., who are all military veterans.

Reuters quoted a Justice Department official who requested anonymity as saying the interviews will determine whether there was any wrongdoing. The FBI has not commented.

What did the lawmakers say?

During the video, the lawmakers reminded service members of their oath to the Constitution. They expressed concern over recent bombings of suspected drug-trafficking boats, alleging they are illegal. The group also said some in the military have also raised those concerns, according to Reuters.

The Trump administration has pushed back on the allegations. The White House said the airstrikes are legal since Trump designated drug traffickers as terrorists.

White House criticism of the video

Trump said the video was seditious and the lawmakers could be punished by death. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called the lawmakers the “Seditious Six,” said the lawmakers’ “foolish screed sows doubt and confusion” and “only puts our warriors in danger.”

Hegseth earlier posted on social media that civilians may see the video as “harmless” but that it carries “a different weight inside the military.” He said that five of the six legislators in the video are not subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, but Kelly is.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced it would review Kelly’s statements and determine whether he violated any rules.



“Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately,” Hegseth said.

Kelly has responded to the investigation, saying the administration would not intimidate him.

“I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I’ve been nearly shot down multiple times. I’ve flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder,” he said. “But I’m not going to be silenced here.”