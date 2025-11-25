Unbiased. Straight Facts.
FBI wants to interview Democrats who urged military to refuse illegal orders

Devin Pavlou
The FBI will interview the six Democrats who urged service members to refuse illegal orders in a recent video.
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Summary

FBI investigation

Multiple outlets report that the FBI has requested interviews with six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video advising military personnel to refuse illegal orders.

Lawmakers' message

The six Democratic lawmakers reminded service members of their oath to the Constitution and expressed concerns over recent attacks on suspected drug trafficking boats, alleging these actions might be illegal.

Administration response

The Trump administration has disputed the lawmakers' claims, with the White House stating the airstrikes in question are legal based on the administration’s designation of drug traffickers as terrorists.

Full story

The FBI has requested interviews with the six Democratic lawmakers who appeared on a video telling troops that the Constitution allows them to refuse illegal orders. The move, reported by multiple outlets, comes a day after the Department of Defense threatened Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, with a possible court-martial over his appearance in the video. 

The video sparked criticism from Republicans, especially President Donald Trump, who called it an act of sedition that he falsely said was punishable by death.

Besides Kelly, the video included Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst and Iraq War veteran, and Reps. Jason Crow, D-Wis., Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., Chris Deluzio, D-Penn., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., who are all military veterans.

Reuters quoted a Justice Department official who requested anonymity as saying the interviews will determine whether there was any wrongdoing. The FBI has not commented.

What did the lawmakers say? 

During the video, the lawmakers reminded service members of their oath to the Constitution. They expressed concern over recent bombings of suspected drug-trafficking boats, alleging they are illegal. The group also said some in the military have also raised those concerns, according to Reuters. 

The Trump administration has pushed back on the allegations. The White House said the airstrikes are legal since Trump designated drug traffickers as terrorists. 

White House criticism of the video

Trump said the video was seditious and the lawmakers could be punished by death. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called the lawmakers the “Seditious Six,” said the lawmakers’ “foolish screed sows doubt and confusion” and “only puts our warriors in danger.”

Hegseth earlier posted on social media that civilians may see the video as “harmless” but that it carries “a different weight inside the military.” He said that five of the six legislators in the video are not subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, but Kelly is. 

On Monday, the Pentagon announced it would review Kelly’s statements and determine whether he violated any rules.

“Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately,” Hegseth said. 

Kelly has responded to the investigation, saying the administration would not intimidate him. 

“I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I’ve been nearly shot down multiple times. I’ve flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder,” he said. “But I’m not going to be silenced here.”

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Federal scrutiny of lawmakers for advising military members on the legality of orders highlights ongoing tensions over civilian oversight, rule of law and military obedience amid accusations from the administration and responses from critics.

Civil-military relations

The interactions between lawmakers and military personnel raise questions about the boundaries of political speech and military obedience, and the appropriate civilian oversight of armed forces.

Legality and accountability

Debate over the lawfulness of military orders and official actions — such as airstrikes — spotlights the accountability mechanisms for both elected officials and the executive branch.

Political polarization

Strong partisan reactions, including accusations of sedition and threats of legal action, reflect deeper political polarization and tensions over national security matters.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 21 media outlets

Community reaction

Local communities and military veterans have voiced both support and condemnation. According to left-leaning outlets, some veterans support the lawmakers’ stance, while right-leaning sources note community concern over the video potentially undermining military discipline.

Context corner

Historically, U.S. troops are trained that they must disobey illegal orders. This principle was reinforced during the Nuremberg Trials after World War II, establishing that following orders is not always a valid legal defense for unlawful acts.

History lesson

Previous historical incidents, such as the My Lai Massacre and Nuremberg Trials, illustrate the long-standing debate over obeying orders versus individual responsibility within the military.

Sources

  1. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the FBI probe as a "Revenge Crusade" against "Dems," portraying lawmakers' actions as a "great service" and a necessary "warning" against "illegal orders.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally report the FBI seeking interviews, noting former President Trump's "traitors" comment without judgment.
  • Media outlets on the right condemn the lawmakers' statements as "Chaos" and "egregious," asserting they "demanded" rebellion and "undermine military chain of command.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

21 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The FBI is interviewing six Democratic lawmakers about a video in which they advised military personnel to refuse illegal orders, according to a U.S. Justice Department official.
  • Senator Mark Kelly may face military charges after the Pentagon described his actions as "seditious," according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
  • The lawmakers asserted that military personnel can refuse illegal orders, which they believe reflect U.S. law and constitutional obligations.
  • President Donald Trump accused the six lawmakers of sedition and called for their arrest, sparking discussions on constitutional rights among military members.

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the U.S. Capitol Police to arrange interviews with six members of Congress, Fox News reported roughly a week after President Donald Trump called for arrests.
  • Amid concerns over legality, Democratic lawmakers recorded a video urging refusal of unlawful orders, amid Democratic concern and private worry from some U.S. military commanders that recent strikes on vessels in Latin American waters may violate the law.
  • The video featured six lawmakers, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran, and Sen. Mark Kelly, a Navy veteran.
  • The Pentagon threatened to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty with potential charges, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called the posts "seditious," while Kelly dismissed the threat as intimidation on Monday.
  • As coverage expanded Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment amid an unfolding political and legal dispute over recent strikes raising potential legal or disciplinary consequences.

Key points from the Right

  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation has contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with six lawmakers involved in a video urging military members to disobey unlawful orders.
  • The Democratic lawmakers featured in the video include Elissa Slotkin, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan and Mark Kelly.
  • Trump stated that the lawmakers' actions are "seditious behavior" and called for their arrest and trial in a Truth Social post.
  • Trump described the lawmakers' actions as "traitorous" and insisted that an example must be set to protect the country.

