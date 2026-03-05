Unbiased. Straight Facts.
FCC floats English proficiency rule for customer service lines

Cole Lauterbach
Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced a set of proposals to require a customer service representative to either be American or be understood by one. The call center industry is one of many that’s seeing artificial intelligence supplant humans.

He announced Wednesday that the FCC will vote this month on a series of proposals requiring certain businesses to train their call center employees in English language proficiency. 

“Americans get frustrated when they call a U.S. business and end up connecting with a call center located abroad,” Carr said in a news release. “Language and communications barriers often make it difficult for callers to promptly and efficiently get the results they want.” 

Carr added that foreign-based call centers can create a heightened security risk. 

In addition to an English-language proficiency requirement, the commission will consider incentives to encourage businesses to bring back call center jobs from overseas. 

Some of the options included limiting call volume from overseas call centers, allowing callers to be transferred to a U.S.-based location, or requiring some providers to disclose to the caller where the customer service representative is responding from. 

He said the votes will be on several proposals to “reshore” call center jobs and improve customer service.

The release didn’t specify which industries the proposed rule would apply to, but did include that the commission would explore the scope of its authority to impose the rule. 

Call centers are big business

The FCC estimates that nearly 70% of U.S. companies outsource at least one customer service department abroad, a trend that’s been decades in the making. 

Estimates of the global call center market’s value vary from $63.88 billion to $352.4 Billion

AI could be the answer

Whether the call center is in Bali or Birmingham, the issue could become less relevant in the coming years with the emergence of artificial intelligence agents. 

A July 2025 report from Research and Markets predicts that AI agent software grow from $17.05 billion in 2025 to $49.8 billion over the next five years. Many companies already use a form of conversational AI as a sort of first response, but still keep live customer service lines as a backstop.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.

Why this story matters

The FCC will vote this month on rules requiring certain businesses to ensure call center workers can communicate proficiently in English, potentially affecting how quickly customers resolve issues when calling for help.

Customer service wait times may change

If businesses must meet new English proficiency standards or move operations, callers could experience different hold times or transfer procedures when seeking support.

Disclosure of representative location

Some callers may receive information about where the person answering their call is located, according to options the commission is considering.

Scope of affected industries unclear

The FCC has not specified which types of businesses would face the new requirements or how enforcement authority would apply.

Sources

  FCC
  Research and Markets

