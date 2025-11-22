Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

FCC pulls ID shield from CA free internet program, risking immigrant data

Dan Levin
The federal Lifeline Program began in 1985 under former President Ronald Reagan to provide phone service to low-income residents.
Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Lifeline Program history

The federal Lifeline Program was established in 1985 under President Ronald Reagan to provide phone service to low-income residents.

California’s policy shift

California received an opt-out from the federal verification process for the Lifeline Program in 2013.

FCC response

The FCC is revoking California’s "opt-out" status, requiring the state to use the federal verification process for Lifeline eligibility.

Full story

The Federal Communications Commission announced they are revoking California’s “opt‑out” status from the federal Lifeline Program, citing the state’s recent law prohibiting the collection of Social Security numbers and blocking data sharing. That ruling could expose the personal data of low-income immigrants to federal immigration enforcement.

Federal Lifeline Program

The federal Lifeline Program began in 1985 under former President Ronald Reagan to provide phone service to low-income residents.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“There’s always been a fee associated with having phone service, and I think the government recognized the importance, for health and safety reasons, of having a phone,” Amy Gonzales, associate communications professor at UC-Santa Barbara, told Straight Arrow News.

The next major change came in former President Bill Clinton’s Communications Act in 1996. It required the FCC to make “Nation-wide, and world-wide wire and radio communication service with adequate facilities at reasonable charges” available to everyone in the country.

The program was still limited to people in the country legally.

In May 2016, it evolved to include broadband internet.

“The internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” former President Barack Obama said at the time. “You cannot connect with today’s economy without having access to the internet.”

The program now gives phone and internet services to millions of low-income Americans.

“When people didn’t and don’t have reliable phone service, especially if you are a low-income individual who often works shift work, or has side jobs to make ends meet, you need to have your phone so that people can reach you to do that work,” Gonzales said. “To pick up extra shifts, staying in touch with child care providers and just staying in touch with our social support networks.”

California changes

California runs a separate “lifeline” program that’s similar to the federal subsidy. Since they both included identity verification processes, the federal government allowed the state to opt out of the federal process in 2013. When the state enacted the law shielding information that would verify citizenship, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote to Carr that the change invites unauthorized immigrants to apply. The late October letter listed similar concerns as Carr stated in his letter announcing the revocation.

Legislation signed last month by Gov. Gavin Newsom made it so that anyone on that program would not have their data shared with local, state or federal agencies, including immigration authorities.

It also no longer requires program providers to ask for Social Security numbers during enrollment, something the FCC said is used for verifying that recipients are eligible for the services.

“AB 1303 ensures that Californians can access essential communication services without fear of unnecessary government overreach,” Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, who authored the bill, said at the time. “This bill reinforces our commitment to protecting the privacy of residents who rely on the Lifeline Program.”

Roughly 1.7 million Californians are enrolled as of January 2025, including more than 500,000 in the Los Angeles area.

FCC pushback

The FCC said that new legislation makes it impossible for California to comply with the program’s integrity obligations. They specifically mentioned no longer collecting Social Security numbers which can be used to verify participants are legal residents.

“California also has a bad track record of complying with federal Lifeline program rules,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “Therefore, the FCC is revoking California’s ‘opt-out’ status and will now require federal Lifeline applicants in California to comply with the federal verification process that applies in nearly every other state. Federal dollars should not pay for California’s abuse of the Lifeline program.”

That change is expected to begin immediately.

“Once again, the Trump administration is attempting to weaponize assistance programs to attack vulnerable communities,” Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office, told SAN. “This program is funded through telecom companies, not the federal government. “This bill is part of California’s nation-leading efforts to protect individuals’ personal information. We will continue to fight for privacy and consumer protections to ensure personal information is not misused by any organization or against any individual.”

Impact

If immigrants without legal status now apply for the program, the new FCC policy means they could expose themselves to immigration authorities. If there are unauthorized immigrants who rely on the program, the change could lead to families losing the phone and internet access they’d previously relied on.

Immigrants with legal status who apply for the program will no longer have their data protected.

“Many of the immigrant and even nonimmigrant Latino communities, we know from other news, are removing themselves from churches and schools and doctors and other public spaces,” Gonzales said. “And so, my guess is that technology is playing an even larger role in keeping these people connected to the rest of the world, just as technology did for all of us during COVID.”

For students, losing internet access can have a real impact on their ability to learn.

“Increasingly, kids have to look things up just to do their homework,” Gonzales said. “So, I think there’s many different ways that students have to stay connected to the internet, and phones are often a part of that, especially in low-income households.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach and Lawrence Banton contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The FCC's decision to revoke California's opt-out from the federal Lifeline Program raises concerns about data privacy and access to essential communication services for low-income and immigrant residents, with potential impacts on their safety and connectivity.

Data privacy

The ruling may require collection and sharing of personal information, including Social Security numbers, potentially exposing non-citizen applicants to immigration authorities and raising concerns about misuse of data.

Access to services

Changes could make low-income and immigrant residents less likely to enroll in Lifeline, risking loss of phone and internet access needed for work, education and social support.

Federal-state conflict

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between California's privacy protections and federal verification rules, illustrating broader debates on state versus federal control over public assistance programs.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Benton Institute
  2. FCC
  3. Obama White House
  4. CA District 68

Sources

  1. Benton Institute
  2. FCC
  3. Obama White House
  4. CA District 68

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.