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FDA advisers suggest covering highly spreadable subclade k variant in flu vaccines

Cassandra Buchman
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend including a viral strain of the flu, subclade k, in vaccines beginning this fall.
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A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend including a viral strain of the flu, subclade k, in vaccines beginning this fall.

It’s something that the World Health Organization also suggested, as the variant is likely one reason flu vaccines were less effective this year. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), reported that influenza vaccine effectiveness was 38% to 41% for preventing outpatient visits for children and adolescents and 41% for preventing hospitalization.

For adults, that number is at 22% to 34% against influenza-associated outpatient visits and 30% against influenza-associated hospitalization.

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Although those numbers were lower than during recent flu seasons, “these findings demonstrate that influenza vaccination still provides protection against influenza,” the CDC noted, adding that it still recommends people get inoculated. During last year’s flu season, vaccinations prevented an estimated 5 million medical visits, 180,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths, the CDC said.

The CDC estimates the flu caused at least 26 million illnesses, 340,000 hospitalizations and 21,000 deaths between last Oct. 1 and Feb. 28.

Dr. Lisa Grohskopf, a medical officer in the CDC’s Influenza Division, said at the committee’s meeting that subclade K is the dominant flu variant in the Northern Hemisphere this year. 

As the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy notes, though, viruses mutate frequently, meaning that there’s no guarantee that variants selected at this recent meeting will be the same ones that spread during the next flu season. Vaccines take about six months to develop, which is why scientists decide on their formulation in February or March.

“We’ve had a very efficient meeting in a very complicated year where we were reminded about how difficult strain selection is,” Arnold Monto, a University of Michigan epidemiologist and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee acting chair, said, according to Politico. “It’s a little bit of science, a little bit of luck.”

What is subclade K?

As Straight Arrow News previously reported, subclade K is a newly emerged subgroup of a common flu strain that has plagued humans for decades. It is within the H3N2 family, according to Yale Medicine.

It was behind the earlier-than-usual surge of flu cases in the U.S., Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as other places in Europe. 

Health officials in the U.K., citing preliminary flu data, said that subclade may spread easier than other versions of the illness, leading to more hospitalizations and test positivity.

“By some metrics, this is the worst we have had in years and possibly, decades in terms of inpatient flu numbers and test positivity rates at the hospital,” Dr. Scott Roberts, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist, said in a statement.

Still, Roberts says he hasn’t seen data indicating that this subclade is more severe than others.

“The reason people are saying ‘super flu’ is because it’s a bad flu wave and many people are getting infected and hospital admissions are high,” he says. “That’s all reflective of the fact that it’s more mutated and there’s increased transmissibility, not that it’s more severe.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

This year's flu vaccine provided significantly lower protection than recent seasons, and next fall's reformulated shot will target a strain that health officials say spreads more easily and has led to higher hospitalization rates.

Reduced vaccine protection this season

The flu vaccine was 22% to 34% effective for adults against outpatient visits this year, below recent seasonal averages, because it did not match the dominant circulating strain.

Higher transmission and hospitalization rates

Health officials in the U.K. reported that subclade K may spread easier than other flu versions, contributing to increased test positivity and inpatient numbers described as among the worst in years.

Six-month vaccine development timeline

Vaccines take about six months to produce after strain selection, meaning the fall 2026 formulation is based on current data with no guarantee the targeted variants will still dominate by next flu season.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  2. University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy
  3. Politico
  4. Yale Medicine

Sources

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  2. University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy
  3. Politico
  4. Yale Medicine

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