FDA approves Wegovy GLP-1 pill, pushing weight-loss drugs into new era

A significant breakthrough in the weight-loss medication market: the FDA has approved the first GLP-1 pill for obesity treatment. Manufactured by Novo Nordisk, the company behind Wegovy, this drug is scheduled for release in early 2026.

It will be accessible via pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Novo Nordisk announced that the daily 1.5-milligram pill will be priced at approximately $149 per month. The price is notably lower than many injectable alternatives.

How it works

The pill contains the same active ingredient as Wegovy — semaglutide — which mimics a hormone in the body that reduces appetite and increases feelings of fullness.

According to Novo Nordisk, the pill showed a mean weight loss of 16.6% during trials, and works “to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long-term and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.”

The future of weight loss drugs

Health experts suggest that the pill could unlock access to a new group of patients, particularly those interested in GLP-1 benefits but hesitant about injections. CNBC reported that roughly one in eight adults currently uses a GLP-1 medication for weight management or health conditions such as diabetes.

Analysts project that the weight-loss drug market may hit $100 billion in the next few years. Competition is intensifying quickly, with Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound, poised to launch its own GLP-1 weight-loss pill soon.

Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk previously reached a deal with the Trump administration to offer GLP-1 pills through Trump Rx, a new platform expected to launch in the new year.

The site allows those without insurance to buy drugs directly from manufacturers.