FDA commissioner resigns before Trump could fire him

Devin Pavlou
Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary resigned on Tuesday amid reports that President Donald Trump was expected to fire him.
Image credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

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Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary resigned on Tuesday amid reports that President Donald Trump was expected to fire him.

The New York Times, citing an official inside the FDA, said Makary resigned over concerns about the administration’s decision to allow fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, which he opposed. Republicans had also criticized Makary for not following through on a promise that the FDA would review the safety of the abortion medication mifepristone.

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Trump and other Republicans have pushed the FDA to reverse a Biden-era rule that allowed doctors to prescribe the drug through telemedicine.

Makary also faced ridicule from health leaders after the FDA released an unsupported memo claiming there were deaths related to COVID-19 vaccines. Criticisms continued after he eased restrictions on peptides, which are unproven compounds with uncertain effects, often celebrated by many within Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement. 

Diana Zuckerman, the president of the National Center for Health Research, which weighs in frequently on FDA decisions, told The Times that she’s worried about who might replace him. 

“He has offended almost everyone involved in FDA issues, which is not easy to do,” Zuckerman said. “But it would still be a disaster if he is replaced by someone who appeals primarily to tobacco companies, anti-abortion activists” and pharmaceutical companies.

How did Makary clash with the White House? 

The biggest faceoff between Makary and the White House was over fruit-flavored e-cigarettes. 

Makary had opposed authorizing the products, believing they could make smoking attractive to children. But at the direction of the White House, the FDA quietly issued a policy Friday that allows companies to more easily market the fruity products. 

Makary’s time at the department began with issues after Kennedy and Elon Musk, who at the time was leading the non-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, imposed budget cuts and laid off staff at the FDA. 

Some of those cuts affected staff vital to the review of complex surgical devices, food manufacturer inspections and monitoring drug safety. While the FDA did eventually bring back many of those employees, another round of layoffs impacted another 4,000 staff members, about a fifth of the agency’s workforce. 

Who is replacing Makary? 

The Guardian reports that Kyle Diamantas, the FDA’s top food official, will serve as acting commissioner. It is not known whether Trump will nominate Diamantas to replace Makary.

Trump had signed off on the plan to let Makary go earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal. Trump told reporters Tuesday that Makary is “a great guy.” 

“He’s a great doctor and he was having some difficulty, but he’s going to go on and he’s going to do well,” Trump said. “Everybody wants that job.”

Vacancies remain in several key health positions. Senators have yet to confirm Nicole Saphier, Trump’s third pick for surgeon general, nor Erica Schwartz to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Schwartz would be the CDC’s fifth director in a year.

Makary’s departure is the fourth high-profile official to leave the Trump administration this year. Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid a misconduct probe.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Context corner

The FDA commissioner role has historically required balancing scientific independence with political priorities. Makary's tenure was further complicated by the MAHA movement led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which pushed the agency in directions that sometimes conflicted with pharmaceutical industry expectations.

History lesson

The FDA commissioner role has long required navigating competing pressures from industry, Congress and the White House. Makary's predecessor Scott Gottlieb, who served during Trump's first term, described the role as a 'very difficult job' and warned that political appointees taking over career leadership positions has cumulatively harmed the agency.

Policy impact

Makary's departure leaves unresolved the FDA's review of mifepristone access rules and the future of his drug-review reform initiatives, most of which have not completed federal rulemaking and could be reversed by his successor.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Guardian
  3. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the FDA commissioner's resignation as an "ouster" amid "turmoil" and HHS "shake-up," emphasizing RFK Jr.-linked swaps for "conventional choices" and the fourth high-profile departure, evoking institutional chaos.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally note "mounting pressure" and successor details.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight "fired" rumors after a brief 13-month tenure, portraying a principled exit from bureaucracy.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Dr. Marty Makary is resigning as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration after clashes with President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers over issues including fruit-flavored vapes and abortion medication reviews.
  • Makary gained notice during the COVID-19 pandemic for opposing child mask mandates and vaccine requirements and for criticizing CDC policies and research practices.
  • His resignation marks the fourth high-profile departure from the Trump administration in 2026.
  • Makary advocated for changes in U.S. vaccine policy and food safety, including phasing out synthetic food dyes and supporting updated dietary guidelines favoring natural fats over refined carbohydrates.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary stepped down after 13 months leading the agency, with Kyle Diamantas expected to serve as acting commissioner following a decision by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House approval.
  • Makary's tenure faced months of internal turmoil marked by sweeping layoffs, turnover among senior leadership, and repeated clashes with lawmakers and the pharmaceutical industry over his handling of mifepristone and flavored vapes.
  • Last Tuesday, the FDA authorized fruit-flavored vapes fulfilling a 2024 campaign promise, while the Supreme Court recently allowed nationwide mifepristone access despite Republicans continuing to push for reversals of telehealth dispensing rules.
  • This departure marks the administration's fourth high-profile exit this year, following Labor Secretary Lori Chavez DeRemer's April resignation and the removal since January of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
  • Regulatory uncertainty now surrounds the FDA's enforcement priorities, as the agency has not released its review of abortion pills — a process Makary reportedly asked officials to delay until after the midterms.

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Key points from the Right

  • Marty Makary resigned as FDA commissioner after 13 months, with the White House and administration officials citing issues related to FDA processes rather than personal conflicts.
  • His departure followed criticisms from pro-life advocates and other critics over his decisions regarding the abortion drug mifepristone, vaccine policies, and drug approvals.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Guardian
  3. The Wall Street Journal