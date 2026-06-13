FDA issues emergency approval for drug to treat screwworms in pets

Devin Pavlou
The FDA granted emergency authorization for an OTC treatment for dogs and cats, as confirmed U.S. screwworm cases rise to 11.
Image credit: Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

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As the U.S. Department of Agriculture continues its efforts to stop the screwworm from infesting more animals, the Federal Drug Administration is doing its part. 

The FDA issued an emergency approval for an over-the-counter drug that treats dogs and cats for the pest. The USDA is tracking at least 11 confirmed cases of the pest in two states, as the fly, once eradicated from North America, makes a comeback 60 years later. 

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What is the treatment?

The treatment comes in two different strengths and is administered based on the animal’s weight, like most other pet medications. The FDA said the treatment kills most screwworm larvae, the insect’s infectious life stage, within hours. A second dose is given to ensure all the larvae are dead. 

Officials said authorizing the treatment allows veterinarians and pet owners an additional tool to help contain the spread of the pest. U.S. Secretary of Health & Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the approval shows that the government is focused on preventing the fly’s spread. 

“The U.S. Government is maintaining an aggressive approach to stop the spread and eradicate this pest,” Kennedy said. “Today’s authorization is the latest tactical tool in that ongoing containment strategy — providing an affordable, fast-acting treatment for dogs and cats in affected areas.”

The drug only applies to domesticated pets, but there are other medications and prevention techniques that ranchers can use on livestock, officials said. 

What’s the latest on screwworm?

The number of screwworm cases in the U.S. has continued to rise since the first case was confirmed in early June. As of Saturday, officials have confirmed 11 cases. Ten of those are in Texas, with only one case crossing the border into New Mexico. 

The federal government has significantly boosted its sterile fly program, increasing the number of sterile screwworm flies it releases into the wild. While it may seem counterintuitive to release aggressive pests into the wild, the technique was one part of the previous eradication effort the U.S. used in the 60s. 

Officials are hoping to use the same technique to destroy screwworm fly populations a second time. 

The second part of the eradication effort involved using pesticides, which the USDA has not rolled out yet. However, Texas officials have pleaded with the Trump administration to begin using pesticides to combat the spread.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

Pet owners in affected states now have access to an FDA-approved over-the-counter treatment for screwworm larvae in dogs and cats, as confirmed cases spread across Texas and into New Mexico.

OTC treatment now available

The FDA's emergency approval means veterinarians and pet owners can obtain a screwworm larvae treatment without a prescription, described as fast-acting and affordable.

Cases confirmed in two states

Officials have confirmed 11 screwworm cases — 10 in Texas and one in New Mexico — marking the pest's return to North America for the first time in roughly 60 years.

Livestock owners face limits

The newly approved drug applies only to dogs and cats; ranchers must rely on separate medications and prevention techniques for livestock, according to officials.

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Context corner

New World screwworm was eradicated from the U.S. in 1966 through a sterile male fly release program, reaching zero domestic cases by 1982. A small outbreak occurred in the Florida Keys in 2017 before being contained.

Policy impact

Florida enacted emergency restrictions prohibiting rescue and shelter animals from states with confirmed screwworm detections and extended a moratorium on warm-blooded animal imports from affected counties. The USDA also previously halted livestock imports from Mexico to limit the parasite's spread.

Do the math

Nitenpyram tablets are available over the counter in 11.4 mg and 57 mg strengths. The FDA has issued 10 emergency use authorizations and 3 conditional approvals for screwworm-related drugs. Agriculture Secretary Rollins stated 4 million sterile flies are deployed by air and another 4 million on the ground weekly in Texas.

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