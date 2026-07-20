FDA says the lettuce linked to an explosive diarrhea outbreak was a false positive

Julia Marshall
The FDA says the lettuce sample that tested positive for cyclospora, the diarrhea-causing bacteria, was a false positive.
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The Food and Drug Administration says the Taylor Farms lettuce that initially tested positive for cyclospora was a false positive, leaving the source of the outbreak unknown. 

In an update Sunday, the FDA said experts re-reviewed sample results and “concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive.”

The agency also said it has not identified any confirmed positive sample results for Cyclospora. 

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Taylor Farms recall follows initial finding 

The news comes just days after the CDC announced Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell had initially tested positive for cyclospora, the parasite that causes cyclosoriasis. 

Investigators traced the lettuce to a specific farm in Mexico, prompting Taylor Farms to issue a recall across 27-states. Taco Bell also removed all Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants. 

“While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm, which represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply, as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” Taylor Farms said Friday in a statement.

The company also said it notified retailers and restaurants to pull products coming from its operation in Mexico.

Taylor Farms issues new statement

After the FDA announced the revised finding Sunday, Taylor Farms issued a statement saying its thoughts “remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak,” adding it issued its recall “in an abundance of caution.” 

“To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora,” the company wrote on X.

The latest on the outbreak

The cyclospora outbreak has spread across 34 states and sickened more than 1,600 people, according to the CDC. However, the case numbers are likely higher as the CDC’s tally lags behind state health departments, which are reporting much higher case numbers. 

Michigan, one of the hardest-hit states, reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases as of Friday. 

No deaths have been reported, but the CDC is reporting nearly 100 hospitalizations. 

Cyclospora exposure causes diarrhea, severe cramping and bloating that can last weeks, also leading to severe dehydration.

The outbreak has also fueled concern among consumers, with many washing — or even cooking — fresh produce before eating it, as Straight Arrow previously reported

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A voluntary recall of Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce distributed across 27 states remains active even though the FDA has retracted its only positive lab test result for cyclospora, leaving consumers with recalled product in their homes and no confirmed laboratory evidence linking the lettuce to the outbreak.

No confirmed lab source

As of July 19, the FDA said there are no confirmed positive product test results for cyclospora, meaning the investigation into what is causing thousands of illnesses across 34 states remains unresolved.

Symptoms require specific testing

Cyclospora is not detected through routine stool testing, so anyone experiencing prolonged watery diarrhea after eating shredded iceberg lettuce must specifically tell a health care provider about the possible exposure.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. FDA
  2. CDC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a food-safety correction, stressing the FDA’s “false positive,” Taylor Farms’ recalls, and the outbreak’s “explosive diarrhea” consequences.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between them, adding “mistakenly identified” and “culprit” language plus uncertainty about the source.
  • Media outlets on the right use terser, skeptical language — “link to parasite outbreak,” “false positive”—to foreground official misidentification and, in one case, the scale of harm with hospitalization figures.

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Media landscape

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58 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said experts re-checked Taylor Farms lettuce samples for Cyclospora and concluded the positive finding was a false positive due to false amplification.
  • As of July 19, 2026, the FDA confirmed there are no positive sample results for Cyclospora in product testing.
  • Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce from central Mexico due to potential Cyclospora contamination and is cooperating with the FDA to remove implicated products from the market.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, the FDA announced that a lettuce sample tied to Taylor Farms de Mexico, previously reported as testing positive for Cyclospora, was a false positive after laboratory re-review.
  • The CDC identified lettuce supplied to select Taco Bell restaurants as a source of the multistate outbreak on Thursday, more than a month after illnesses began appearing in May.
  • Taylor Fresh Foods initiated a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, while Walmart removed four Marketside-brand products from stores in more than two dozen states.
  • Despite the retracted sample, federal health officials confirmed the broader outbreak investigation remains active. The CDC reported 1,644 infections linked to Taco Bell, while Michigan Department of Health, Human Services reported more than 5,000 cases.
  • Public health experts note that cyclosporiasis outbreaks typically occur in late spring and summer and have historically been linked to bagged salads, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration apologized to Taylor Farms after a test finding of Cyclospora in lettuce from the company's Mexican supplier was found to be a false positive.
  • Taylor Farms expanded a voluntary recall of its iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico due to a possible link to a multistate Cyclospora outbreak affecting several U.S. States.
  • The FDA initially identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the single supplier of iceberg lettuce linked to illnesses at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
  • The FDA clarified that no confirmed positive test results for Cyclospora exist and is working with Taylor Farms to remove implicated products from the market.

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Sources

  1. FDA
  2. CDC