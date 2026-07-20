FDA says the lettuce linked to an explosive diarrhea outbreak was a false positive

The Food and Drug Administration says the Taylor Farms lettuce that initially tested positive for cyclospora was a false positive, leaving the source of the outbreak unknown.

In an update Sunday, the FDA said experts re-reviewed sample results and “concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive.”

The agency also said it has not identified any confirmed positive sample results for Cyclospora.

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Taylor Farms recall follows initial finding

The news comes just days after the CDC announced Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell had initially tested positive for cyclospora, the parasite that causes cyclosoriasis.

Investigators traced the lettuce to a specific farm in Mexico, prompting Taylor Farms to issue a recall across 27-states. Taco Bell also removed all Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants.

“While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm, which represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply, as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” Taylor Farms said Friday in a statement.

The company also said it notified retailers and restaurants to pull products coming from its operation in Mexico.

Taylor Farms issues new statement

After the FDA announced the revised finding Sunday, Taylor Farms issued a statement saying its thoughts “remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak,” adding it issued its recall “in an abundance of caution.”

“To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora,” the company wrote on X.



An Update for You pic.twitter.com/n1g2Ck84i8 — Taylor Farms (@YourTaylorFarms) July 20, 2026

The latest on the outbreak

The cyclospora outbreak has spread across 34 states and sickened more than 1,600 people, according to the CDC. However, the case numbers are likely higher as the CDC’s tally lags behind state health departments, which are reporting much higher case numbers.

Michigan, one of the hardest-hit states, reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases as of Friday.

No deaths have been reported, but the CDC is reporting nearly 100 hospitalizations.

Cyclospora exposure causes diarrhea, severe cramping and bloating that can last weeks, also leading to severe dehydration.

The outbreak has also fueled concern among consumers, with many washing — or even cooking — fresh produce before eating it, as Straight Arrow previously reported.

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