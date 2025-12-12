Unbiased. Straight Facts.
FDA to put most serious warning on COVID-19 vaccines: Report 

Devin Pavlou
The Food and Drug Administration intends to add its most serious “black box” warning to COVID-19 vaccines.
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Summary

FDA vaccine warning

According to CNN, the Food and Drug Administration intends to add a “black box” warning to COVID-19 vaccines. It is the most serious warning issued by the FDA.

Evidence on vaccine deaths

The FDA circulated a memo stating that at least 10 children died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, citing data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS data limitations

VAERS accepts raw, unverified data from anyone experiencing a health problem after vaccination. Experts say the reports may be overestimates and VAERS does not verify causality.

Full story

The Food and Drug Administration intends to add a “black box” warning to COVID-19 vaccines in the Trump administration’s latest attempt to question the safety and effectiveness of widely accepted vaccinations, according to a CNN report. The warning is the most serious type issued by the FDA, highlighting significant risks such as serious side effects and restrictions. 

The FDA applies the black box warning for drugs as strong as fentanyl but as common as ibuprofen. However, including a vaccine that research says is overwhelmingly safe and saved countless lives during the pandemic has caused some experts to question the reasoning.

CNN emphasized that the plan could still change, and officials declined to discuss the possible warning in detail.

“Unless the FDA announces it, any claim about what it will do is pure speculation,” Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN.

Why is the FDA adding the warning?

Sources who spoke to CNN did not say why the administration is planning to add the warning. However, the FDA, under the leadership of Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has explicitly focused on vaccines in recent changes.

On Dec. 5, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to end its recommendation that newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine. Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic who has claimed a link between vaccines and autism. However, research has never confirmed the link, despite multiple studies

What is the evidence on vaccines and death?

The FDA reported that at least 10 children died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The administration made the claim in a memo circulated to staff in late November. 

“This is a profound revelation,” Dr. Vinay Prasad, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, wrote in the memo. “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.” 

The administration based its findings on data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, a national surveillance platform that monitors potential safety issues following vaccination. Straight Arrow News analyzed the data and found 83 reports of a child dying within two weeks of receiving a vaccine. However, VAERS collects only raw, unverified reports of side effects and does not contain information about further investigations.

Why are health experts concerned? 

Researchers and public health experts have questioned and criticized the FDA’s findings. 

“Currently, this is a completely unfounded claim unless they publish the report with data, methods and procedures to establish causality,” said Domenico Motola, an associate professor of pharmacology in Italy who also analyzed the data.

Experts say VAERS is an imperfect source since anyone can submit a report if they experience a health problem after vaccination. The CDC and FDA are supposed to review that data for unusual patterns or trends that might signal a widespread safety concern.

Many health officials criticized the findings from Prasad’s memo. 

“It’s irresponsible science at best and it’s dangerous to the public at the very least,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Stat News.

Devin Pavlou
Why this story matters

FDA consideration of a black box warning for COVID-19 vaccines raises questions about vaccine safety oversight, regulatory decision-making and the public trust in vaccination programs amidst ongoing expert debate and uncertainty over data interpretation.

Vaccine safety oversight

Decisions regarding official vaccine warnings impact public perceptions of vaccine risks and the credibility of health authorities managing the pandemic response.

Regulatory decision process

The potential introduction of a black box warning highlights the influence of leadership and policy shifts at the FDA and HHS, shaping how vaccine safety is communicated and regulated.

Public trust and misinformation

Disagreement among experts and critiques of the evidence, as reported by multiple sources, demonstrate the challenge of maintaining public trust and combatting misinformation about vaccines.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 32 media outlets

Context corner

Black box warnings are the FDA’s most serious caution and have previously been used for medications with substantial risks, such as opioids and Accutane. The COVID-19 vaccines, developed under Operation Warp Speed, were initially celebrated for their rapid deployment and global impact.

Do the math

CDC data referenced include estimates like nearly 20 million lives saved globally by COVID-19 vaccines in their first year and effectiveness rates of 76% in children 9 months to 4 years old and 56% for those ages 5 to 17.

Policy impact

Adding a black box warning to COVID-19 vaccines could shift healthcare policy, potentially leading to stricter guidelines for vaccine administration or hesitancy among patients and providers, which may affect overall immunization rates.

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. JAMA Network
  3. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame this as a potentially "politically driven" action by "Trump’s FDA," highlighting how "experts sharply criticize" the decision.
  • Media outlets in the center provide more contextual details, such as the warning's preliminary nature and specific risks like myocarditis, generally maintaining a neutral tone, though one instance linked the move to "Trump’s health officials to undermine a vaccine.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the "most serious risk warning" amid a "Safety Dispute," using language that amplifies skepticism and potential dangers.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to add a black box warning to COVID-19 vaccines, indicating serious risks, according to CNN's report based on sources familiar with the matter.
  • Dr. Vinay Prasad claimed at least 10 children died "after and because of" receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in a recent memo.
  • A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated that the FDA takes reported deaths seriously but did not confirm plans for a warning, calling speculation "irresponsible."
  • Public health experts have criticized the FDA's potential decision, expressing concerns about transparency and the lack of supporting data for Prasad's claims.

Key points from the Center

  • Reports this week say the FDA intends to add a black‑box warning to COVID-19 vaccines, though the plan remains unfinalized, with Dec. 9, as the referenced date.
  • Dr. Vinay Prasad, FDA chief medical and scientific officer and director of CBER, leads the review after a memo claimed at least 10 pediatric deaths and myocarditis cases.
  • Trials in about 75,000 people support three FDA‑approved vaccines, including two mRNA types, with a study estimating nearly 20 million deaths averted globally.
  • HHS officials deny political interference while Moderna and Pfizer emphasize safety monitoring in more than 90 countries, and a dozen former FDA commissioners warn this could undermine trust in immunizations.
  • The FDA may convene an external advisory committee to publicly vet safety data, but several procedural steps not yet taken at FDA and critics including public‑health commentators challenge the plan.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to add a "black box" warning to COVID-19 vaccines, indicating serious risks, according to CNN's report citing two sources familiar with the agency’s plans.
  • Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s chief medical officer, is leading the proposal, which has not yet been finalized and may change, as reported by CNN.
  • The warning aims to highlight potential life-threatening risks and will require patients and doctors to weigh benefits against harm, according to CNN.
  • Key details remain unclear, including which vaccine types or age groups the warning will apply to, as stated in CNN's report.

Other (sources without bias rating):

