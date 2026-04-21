Fed nominee Kevin Warsh faces Senate questioning in confirmation hearing

Updated 
Julia Marshall
Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee as the next Federal Reserve chair, is on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a confirmation hearing.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee as the next Federal Reserve chair, is on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a confirmation hearing focused on the independence of the U.S. central bank.

If approved by the Senate, Warsh would succeed Jerome Powell, whose term is set to expire in May. Powell and Trump have butted heads during the president’s second term, with Powell resisting Trump and the White House’s demands to cut interest rates. 

Warsh’s confirmation is being met with resistance from Democrats, who claim his stances focus more on making money for Wall Street than the American people. 

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What lawmakers are saying

The confirmation hearing kicked off with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., emphasizing the importance of a Federal Reserve that is independent from politics.

“Markets depend on it, families depend on it, and that independence must be protected,” he said.

The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticized Trump for attempting to “take over” the central bank. She introduced Democrats’ biggest argument against Warsh’s appointment: that his views are significantly influenced by political concerns.

Warsh responded to the concerns in his opening statement, saying “monetary policy independence is essential.”

“I do not believe independence in monetary policy is threatened when elected officials state their views on rates,” he added.

When questioned further, Warsh said he shares the president’s beliefs, but has not promised Trump anything should he be appointed.

Despite his opening remarks, senators continued to press Warsh on politics and on their potential influence on Fed rates.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., spoke about Warsh’s history of shifting stances, saying he’s “concerned that your position on interest rates seems to shift with what’s politically convenient rather than sound economic judgment.”

Eventually, the conversation shifted to artificial intelligence.

Most recently, Warsh said he favors lowering interest rates now due to the rapid growth of the economy’s “potential.” He says AI has increased the country’s capacity to generate growth. It’s an argument that many economists remain skeptical of, saying AI could actually drive inflation higher.

Who is Kevin Warsh?

Warsh became the youngest-ever Fed governor when President George W. Bush nominated him in 2006.

Prior to serving on the board, Warsh worked in mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, where he focused on financial strategy. 

Later, he was special assistant to the president for economic policy and served as executive secretary of the National Economic Council under Bush. 

In those positions, he advised the president and administration on issues related to fund flows in the capital markets, securities, banking and insurance issues.

Although he has previously favored keeping interest rates higher to prevent inflation, he has recently aligned with Trump, criticizing the current Fed board and calling for aggressive rate cuts. He blamed the central bank for not responding more quickly to skyrocketing inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The Senate confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair puts a spotlight on who will set U.S. interest rate policy after Jerome Powell's term expires in May.

Interest rate direction at stake

Warsh has recently called for aggressive rate cuts, a shift from his prior stance favoring higher rates to control inflation, according to the article.

Fed independence contested

Democrats claim Warsh's positions favor Wall Street over ordinary Americans, though the article presents this as an attributed political objection, not an independently verified finding.

Powell succession already set

Powell's term expires in May, meaning a new chair will be in place to oversee borrowing costs that directly affect mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

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