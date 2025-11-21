Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Federal agents expected to arrive in New Orleans for immigration crackdown

Craig Nigrelli
Federal officers and agents are expected to arrive in New Orleans to begin Operation "Swamp Sweep," an immigration crackdown, on Monday.
Image credit: Getty Images

Summary

Agents moving to NOLA

Federal officers are headed to New Orleans this weekend in advance of a crackdown on illegal immigration dubbed Operation “Swamp Sweep.”

Charlotte operation

The move comes about a week after Border Patrol agents and other federal officers conducted a similar operation in Charlotte, North Carolina.

National Guard ruling

Also this week, a federal judge in Washington ruled the Trump administration’s activation of the National Guard in D.C. for law enforcement purposes is not legal.

Full story

Federal officers are expected to begin arriving in New Orleans this weekend ahead of a major immigration operation the Trump administration has dubbed Operation “Swamp Sweep.” The Associated Press reported the crackdown will launch Monday and be led by Border Patrol, with Commander Greg Bovino increasingly becoming the public face of these high-profile deployments in major cities.

The operation will reportedly involve up to 250 federal agents, similar in size to the recent surge into Charlotte, North Carolina, where officials say enforcement is still underway. Unlike other large cities that have pushed back – including Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte – Louisiana’s Republican governor, Jeff Landry, is closely aligned with President Donald Trump and has made aggressive immigration enforcement a top priority.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Louisiana’s cooperation with federal enforcement

In June, Landry signed legislation pledging full state cooperation with federal immigration authorities, including detentions and deportations. And in September, the state opened the so-called “Louisiana Lockup” – a dedicated wing inside a state prison where the federal government now houses detainees it classifies as dangerous.

Landry said this week that the New Orleans deployment will focus on removing dangerous criminals from the streets. 

Tension and fear in New Orleans

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, a Democrat who was born in Mexico, said there is a lot of fear in the city right now and she’s worried about “due process being violated.”  

Rachel Taber, an organizer with the immigrant advocacy group Union Migrante, criticized the operation as hypocritical.

“The same people pushing for this attack on immigrants benefit from immigrant labor and the exploitation of immigrants,” she said. “Who do they think is going to clean the hotels from Mardi Gras or clean up after their fancy Mardi Gras parade?”

Judge rules on Trump’s National Guard deployment in DC illegal

Separately, a federal judge in Washington ruled Thursday that the Trump administration’s use of the National Guard for law enforcement in D.C. is unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, ruled that the president cannot deploy the D.C. National Guard for law enforcement operations because Congress granted that authority to the mayor under the city’s 1973 home-rule law.

Cobb also said the administration does not have the authority to deploy National Guard units from other states into D.C. as part of the crime crackdown launched in August.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson disagreed, telling The Wall Street Journal that the president is “well within his lawful authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C. to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement with specific tasks.”

The judge delayed the implementation of her ruling until Dec. 11 to give the administration time to appeal.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Federal immigration operations and legal decisions about National Guard deployments highlight tensions over immigration enforcement policies and federal authority versus local governance across the United States.

Federal immigration enforcement

The launch of Operation “Swamp Sweep” in New Orleans, involving hundreds of federal agents, illustrates efforts by federal authorities to carry out immigration crackdowns and the varying levels of cooperation from state and local governments.

State and local government responses

Reactions to federal operations differ considerably, with Louisiana’s governor supporting aggressive enforcement and New Orleans’ mayor-elect and local advocacy groups expressing concerns about community fear and due process.

Federal versus local authority

A federal judge’s ruling limiting presidential authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., underscores a legal debate over the balance between federal power and local governance in law enforcement actions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 247 media outlets

Behind the numbers

About 250 federal border agents are expected in New Orleans for a two-month operation that aims to arrest around 5,000 people. In Charlotte, more than 250 arrests were made in just a few days, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Context corner

New Orleans and other cities targeted are not on international borders but have become immigration enforcement priorities due to the administration's focus on non-border cities with perceived sanctuary policies or limited local cooperation.

Solution spotlight

Community groups in Charlotte and Raleigh organized volunteer safety patrols and distributed information on legal rights. Local officials in New Orleans are planning briefings and clarifying police roles to limit local involvement in federal operations.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize civil‑rights risks, calling a two‑month deployment of roughly 250 agents to arrest about 5,000 people part of a "mass deportation agenda" and warning of "aggressive operations" and commanders' past rebukes.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground law‑and‑order framing—using terms like "crackdown," "Swamp Sweep," and highlighting "violent criminals" or "violent records" to justify action and criticize Democrats for "falling silent."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

247 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Federal agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested over 200 people in immigration raids over three days, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
  • DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the operation aimed to target individuals involved in serious crimes, highlighting the agency's focus on child abuse and trafficking cases.
  • Local leaders, including North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, criticized the raids as not promoting safety and causing 'widespread fear' in the community.
  • Protests erupted in response to the immigration raids, while local officials criticized the tactics used by federal agents, asserting that they instilled fear within communities.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Around 250 federal Border Patrol agents will deploy to New Orleans on Friday to stage equipment ahead of a two-month operation starting Dec. 1 aiming to arrest roughly 5,000 people.
  • The deployment follows a recent string of federal crackdowns, marking the latest escalation in the immigration push and prioritizing Louisiana under Governor Jeff Landry's cooperation law.
  • To support operations, planning documents show the FBI's New Orleans field office as a command post and a naval base five miles south will store armored vehicles, equipment, and less-lethal munitions.
  • Community groups and businesses face safety, economic and civil-rights concerns, with NOPD not conducting immigration arrests, and McLaughlin stating `For the safety and security of law enforcement we're not going to telegraph potential operations`.
  • Once `Swamp Sweep` begins, Louisiana will become a major testing ground for the administration's deportation strategy under Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander, whose past inland operations yielded at least 130 arrests.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to send about 250 federal border agents to Louisiana and Mississippi to arrest around 5,000 people, according to The Associated Press.
  • The operation, named 'Swamp Sweep,' is expected to start on Dec. 1 and will focus on southeastern Louisiana.
  • Federal agents will arrive in New Orleans to position equipment and will spread out across neighborhoods, reaching towns including Baton Rouge, as indicated by The Associated Press.
  • The operation has drawn concerns from local officials over potential community fear and allegations of past excessive force in similar enforcement actions.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. The Wall Street Journal

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.