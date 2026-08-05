Federal charges filed against heavily armed man arrested before Trump’s golf club visit

William Jackson
A California man was arrested at Trump National Golf Club before the president’s visit and now faces federal and state charges.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Authorities arrested a California man at Trump National Golf Club after federal agents noticed him photographing and recording parts of the property as security teams prepared for President Donald Trump’s visit.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified him as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California.

What deputies say happened

Plainclothes federal agents flagged Taele as suspicious at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said Taele moved around the grounds taking photos and videos while “appearing to monitor security-planning activities.”

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When deputies contacted him, they learned El Segundo police were already investigating him in a separate robbery case.

Authorities said deputies found a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition in Taele’s pocket.

Taele reportedly told club employees he worked for the State Department and was there to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Law enforcement sources said that claim was false.

Club employees then notified Secret Service personnel who were preparing the property for Trump’s visit.

What investigators found

Deputies located Taele’s vehicle in a parking area at the golf course.

The 18th hole at Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, February 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

Authorities said the vehicle contained a loaded pistol with ammunition in the chamber and a second magazine holding hollow-point rounds. Investigators also recovered binoculars and a badge marked “security protection agent.”

Citing the “potential security implications” of the incident, detectives obtained a warrant and searched Taele’s home.

Authorities said the search produced additional firearms, including an illegally modified AR-platform rifle and a 1911 .45-caliber pistol. Investigators also reported finding an AR-platform upper receiver, body armor, high-capacity magazines, large quantities of pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and notebooks containing “concerning statements.”

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that some of the writings referred to the White House.

The charges

Federal prosecutors have charged Taele with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

A Los Angeles County complaint charges Taele with second-degree robbery in connection with a Nov. 4, 2025, case. It also lists three weapons counts stemming from the golf club investigation: receiving a large-capacity magazine, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun.

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What remains unknown

Officials have not announced a motive.

Investigators plan to examine the material seized from Taele’s home and speak with people who know him as they work to reconstruct his actions before the arrest.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service are assisting with the investigation.

Trump visited the Rancho Palos Verdes club Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraiser before traveling to Las Vegas.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Fear No Fact.

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Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Why this story matters

A man carrying loaded weapons and a false government identity was arrested at a presidential golf club before Trump's arrival, illustrating active security vulnerabilities at sites where the president appears.

False credentials used on-site

Taele reportedly told club staff he was a State Department employee meeting Secretary Rubio — a claim law enforcement said was false — raising questions about credential verification at presidential venues.

Weapons found near president

Authorities recovered multiple firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines and notebooks with writings referencing the White House from Taele's person, vehicle and home.

Motive still unknown

Officials have not announced a motive, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and Secret Service remain active in the investigation.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the arrest mainly as a Trump-security incident, stressing that the man was “armed” and “monitoring security,” while left-leaning wording like “appeared,” “scope out,” and “heavily armed” heightens suspicion without asserting a broader plot.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right push the danger angle harder, using terms like “weapons cache,” “gunman,” and even “armed lunatic” or “left wing domestic terrorist” to cast the case as part of a wider threat to Trump.

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Media landscape

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407 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes for carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition after being observed taking photos and monitoring security on August 2.
  • Law enforcement found Taele with a loaded pistol, a 16-round magazine, and additional ammunition, and a search of Taele's residence revealed an illegally modified AR rifle, a.45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and notebooks with concerning statements.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, authorities arrested 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes after agents observed him "taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities" ahead of President Donald Trump's Tuesday visit.
  • Detectives subsequently searched Taele's Downey residence, discovering an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, body armor, and notebooks containing "concerning statements," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
  • The investigation, involving the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Secret Service, also uncovered a loaded pistol and hollow-point ammunition in Taele's vehicle at the golf course, authorities said.
  • While the president prepares for Tuesday's Republican Party fundraiser, California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the visit, noting residents await wildfire relief aid despite submitting more than $1.5 billion in claims.
  • Authorities confirmed the investigation remains ongoing, though they identified no credible threat to the community; the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

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Key points from the Right

  • Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes for carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition while monitoring security preparations ahead of a Republican fundraiser and President Trump's visit.
  • Authorities found Taele carrying a loaded pistol, a 16-round magazine with hollow-point ammunition, and later recovered an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and concerning notebooks from his home.
  • Taele was charged with multiple felonies, pleaded not guilty, was ordered to stay away from the golf club, and had bail set at $250,000 pending an ongoing investigation.
  • The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and U.S. Secret Service are jointly investigating, and no credible threat to the community has been identified so far.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News