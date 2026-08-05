Federal charges filed against heavily armed man arrested before Trump’s golf club visit

Authorities arrested a California man at Trump National Golf Club after federal agents noticed him photographing and recording parts of the property as security teams prepared for President Donald Trump’s visit.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified him as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, who was arrested at Trump National Golf Course Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, is charged in a federal criminal complaint with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in… pic.twitter.com/yJpopgdcnn — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) August 5, 2026

What deputies say happened

Plainclothes federal agents flagged Taele as suspicious at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said Taele moved around the grounds taking photos and videos while “appearing to monitor security-planning activities.”

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When deputies contacted him, they learned El Segundo police were already investigating him in a separate robbery case.

Authorities said deputies found a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition in Taele’s pocket.

Taele reportedly told club employees he worked for the State Department and was there to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Law enforcement sources said that claim was false.

Club employees then notified Secret Service personnel who were preparing the property for Trump’s visit.

What investigators found

Deputies located Taele’s vehicle in a parking area at the golf course.

The 18th hole at Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, February 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

Authorities said the vehicle contained a loaded pistol with ammunition in the chamber and a second magazine holding hollow-point rounds. Investigators also recovered binoculars and a badge marked “security protection agent.”

Citing the “potential security implications” of the incident, detectives obtained a warrant and searched Taele’s home.

Authorities said the search produced additional firearms, including an illegally modified AR-platform rifle and a 1911 .45-caliber pistol. Investigators also reported finding an AR-platform upper receiver, body armor, high-capacity magazines, large quantities of pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and notebooks containing “concerning statements.”

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that some of the writings referred to the White House.

The charges

Federal prosecutors have charged Taele with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

A Los Angeles County complaint charges Taele with second-degree robbery in connection with a Nov. 4, 2025, case. It also lists three weapons counts stemming from the golf club investigation: receiving a large-capacity magazine, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun.

What remains unknown

Officials have not announced a motive.

Investigators plan to examine the material seized from Taele’s home and speak with people who know him as they work to reconstruct his actions before the arrest.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service are assisting with the investigation.

Trump visited the Rancho Palos Verdes club Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraiser before traveling to Las Vegas.

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