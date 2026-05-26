Federal court blocks Alabama map taking away Black majority district

A federal court has blocked a new Alabama congressional map that would have given Republicans an advantage during the midterms.

The new map, a three-judge panel wrote, “represents an intentional effort to crack the Black population in Alabama,” redrawing a district that had elected a Black representative.

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The court issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily prohibits the state from switching maps, requiring it to use the map Alabama used in 2024. Five white Republicans and two Black Democrats currently represent the state in Congress.

Black voters had sought the injunction, arguing that the same court found in 2023 that the map was intentionally discriminatory, according to The Associated Press. Lawyers representing the voters said Alabama was trying to create chaos by redistricting in an election year.

The ruling pushed back the state’s plan for Republicans to reclaim the seat now held by Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures. However, the state could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The preliminary injunction is the latest twist in a legal and political saga that followed the Supreme Court’s striking down of a Black-majority district in Louisiana, weakening the Voting Rights Act. Since the ruling, Republicans in many Southern states have begun redrawing districts to help them in the midterms.

While Alabama’s redistricting fight began years ago, it has become part of a broad battle over congressional maps that began after President Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to draw new districts to give the GOP an advantage in the midterms.

Redistricting battle continues

Many other states have moved to support Trump’s redistricting plans, like Tennessee and Louisiana. Florida, another large state that could give Republicans a big boost in the midterms, also approved a new map.

Democrats have also redrawn congressional maps, with limited success. In California, voters approved a new map that would likely give Democrats more seats.

Virginia voters narrowly approved a similar plan, which was struck down by the state’s Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal.

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