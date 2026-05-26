Federal court blocks Alabama map taking away Black majority district

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
A federal court halted Alabama's redrawn congressional map, ruling it intentionally cracked the Black population.
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A federal court has blocked a new Alabama congressional map that would have given Republicans an advantage during the midterms. 

The new map, a three-judge panel wrote, “represents an intentional effort to crack the Black population in Alabama,” redrawing a district that had elected a Black representative.

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The court issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily prohibits the state from switching maps, requiring it to use the map Alabama used in 2024. Five white Republicans and two Black Democrats currently represent the state in Congress.

Black voters had sought the injunction, arguing that the same court found in 2023 that the map was intentionally discriminatory, according to The Associated Press. Lawyers representing the voters said Alabama was trying to create chaos by redistricting in an election year. 

The ruling pushed back the state’s plan for Republicans to reclaim the seat now held by Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures. However, the state could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The preliminary injunction is the latest twist in a legal and political saga that followed the Supreme Court’s striking down of a Black-majority district in Louisiana, weakening the Voting Rights Act. Since the ruling, Republicans in many Southern states have begun redrawing districts to help them in the midterms. 

While Alabama’s redistricting fight began years ago, it has become part of a broad battle over congressional maps that began after President Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to draw new districts to give the GOP an advantage in the midterms. 

Redistricting battle continues

Many other states have moved to support Trump’s redistricting plans, like Tennessee and Louisiana. Florida, another large state that could give Republicans a big boost in the midterms, also approved a new map.

Democrats have also redrawn congressional maps, with limited success. In California, voters approved a new map that would likely give Democrats more seats.

Virginia voters narrowly approved a similar plan, which was struck down by the state’s Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A federal court has blocked Alabama from using a new congressional map, requiring the state to use its 2024 map for upcoming elections.

Map blocked for now

Alabama must use its 2024 congressional map after a three-judge panel found the new map was, in the court's words, an intentional effort to crack the Black population.

Seat outcome affected

The injunction blocks the state's plan to redraw the district currently held by Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures, though the state could appeal to the Supreme Court.

Broader redistricting underway

Multiple states including Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida have approved new congressional maps as part of a wider push, according to the article, backed by President Trump to give Republicans a midterm advantage.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 42 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Alabama is about 27% Black, yet the Republican-drawn 2023 map included only one Black-majority congressional district out of seven total seats; the court-ordered map requires two majority-Black or near-majority-Black districts.

Context corner

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted to combat racial discrimination in voting following decades of disenfranchisement of Black voters, particularly in Southern states. Alabama's redistricting dispute stretches back to maps drawn after the 2020 Census and has involved multiple rounds of litigation and Supreme Court review.

Policy impact

The ruling requires Alabama to use the court-drawn Special Master map — which includes two majority-Black or near-majority-Black districts — for the 2026 midterms, directly affecting four congressional races and the political prospects of Rep. Shomari Figures.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. SCOTUS Blog

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as a voting-rights and partisan win, stressing that the map would “help Republicans” and “dilute Black vote.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the same event as judicial overreach, using terms like “leftist,” “defy,” “rigged,” and “race-based” to attack the judges and the map’s legitimacy.

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Media landscape

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42 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal three-judge panel blocked Alabama from using its 2023 congressional map for the 2026 elections, ruling that it was intentionally racially discriminatory and violated court orders to create two Black-majority districts.
  • The court required Alabama to continue using a race-blind, court-drawn map with two Black-majority districts, rejecting the state's justification based on the Supreme Court's Callais ruling and finding violations of the Fourteenth Amendment and federal court orders.
  • The ruling caused confusion and postponed some races to a special August election, signaling ongoing legal battles over redistricting amid weakened federal Voting Rights Act protections.
  • Alabama plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, while the court emphasized that intentional race-based gerrymandering and voter dilution remain unlawful and unacceptable.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, federal judges temporarily blocked Alabama's plan to use a new congressional map that could give Republicans an advantage in a key House race, issuing a preliminary injunction requiring the state to continue using court-ordered districts from the 2024 elections.
  • A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Black-majority district in Louisiana and weakened the Voting Rights Act prompted Republicans across the South, including Alabama, to reshape voting districts with large minority populations that had elected Democrats.
  • Alabama must maintain the Special Master map previously used in the 2024 elections and recent 2026 primaries, as lawyers warned that switching maps mid-election year would create chaos and administrative problems.
  • Alabama could appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court as the decision marks another major turn in redistricting battles across the South, reflecting President Donald Trump's broader push to help Republicans maintain their slim House majority in November elections.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal court blocked Alabama's 2023 congressional map for the 2026 elections, ruling it likely discriminated against Black voters and ordered the state to continue using a court-drawn Special Master map.
  • The court found that Alabama lawmakers intentionally distributed Black voters across districts at least in part because of race, citing unusual legislative actions during the redistricting process as evidence.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. SCOTUS Blog