Federal government acknowledges fault in midair crash that killed 67 people

Shea Taylor
The federal government is acknowledging fault in a deadly midair crash between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Fed admits fault

The federal government admits it was at fault for the deadly midair collision between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet in January that killed 67 people.

Night-vision training

In court filings, the DOJ said the Army's pilots were doing night-vision goggle training and failed to "maintain proper and safe visual separation" from the jet.

Air traffic controller blamed

It also blames the air traffic controller who was on duty at Reagan National Airport's DCA tower that night for "failing to follow the procedures for visual separation."

Full story

The federal government is acknowledging the part it played in a deadly midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C. in January. Sixty-seven people died as a result of the crash.

What court documents say

In court filings responding to a lawsuit from victims’ families, the U.S. government admits the crew of the Black Hawk failed to establish and maintain proper and safe visual separation with an American Eagle flight that was approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport.

The crew was conducting a training mission with night-vision goggles on the night of the crash. They “failed to maintain vigilance so as to see and avoid other aircraft,” causing the crash, the DOJ filing reads. It said the same of the American Airlines pilots who failed to avoid the Black Hawk.

The air traffic controller in the tower that night was partially to blame, as well. It said the controller “negligently violated” a Federal Aviation Administration order by “failing to follow the procedures for visual separation” between the helicopter and passenger jet.

At the time of the collision, only one air traffic controller was working that tower, according to multiple reports.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

What the lawsuit says

The lawsuit was filed by victims’ families against American Airlines, PSA Airlines — which operated American Eagle Flight 5342 — and the U.S. government. In it, lawyers call the crash a “wholly avoidable tragedy.”

“The United States admits the Army’s responsibility for the needless loss of life in the crash of an Army helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 at Reagan National Airport, as well as the FAA’s failure to follow air traffic control procedure,” attorney Robert A. Clifford said Wednesday.

That suit argues that it was known or should have been known that the flight was moving through one of the busiest air corridors in the country. It noted that there had been “near-miss” incidents around Reagan National before.

American Airlines and PSA Airlines have filed motions seeking to have the claims dismissed.

Investigation continues

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the deadly crash continues. The final results of the investigation are expected to be released sometime next month, nearly one year after the Jan. 29 crash.

In August, Clark Allen, the operations manager at Reagan National Airport’s DCA air traffic control tower, told the NTSB that the deadly collision was a long time coming.

“I don’t think this accident occurred that night,” Allen said during an investigative hearing. “I think it happened years before we’ve talked about, you know, resources, whether they were available or unavailable at certain time frames, folks being listened to or not being listened to at certain times. This was not that evening. It was a combination over many years that I think that built up to that evening.” 

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The federal government’s admission of liability for the deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C. that killed 67 people raises questions about aviation safety oversight, responsibility, and the need for regulatory improvements to prevent similar tragedies.

Government accountability

The U.S. government admitted that failures by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army contributed to the crash, highlighting the issue of institutional responsibility when major safety lapses result in loss of life.

Aviation safety procedures

According to court filings and investigative hearings, lapses in air traffic control protocols and pilot vigilance were central to the crash, underscoring the critical importance of rigorous safety procedures and oversight to prevent aviation disasters.

Regulatory and policy changes

In response to the tragedy and official findings, authorities and lawmakers are considering or have enacted changes to flight operations and airspace management to enhance safety and address systemic risks identified by investigators.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 137 media outlets

Context corner

This is the deadliest US air crash in more than two decades. Reagan National Airport's airspace is among the country's most congested and previous safety warnings had been issued regarding its complexity and risk of midair collisions.

Global impact

The crash prompted international scrutiny of US airspace management and safety standards. It also influenced aviation policy debates, inspiring calls for clearer coordination between military and civilian aviation both in the US and abroad.

Oppo research

American Airlines and PSA Airlines, named in the lawsuit, argue their crews followed proper procedures and seek dismissal from liability in court, attributing responsibility to the government instead.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CBS News
  4. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the government's admission of fault using terms like "failures," "negligence," and "liability," emphasizing culpability and the "deadly" outcome to highlight institutional accountability.
  • Media outlets in the center distinguish themselves by providing granular details, such as the event being the "deadliest crash in decades," and subtly introducing the possibility of shared responsibility beyond the government.
  • Media outlets on the right present the admission as a neutral legal development, de-emphasizing emotional language or specific ideological framing.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

137 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. government admitted failures by Army pilots and air traffic control contributed to a January 29 collision that killed 67 people, according to court documents filed by the Department of Justice.
  • The admission allows victims' families to seek damages, acknowledging that the government owed a duty of care to the families, which it breached.
  • The court document states the Army crew failed to maintain safe visual separation from American Airlines flight 5342 during landing, while the actions of the Black Hawk crew were a cause-in-fact of the accident.
  • Federal government lawyers claim air traffic controllers cannot be liable for the incident.

Key points from the Center

  • On Jan. 29, 2025, the United States Department of Justice admitted liability in a civil filing after a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter struck an American Eagle regional jet, killing 67 people in the Potomac River.
  • Court documents say defendants failed to analyze a substantial number of near-miss events in and around DCA, while NTSB public hearings flagged cultural issues in the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion and altimeter problems.
  • Federal filings single out an air traffic controller in the Reagan National tower who did not comply with FAA procedures and gave a muffled warning, while DOJ lawyers say the Black Hawk crew's use of NVG distracted them and breached visual separation procedures.
  • The DOJ filing is part of a civil suit by the family of a passenger on American Eagle flight 5342, while American Airlines and PSA Airlines seek dismissal and attorney Robert A. Clifford says families await the January 26 NTSB hearing.
  • DOJ's admission came as the independent National Transportation Safety Board probe continues, with a final report and probable cause expected by Jan. 29, 2026, after tightened Reagan National Airport safety protocols.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Government admitted liability in the January collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet, which killed 67 people.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the Army were found partly responsible for the accident due to violations of procedures and lack of vigilance.
  • Attorney Robert Clifford stated the government acknowledged the Army's responsibility while noting American Airlines and PSA Airlines also contributed.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board will release its crash report early next year, highlighting multiple contributing factors, including the helicopter's altitude.

