Federal immigration operation ends in Charlotte, local officials say; DHS denies 

Cassandra Buchman
Border Patrol ended its federal immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte, according to local officials. However, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin disputed these reports, stating in a post on X that “Operation Charlotte’s Web isn’t ending anytime soon.”
Border Patrol ended its federal immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to local officials. However, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin disputed these reports, stating in a post on X that “Operation Charlotte’s Web isn’t ending anytime soon.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted Thursday that “it appears that U.S. Border Patrol has ceased its operations in Charlotte.”

“I’m relieved for our community and the residents, businesses, and all those who were targeted and impacted by this intrusion,” Lyles wrote. “As we move forward, it is essential that we come together—not as separate groups divided by recent events, but as one Charlotte community.”

In addition, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wrote that it “received reliable information that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel associated with ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ have departed from the Charlotte area as of this morning.”

NBC News reported Thursday that Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Garry McFadden told them the same. Despite McLaughlin’s denial, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said to Axios that it’s standing by the statement. 

A DHS official told NBC they have been in contact with state and local officials in Louisiana to prepare for a mobilization in New Orleans. The AP wrote this week that about 250 federal border agents will be deployed to New Orleans for a two-month immigration enforcement operation dubbed “Swamp Sweep”, with the aim of arresting 5,000 people in southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi. The operation is set to begin on Dec. 1.

McLaughlin declined to comment on “Swamp Sweep,” telling the AP that for “the safety and security of law enforcement we’re not going to telegraph potential operations.”

Operation Charlotte’s Web

Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina began on Saturday. As part of it, DHS said, the agency arrested 370 people in the Charlotte area. Axios reported that Customs and Border Protection agents were also seen in Raleigh and Durham.

In a post to X on Sunday morning, USCBP Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino said many of the 81 people arrested in five hours on the second day of the operation had a significant criminal and immigration history. Bovino and other federal officials claim that their immigration enforcement operations are focused on unauthorized immigrants with violent criminal histories. However, the White House has refrained from releasing detailed records of all of the people it arrests.

Numerous investigations have shown that the majority of people swept up in federal immigration raids have no criminal records, and that some detained individuals have been U.S. citizens. In Chicago, where Operation Midway Blitz took place, only 2.6% of the 614 arrested had criminal histories, the Chicago Tribune found.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Conflicting reports over the end of federal immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, highlight tensions between local and federal officials, and raise questions about transparency and the impact on affected communities.

Federal-local coordination

Coordination and communication between federal agencies and local officials are under scrutiny, as statements from local authorities and the Department of Homeland Security conflict regarding the status of immigration operations in Charlotte.

Transparency and accountability

Discrepancies in public statements and data about federal operations raise concerns about the transparency of immigration enforcement efforts and the public's ability to understand their scale, focus and impact.

Community impact

The operations have direct effects on residents and local communities, prompting local leaders to address concerns about safety, trust and the broader effects of immigration enforcement actions.

  1. Tricia McLaughlin via X
  2. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles via X
  3. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via X
  4. NBC News
  5. The Associated Press

