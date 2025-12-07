Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Federal judge blocks DOJ access to evidence in thrown out Comey case

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
Summary

Judge's order

A federal judge barred Department of Justice prosecutors from accessing emails and computer files from FBI Director James Comey's former attorney that it previously seized.

Comey case dismissed

This is a blow to the Justice Department's attempts to re-indict Comey, after its case against him was thrown out.

Controversy around prosecutor

A different federal judge dismissed the case against Comey, as he ruled that the prosecutor who brought it was unlawfully appointed by President Donald Trump.

Full story

A federal judge dealt a blow to the U.S. Justice Department’s attempt to re-indict former FBI Director James Comey Saturday night. In a temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly prohibited DOJ prosecutors from accessing evidence, including emails and computer files, from Comey’s former lawyer, it seized during probes in 2019 and 2020.

Kollar-Kotelly wrote that Daniel Richman, a law professor at Columbia University, is “likely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the Government has violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer.”

“Petitioner Richman has also shown that, absent an injunction, he will be irreparably harmed by the ongoing violation of his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizures arising from the Government’s continuing retention of the image of his computer and related materials,” Kollar-Kotelly said. “Finally, the Court finds that the balance of the equities and the public interest weigh in Petitioner Richman’s favor and support a limited temporary restraining order that is narrowly tailored to preserving the status quo while this Court considers his Motion for Return of Property on an expedited basis.”

This order is to remain in effect until Friday, Dec. 12. The U.S. government has to certify that it will comply with the order by noon Monday.

Cases thrown out against Comey

Comey was indicted in September on one count of making false statements to Congress and one count of obstruction of justice. These charges were tied to Senate testimony he gave in 2020 about FBI officials leaking information to news outlets.

A federal judge threw out the criminal case against Comey, ruling that Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed by President Donald Trump as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan was tapped to be U.S. attorney after Erik S. Siebert, who had concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Comey or New York Attorney Letitia James in a separate case. Trump forced him out, replacing him with Halligan, his personal lawyer, despite the fact that she did not have prior prosecutorial experience. She secured indictments against Comey and James within days.

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed both indictments in November, saying that the law does not allow the attorney general to stack back-to-back interim U.S. attorneys in that way.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, after McGowan Currie made his decision, said at the time the Justice Department is preparing to appeal, saying it has “seen partisan judges take unprecedented steps to try to intervene in accountability before, but we’re not going to give up.”

Comey, meanwhile, responded to the dismissal of his case in a video.

“I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump which is heartbreaking,” he said.


Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A federal judge's restraining order limiting access to evidence in the case against former FBI director James Comey raises questions about government search and seizure practices, prosecutorial integrity and executive appointments within the Department of Justice.

Fourth Amendment rights

The judge's order focuses on the government's retention of private computer files, bringing attention to protections against unreasonable searches and seizures in legal investigations.

Prosecutorial process

Dismissal of charges and concerns about the appointment of U.S. attorneys highlight issues surrounding legal procedures, proper appointments and the independence of the Justice Department.

Political influence in justice

Allegations regarding biased actions and executive overreach in Justice Department decisions reflect debate over the integrity and impartiality of law enforcement under current administration leadership.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 44 media outlets

Context corner

The dispute over the evidence arises from previous investigations into media leaks involving high-profile political and legal events, including the 2016 election and congressional testimonies tied to the FBI's handling of those events.

Do the math

The articles note specific legal deadlines: the DOJ was instructed to confirm by noon on Monday its compliance with the order, and the restraining order remains in effect through Dec. 12 or until further action is taken.

History lesson

Legal battles over search warrants and digital privacy have surfaced repeatedly in the U.S., echoing past controversies regarding the boundaries of law enforcement in obtaining and retaining personal electronic data.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the judge's ruling as a "remarkable win" for a "Trump foe," emphasizing political implications and "positive news" for a "well-known critic."
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize political framing, focusing on procedural details like Daniel Richman's Fourth Amendment lawsuit and the ruling "complicating" the case.
  • Media outlets on the right label the decision as a "setback" for Justice Department efforts to hold Comey "accountable," employing emotionally charged phrases like "Clinton Judge" and "Comey-Cover-Up continues" to suggest obstruction.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

62 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge temporarily prohibited prosecutors from using evidence seized from Daniel Richman regarding the criminal case against James Comey, citing potential Fourth Amendment violations.
  • U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly stated that Richman is likely to succeed in claiming a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights and ordered the government to secure Richman's materials.
  • Richman seeks the return of his data and to prevent its use in future indictments of Comey.
  • The ruling poses challenges for the Justice Department as it considers new charges against Comey after previous ones were dismissed due to improper appointment of the lead prosecutor.

Key points from the Center

  • A federal judge has temporarily barred the Justice Department from accessing some evidence against former FBI Director James Comey.
  • The order hinders the government's attempt to place new charges on Comey after indictments were dismissed.
  • Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered the government to identify and secure materials from Comey's devices by Dec. 8.

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge temporarily blocked the Department of Justice from using evidence linked to Daniel Richman, former attorney of James Comey, in a case against Comey.
  • District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that Richman is likely to succeed in claiming his Fourth Amendment rights were violated.
  • The DOJ must secure Richman's files by noon on Monday, as mandated by the temporary restraining order.

