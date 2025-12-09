Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Federal judge orders Ghislaine Maxwell-related grand jury records released

Julia Marshall
A federal judge in New York ruled Tuesday to release all grand jury materials related to Ghislaine Maxwell's case.
Image credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/JEFFERSON SIEGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Material release

A federal judge in New York ruled to release all grand jury materials related to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Protecting victims

The judge who issued the ruling said he's put mechanisms in place to "protect victims from the inadvertent release of materials within the discovery in this case that would identify them or otherwise invade their privacy.”

Other ruling

The ruling comes days after a federal judge ordered the release of materials from the 2005-2007 grand jury investigations into Epstein.

Full story

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday ordered the release of all grand jury materials related to the criminal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said he has put mechanisms in place to protect the privacy of victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges in 2021, two years after Epstein’s death. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Bondi’s requests for release

The ruling comes days after a federal judge ordered the release of materials from grand jury investigations into Epstein from 2005 to 2007. Attorney General Pam Bondi requested the materials in both cases, citing the deadline Congress set when it passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month.

The act orders the Justice Department to make public all of its records related to Epstein.

Bondi has also filed a separate request to unseal grand jury records in New York related to Epstein. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

It’s not clear when grand jury materials will be released. However, the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Justice Department to make all its files public by Dec. 19.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal judge's decision to release grand jury materials from Ghislaine Maxwell's case, with privacy protections for victims, responds to transparency requirements under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and highlights ongoing legal and public interest in related investigations.

Legal transparency

The ruling aligns with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, reflecting efforts to increase public access to information about high-profile cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Victim privacy

Judge Engelmayer has implemented measures to protect the identities and privacy of victims, underscoring the need to balance transparency with safeguarding individuals affected by these cases.

Ongoing investigations

Attorney General Pam Bondi's requests and pending rulings highlight that multiple legal processes related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are still unfolding, with further document releases expected.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 48 media outlets

Context corner

Grand jury materials are typically kept confidential in U.S. legal proceedings, but the recent law passed by Congress specifically mandates the release of records related to Epstein and Maxwell, shifting long-standing legal norms.

Oppo research

Some critics argue that the Justice Department previously failed to pursue accountability for all participants in Epstein’s network and accuse political and legal institutions of lacking full transparency, according to various victim advocates and commentators.

Solution spotlight

Judges have required the Justice Department to implement mechanisms protecting victim identities and privacy, such as redactions and consultations with survivors and their representatives before releasing documents.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the unsealing as a moral victory — emphasizing "transparency" and "affirming survivors' right to truth" and highlighting accountability.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize partisanship, focusing on procedure and redactions.
  • Media outlets on the right stress notoriety and closure, using harsher labels like "accomplice" and "notorious pedophile" and caveats such as the judge's warning that there may be "no new information 'of any consequence'.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

48 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge ruled that the Justice Department can publicly release materials related to Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case, allowing for possible public access within 10 days according to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
  • Judge Paul A. Engelmayer's decision follows a request by the Justice Department to unseal grand jury transcripts and various investigative files, expanding the materials to include 18 categories of records.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, with previous requests to unseal records by the Justice Department being denied.
  • Maxwell's lawyer expressed concerns that public disclosure could jeopardize her ability to secure a fair retrial.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 9, 2025, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered release of grand-jury transcripts and exhibits in Ghislaine Maxwell's case, allowing the Justice Department to publicly share investigative materials.
  • Following earlier judicial refusals, the Justice Department said Congress intended unsealing when it passed the transparency act, signed last month by President Donald Trump.
  • The department expanded its request to cover 18 categories of investigative materials, including search warrants and financial records from Palm Beach police and the U.S. attorney's office in Palm Beach, and shared evidence from Maxwell's 2021 trial.
  • The ruling requires a victim-protection mechanism as Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered safeguards, the Justice Department said it will confer with survivors and redact records, and documents could be public within 10 days and searchable by Dec. 19.
  • With tens of thousands of records already public, the Justice Department seeks hundreds or thousands of previously unreleased documents while Epstein's 2019 case request remains pending.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge allowed the Justice Department to publicly release materials from the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Judge Engelmayer ruled after the Justice Department's request to unseal documents regarding Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's cases.
  • The release includes grand jury transcripts and investigative materials, according to the Justice Department's November request.
  • Engelmayer is the second judge to permit the disclosure of previously secret court records related to Epstein.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.