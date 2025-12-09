Federal judge orders Ghislaine Maxwell-related grand jury records released

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday ordered the release of all grand jury materials related to the criminal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said he has put mechanisms in place to protect the privacy of victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges in 2021, two years after Epstein’s death. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Bondi’s requests for release

The ruling comes days after a federal judge ordered the release of materials from grand jury investigations into Epstein from 2005 to 2007. Attorney General Pam Bondi requested the materials in both cases, citing the deadline Congress set when it passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month.

The act orders the Justice Department to make public all of its records related to Epstein.

Bondi has also filed a separate request to unseal grand jury records in New York related to Epstein. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

It’s not clear when grand jury materials will be released. However, the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Justice Department to make all its files public by Dec. 19.