Federal judge rules DOJ can unseal Epstein grand jury records

Devin Pavlou
A federal judge allowed the DOJ’s request to unseal records of the federal grand jury investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
Image credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Summary

Unsealing records

A federal judge approved the Department of Justice's request to unseal records from the federal grand jury investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Judicial reasoning

Judge Richard M. Berman wrote that Congress intended for the Epstein Files Transparency Act to "supersede the otherwise secret grand jury materials."

Contents of files

The materials to be released include grand jury transcripts, documents provided by defense lawyers during discovery, testimony from an FBI agent, a PowerPoint presentation and a call log.

Full story

A federal judge granted the Department of Justice’s request to unseal records of the federal grand jury investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times. The order comes just 10 days before the department must release all files pertaining to Epstein’s investigations after Congress passed a law requiring it. 

Wednesday’s decision by Judge Richard M. Berman of the Federal District Court of Manhattan comes a day after a different judge granted a similar request relating to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator in his sex-trafficking scheme. 

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed in November, requires the DOJ to release the files, with redactions to protect victims, by Dec. 19. 

What does this ruling mean?

Berman’s ruling could lead to the most expansive and revealing look at the investigation of Epstein and Maxwell that’s yet to be revealed, according to The Times. The order covers grand jury transcripts and a large collection of investigative materials.

The majority of the materials were provided by defense lawyers during the discovery process. Officials kept these documents confidential under court order since the trial. 

Berman and fellow Judge Paul A. Engelmayer previously denied a request made by Attorney General Pam Bondi for the grand jury materials. They said they couldn’t grant the request because of grand jury secrecy, according to The Times. 

The ruling did not give a timeline for when the material will be released to the public.

What did the judges say?

Berman wrote in his ruling that Congress intended for the new transparency law to make the grand jury materials public. He said the law “supersedes the otherwise secret grand jury materials.”

However, he requested the DOJ to carefully follow the new law’s privacy provisions to ensure the release didn’t identify any victims. 

The Justice Department said the materials include testimony from an FBI agent who testified over two days, according to The Associated Press. Other files include a PowerPoint presentation and a call log.

The grand jury eventually voted to indict Epstein on sex trafficking charges.

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The decision to unseal grand jury records in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, prompted by new transparency legislation, could provide the public with extensive access to previously confidential investigative materials while emphasizing the need to protect victims' privacy.

Legal transparency

The ruling follows the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires public disclosure of investigation records, illustrating increased legislative efforts for government transparency in high-profile cases.

Victim protection

According to Judge Berman's order, privacy provisions must be observed to avoid identifying victims, highlighting the balance between transparency and the need to protect individuals involved in sensitive criminal cases.

Judicial decisions

Recent court rulings have shifted longstanding confidentiality practices, as judges now interpret new federal law to permit the release of grand jury and investigative materials related to Epstein and Maxwell.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 51 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Several articles mention that about 70 pages of grand jury materials are being released. Judge Berman stated these are “hardly revelatory” and consist mostly of a hearsay snippet and supporting materials like a PowerPoint slideshow and a call log.

Context corner

Grand jury materials are generally confidential, but the unusual passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act created a narrow exception, reflecting intense public and political scrutiny on the Epstein case and longstanding calls for transparency.

Oppo research

Some critics of the government and President Trump’s administration have argued that previous promises to release the entirety of the Epstein files have not been fulfilled, with only already-public materials being disclosed before now.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize broader accountability, detailing the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" and a "Dec. 19 deadline," connecting the unsealing to legislative impetus and wider related cases.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a purely factual tone, often naming the specific judge and noting his reversal of an earlier decision.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the unsealing with terms like "secret" materials, subtly implying prior concealment or institutional skepticism.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

91 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A judge ruled that secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case can be made public, allowing the Justice Department's request to proceed.
  • U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep materials secret due to a new law requiring disclosure related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Another judge in Manhattan ordered the release of records from Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 sex trafficking case, adding to the trend of unsealing Epstein-related documents.
  • The Justice Department's request coincided with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which allows for certain grand jury records to be disclosed.

Key points from the Center

  • A judge ruled to unseal secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case, citing a new law requiring the government to open files on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Two other judges recently ordered the release of records from investigations into Epstein's and Maxwell's alleged sexual abuse.
  • The unsealed materials include around 70 pages of grand jury transcripts from Epstein's 2019 case, which a judge previously said were "hardly revelatory."

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge has allowed the Justice Department to release grand jury materials from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case on Wednesday.
  • U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman cited a new law that mandates the disclosure of Epstein-related records by Dec. 19.
  • A different judge ordered the release of records from Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 sex trafficking case on Tuesday.
  • The Justice Department stated that the only grand jury witness was an FBI agent whose testimony was mostly hearsay.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

