Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

FedEx, Amazon up race for faster delivery

Craig Nigrelli
Just days after Amazon rolled out new same-day delivery options, FedEx says it’s partnering with OneRail to do the same.
Image credit: Zamekl/VIEWpress

Full story

Just days after Amazon rolled out new same-day delivery options, FedEx says it’s doing the same — partnering with last-mile delivery company OneRail to expand its speed.

FedEx pushes into same-day delivery 

FedEx says customers will now have the option to receive purchases by the end of the day.

“Our value prop is about speed, reliability and visibility, and we’re always trying to push the envelope on that value prop,“ Jason Brenner, FedEx senior vice president, told CNBC.

Through its partnership with OneRail, FedEx says retailers will also be able to offer two-hour delivery in some cases.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

OneRail partnership expands reach

One-Rail is a last-mile logistics company that uses AI to manage delivery, routing, and tracking. The company says it has about 1,000 drivers and completes roughly 80,000 deliveries of 30 minutes or less each day.

FedEx says tapping into that network allows retailers to offer faster delivery without overhauling their existing infrastructure.

“It’s very complex to manage if you stitch it together yourself,” Brenner said. “It’s very costly to manage, and it’s very complex and costly to scale.”

Cost and control for retailers

Under the partnership, OneRail will provide retailers with a rate card, leaving it up to each business to decide what to charge customers for same-day service.

“We’re excited to partner with FedEx,” OneRail CEO Bill Catania told CNBC. “It unlocks more capabilities for the retailer, which really lets them own their customer and their data.”

Amazon raises the bar

Amazon is also accelerating delivery speeds.

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

Amazon says its new 1-hour or 3-hour delivery options will be available for more than 90,000 items.

Last week, the company announced one-hour and three-hour delivery options in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Des Moines, Iowa.

Amazon Prime members pay $9.99 for one-hour delivery or $4.99 for three-hour service. Non-members pay $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.

“Our customers are busier than ever and are looking for new ways to save time,” said Udit Madan, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations. “We saw an opportunity to use our delivery network to make their lives easier while adding more value for Prime members.”

Amazon says the faster options will be fulfilled through its existing warehouse network.

Retailers race to keep up 

The push reflects a broader shift across the industry, with Walmart and Target also expanding express delivery options to compete on speed and convenience.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Major shipping carriers now offer same-day and express delivery options that change how quickly online purchases arrive and what retailers charge for speed.

Faster delivery now costs extra

FedEx and Amazon charge additional fees for same-day or express service, with Amazon Prime members paying $4.99 to $9.99 and non-members paying up to $19.99 for faster options.

Retailers set their own delivery fees

Under FedEx's partnership with OneRail, each retailer decides what to charge customers for same-day delivery using a provided rate card.

Express options expand to more cities

Amazon rolled out one-hour and three-hour delivery in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Des Moines, Iowa.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. Tech Crunch

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. Tech Crunch

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.