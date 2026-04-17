Feds probing pattern of deaths, disappearances of UFO researchers

Devin Pavlou
The FBI is reviewing the deaths and disappearances of 10+ researchers tied to UFOs and top-secret programs.
Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

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In an announcement that seems like it was ripped from a sci-fi series, the White House said it is working with the FBI to uncover the truth after at least 10 government research scientists connected to UFO or other top-secret research have died or disappeared. 

“The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Friday social media post. “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them.”

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When did the disappearances begin?

Lawmakers began asking questions for a year regarding the disappearances or deaths that started in 2022. Investigators said Amy Eskridge took her own life at her home in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2022, the Daily Mail reported. Before her death, she had launched a research company called The Institute for Exotic Science, which hoped to develop anti-gravity technology. 

During a podcast appearance, she also made concerning comments about why she started the company. 

“If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off,” Eskridge said. “If you stick your neck out in private… they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed, and it won’t even make the news.”

Eskridge said in a podcast from 2020 that she planned to release information about UFOs and extraterrestrials to the public but had received threats because of it, the New York Post reported

“I need to disclose soon, man. I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating. It’s getting more and more aggressive,” she said.

She partnered with Franc Milburn, a retired British intelligence officer, to investigate the threats. He later submitted his evidence to Congress a year after Eskridge’s death and concluded it wasn’t suicide. He said Eskridge was attacked by a “directed energy weapon,” which left burn marks on her body. 

Connections to famous research lab

NewsNation reported that many of those missing or dead had connections to NASA or the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which was the lab where the U.S. created the world’s first nuclear weapons. At least one of those missing had connections to an alleged unidentified aerial phenomenon program. UAPs are the newer, more formal term for UFOs. 

The outlet said that retired Air Force Gen. William Neil McCasland disappeared in February from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after experiencing “mental fog.”

The Post reported that he had held high-level positions related to space research and acquisition. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said McCasland “literally just disappeared,” saying he believes he “felt some form of threat” before walking away from his home.

“This is not normal,” Burlison said on Fox News. “These are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation, some of the most important people for national security efforts. And they all just mysteriously disappeared.”

Steven Garcia, a government contractor with high-security clearance at a nuclear facility, disappeared similarly to McCasland. Authorities said he disappeared last year after he left all his belongings beside a gun at his New Mexico home before going outside and walking away. 

Of the eight other missing or dead researchers, the Post said two died after being shot, one’s body was believed to be found at the bottom of a lake, and others vanished from their homes, a highway and a nature trail. 

The list of missing or dead researchers:

  • Melissa Casias: Last seen in June 2025; had a security clearance at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
  • Anthony Chavez: Last seen in May 2025; formerly worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring.
  • Jason Thomas: Found dead in March; led Novartis’ chemical biology team
  • Frank Maiwald: Died in 2024; worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
  • Nuno Loureiro: Shot dead in December; famous MIT physicist
  • Carl Grillmair: Killed in February; exoplanet researcher
  • Steven Garcia: Last seen in August 2025; worked on security for a producer of non-nuclear components in American-made nukes.
  • Monica Jacinto Reza: Last seen in June 2205; aerospace engineer.
  • Gen. William Neil McCasland: Last seen in February; worked as an Air Force general.
  • Amy Eskridge: Died in an apparent suicide in 2022; allegedly found evidence of anti-gravity technology 

Reaction to disappearances

Before the White House announced the investigation, former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told NewsNation that the FBI was likely looking into it and couldn’t rule out a possible connection. 

“I don’t believe they were abducted by aliens. I think there’s a rational explanation for this,” he said. “If it’s not just random acts, it’s modern-day espionage.”

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart told the publication that McCasland is likely a “trove of information about whatever secrets the government may be hiding about UFOs.”

“We have to ask, now, [about] the possibility of foul play — is there somebody who has interceded to take the general out of the picture?” Coulthart said. “He was a man with some of the most sensitive U.S. military intelligence secrets in his head, especially particle beam technology.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The White House has announced a formal review, conducted with the FBI, into the deaths and disappearances of at least 10 government research scientists linked to classified or UFO-related programs.

Active federal investigation underway

The White House confirmed it is working with the FBI to review all cases together, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt's Friday statement.

Researchers held security clearances

Several of those missing or dead held high-level security clearances at facilities including Los Alamos National Laboratory and nuclear component production sites.

Espionage cited as possibility

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said the pattern, if not random, could represent "modern-day espionage," though no cause has been officially established.

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Behind the numbers

At least 10 individuals with ties to U.S. nuclear and aerospace programs have died or disappeared since mid-2023. Four disappeared on foot from their homes in New Mexico, three had ties to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and two were shot and killed at their homes.

Community reaction

Families of the missing have pushed back against speculation, with McCasland's wife Susan Wilkerson writing on Facebook that it "seems quite unlikely that he was taken to extract very dated secrets from him." Melissa Casias's family said she would not have left voluntarily, as she was preparing to care for their mother during surgery.

Global impact

Former FBI officials have noted that adversarial nations including China, Russia and Iran have long sought to obtain or neutralize American expertise in nuclear and aerospace fields. Scott Roecker of the Nuclear Threat Initiative noted that while Iran has assassinated its own nuclear scientists, the U.S. has thousands of scientists and a robust infrastructure that would be difficult to strategically undermine.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Karoline Leavitt via X
  2. Daily Mail
  3. New York Post
  4. NewsNation

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize a "mysterious" pattern and potential links to secret nuclear programs, framing deaths as systemic and "not a coincidence."
  • Media outlets in the center centrist pieces are more procedural, highlighting officials "investigating," calling it "pretty serious" but noting cases are "unconfirmed.
  • Media outlets on the right amplify conspiratorial motives — invoking "UFO" ties, "zero-point energy," talk of "silencing of experts" and language like "speculation explodes"—portraying establishment cover-ups.

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Media landscape

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91 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Ten American scientists linked to nuclear and space programs have died or disappeared mysteriously since mid-2023 or mid-2024, involving locations such as Kirtland Air Force Base and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
  • Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland vanished from his Albuquerque home in February 2026, leaving behind personal items; authorities have conducted extensive searches without breakthroughs.
  • Government officials, including the White House press secretary, have acknowledged the pattern of deaths and disappearances and stated that the administration will investigate these incidents.
  • No confirmed connections or causes have been identified among the cases despite investigations involving various locations and roles.

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Key points from the Center

  • Since mid-2024, at least 10 scientists and high-ranking military figures — including retired Air Force Major General William McCasland — have either died under unclear circumstances or vanished, often leaving behind phones, wallets, and vehicles.
  • Many of the individuals involved were specialists in sensitive fields such as nuclear propulsion, advanced aerospace, and UFO-related research, leading to concerns about the security of classified U.S. technology, according to reports.
  • While some family members suggested "planned disappearances," former FBI officials and lawmakers like Rep. Eric Burlison have called for a formal federal probe, citing the possibility of targeted abductions or foreign espionage.
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration deems the reports "worth looking into" if a connected pattern of targeting American scientists is verified.

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Key points from the Right

  • At least 10 U.S. scientists linked to nuclear, aerospace, and defense projects have gone missing or died under unclear circumstances since 2023, prompting a federal investigation announced by the White House press secretary.
  • Retired Air Force Major General William McCasland disappeared in early 2025, and other notable individuals linked to these cases are under investigation with no conclusive evidence of foul play.
  • President Donald Trump confirmed receiving briefings on these incidents and expects investigative results within weeks, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.
  • Family members dispute conspiracy rumors, while some lawmakers express concern about a possible coordinated threat against top U.S. Scientists.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Karoline Leavitt via X
  2. Daily Mail
  3. New York Post
  4. NewsNation

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