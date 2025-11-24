Feds say 2 Texans planned to take over Haitian island, kill men and keep women as ‘sex slaves’

Two Texas men, along with coconspirators, are accused of a violent plan to invade the Haitian island of Gonave, then kill all the men on the island and keep the remaining women and children as “sex slaves,” according to federal prosecutors. Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, Texas, and Thomas Christopher of Argyle, Texas, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.

The Department of Justice alleges that between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas planned to purchase weapons, ammunition and a sailboat, then hire individuals experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C., to assemble a mercenary force to overtake Gonave, which has a population of about 87,000.

The alleged plot comes just months after three American citizens were indicted for planning to overthrow the Haitian government by transferring weapons and money to one of the island nation’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

Detailed effort to pull off plan

Prosecutors say Weisenburg and Thomas learned Haitian Creole and studied and enrolled in schools to gain the skills necessary for a successful invasion.

According to the indictment, Thomas joined the U.S. Air Force to learn military skills, while Weisenburg enrolled in the North Texas Fire Academy. However, he flunked out of the program roughly six months later.

“The coconspirators conducted research, reconnaissance, recruiting planning and sought training to effectuate their plan,” the indictment said. “It was the goal of the conspiracy to take military control of the Island of Gonave by murdering all the men on the island and capturing all the women.”

If convicted on the conspiracy charge, the men could face life in prison. If convicted solely on the child pornography charge, they could receive up to 30 years behind bars.

Men plan to plead not guilty

Weisenburg’s lawyer, David Finn, told NPR on Sunday that his client will plead not guilty.

“While there is some limited factual basis to the Government’s Press Release, I’m reminded that something can be somewhat accurate yet wildly misleading at the same time,” he wrote in an email.

Thomas’ lawyer, John Helms, told NPR that his client will also plead not guilty and that he will be “defending him vigorously against these charges.”