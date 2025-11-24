Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Feds say 2 Texans planned to take over Haitian island, kill men and keep women as ‘sex slaves’

Evan Hummel
Two Texas men have been indicted in an alleged plot to kill all men on a Haitian island and take the women and children as “sex slaves."
Image credit: Olena Ruban, Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Violent plot

Two Texas men are accused by prosecutors of conspiring to kill all men on a Haitian island and take the remaining women and children as “sex slaves.”

Recruitment

The Department of Justice said the men planned to pull off the invasion of the island by recruiting homeless people in Washington, D.C., as mercenaries.

Weapons and ammunition

According to the indictment, the men allegedly planned to buy weapons, ammunition and a sailboat for the plot.

Full story

Two Texas men, along with coconspirators, are accused of a violent plan to invade the Haitian island of Gonave, then kill all the men on the island and keep the remaining women and children as “sex slaves,” according to federal prosecutors. Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, Texas, and Thomas Christopher of Argyle, Texas, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.

The Department of Justice alleges that between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas planned to purchase weapons, ammunition and a sailboat, then hire individuals experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C., to assemble a mercenary force to overtake Gonave, which has a population of about 87,000.

The alleged plot comes just months after three American citizens were indicted for planning to overthrow the Haitian government by transferring weapons and money to one of the island nation’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

Detailed effort to pull off plan

Prosecutors say Weisenburg and Thomas learned Haitian Creole and studied and enrolled in schools to gain the skills necessary for a successful invasion.

According to the indictment, Thomas joined the U.S. Air Force to learn military skills, while Weisenburg enrolled in the North Texas Fire Academy. However, he flunked out of the program roughly six months later. 

“The coconspirators conducted research, reconnaissance, recruiting planning and sought training to effectuate their plan,” the indictment said. “It was the goal of the conspiracy to take military control of the Island of Gonave by murdering all the men on the island and capturing all the women.”

If convicted on the conspiracy charge, the men could face life in prison. If convicted solely on the child pornography charge, they could receive up to 30 years behind bars.

Men plan to plead not guilty

Weisenburg’s lawyer, David Finn, told NPR on Sunday that his client will plead not guilty. 

“While there is some limited factual basis to the Government’s Press Release, I’m reminded that something can be somewhat accurate yet wildly misleading at the same time,” he wrote in an email. 

Thomas’ lawyer, John Helms, told NPR that his client will also plead not guilty and that he will be “defending him vigorously against these charges.”

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Mathew Grisham and Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The indictment of two Texas men accused of plotting a violent attack on Haiti’s Gonave Island highlights the ongoing risks of extremist violence and international criminal conspiracies targeting vulnerable populations.

International criminal conspiracy

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants planned a cross-border attack, underscoring concerns about private citizens organizing violent operations in foreign countries.

Extremism and violence

Prosecutors claim the plot involved mass murder and the enslavement of women and children, raising serious moral and legal questions about extremist motivations and the potential for mass atrocities.

Legal proceedings and justice

Both defendants intend to plead not guilty, placing the U.S. legal system and its process for handling serious international conspiracy charges in the public spotlight.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 111 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The articles state that Gonave Island, the alleged target, has an estimated population between 85,000 and 100,000. If convicted, the accused men face life in prison for conspiracy charges and 15 to 30 years for child pornography production charges.

Context corner

Some articles highlight Haiti’s vulnerability, noting Gonave Island’s isolation and lack of resources. Additionally, instances of foreign exploitation and criminal acts targeting Haitian communities have occurred historically, often under the guise of humanitarian or missionary work.

Diverging views

Articles from left-leaning sources frequently describe the alleged scheme in more graphic and detailed terms, emphasize the sexual violence intent and broader patterns of foreign exploitation, while right-leaning sources are more likely to focus on the legal process and charges without additional context or commentary.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the alleged plot through a racial and colonial lens, using terms like "White Men" and "Whiteganistan" to highlight historical power dynamics.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a more factual tone, directly citing the "Indictment" and uniquely mentioning a "production of child pornography" charge.
  • Media outlets on the right employ highly sensational and judgmental language, labeling the perpetrators "creeps" and the scheme a "wild plot" or "Personal Sex Slave Colony," evoking moral outrage and emphasizing potential "life in prison."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

111 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Two North Texas men, Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and Tanner Christopher Thomas, were indicted for plotting to invade the island of Gonave, Haiti, to murder men and enslave women and children, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas.
  • The indictment includes charges of conspiracy to murder in a foreign country and production of child pornography, with potential life sentences if convicted.
  • The men allegedly planned to create a mercenary force by recruiting homeless individuals, purchasing military supplies for their invasion and staging a coup to take over the island.
  • The investigation involved various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, highlighting the seriousness of the plot.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 20, 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas, unsealed an indictment charging Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, with plotting to invade La Gonâve and produce child pornography.
  • Between August 2024 and July 2025, court documents show the defendants learned Haitian Creole, researched sailboat and weapons purchases and Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to recruit homeless people in Washington, D.C.
  • Travel and training efforts included a trip to Thailand to learn sailing and enrollment attempts at a fire academy, where Weisenburg never enrolled due to cost and later failed out, while both men face child pornography charges involving a minor.
  • Gonâve, a roughly 90,000-resident island west of Port-au-Prince, is described by prosecutors as vulnerable due to its isolation and limited infrastructure, echoing past exploitation of Haitian communities.

Key points from the Right

  • Two Texas men, Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and Tanner Christopher Thomas, were indicted for plotting to invade Gonave Island in Haiti to enslave women and children as sex slaves, according to federal prosecutors.
  • The alleged plan included recruiting homeless individuals from Washington, D.C., To assist in a coup d'état on the island, as reported by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
  • Weisenburg and Thomas faced charges of conspiracy to commit murder and kidnap in a foreign country, which could result in life sentences if convicted.
  • Both men learned Haitian Creole and developed operational plans, indicating their intent to execute the plot, according to court documents.

