FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium after Trump call

FIFA cleared U.S. forward Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, suspending his automatic one-game ban after President Donald Trump reportedly asked the governing body to review the red card.

Balogun, the Americans’ leading scorer at the tournament with three goals, had been sent off in the 64th minute of a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday after stepping on the right ankle of defender Tarik Muharemović. A red card normally carries an automatic suspension for the next match.

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FIFA said Sunday that the suspension would be put on hold for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its disciplinary code. The ruling allows Balogun to play Monday at Seattle Stadium but leaves the sanction in place if he commits a similar offense during the probationary period.

The Associated Press reported a person familiar with the conversation said Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the U.S. win and asked that the red card be reviewed. The source was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump later praised the decision on social media, saying FIFA had reversed “a great injustice.”

The decision drew an angry response from Belgium. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished” and argued that FIFA’s World Cup regulations state that a player sent off by direct or indirect red card is automatically suspended from his team’s next match.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the federation said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia mocked the timing of the announcement, comparing FIFA’s Sunday decision to an April Fools’ Day joke. He declined to say whether Belgium would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport or whether he believed Trump’s intervention influenced FIFA’s decision.

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