FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium after Trump call

Diane Duenez
FIFA cleared U.S. forward Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, suspending his automatic one-game ban after President Donald Trump reportedly asked the governing body to review the red card.
Image credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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FIFA cleared U.S. forward Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, suspending his automatic one-game ban after President Donald Trump reportedly asked the governing body to review the red card.

Balogun, the Americans’ leading scorer at the tournament with three goals, had been sent off in the 64th minute of a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday after stepping on the right ankle of defender Tarik Muharemović. A red card normally carries an automatic suspension for the next match.

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FIFA said Sunday that the suspension would be put on hold for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its disciplinary code. The ruling allows Balogun to play Monday at Seattle Stadium but leaves the sanction in place if he commits a similar offense during the probationary period.

The Associated Press reported a person familiar with the conversation said Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the U.S. win and asked that the red card be reviewed. The source was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

 Trump later praised the decision on social media, saying FIFA had reversed “a great injustice.”

The decision drew an angry response from Belgium. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished” and argued that FIFA’s World Cup regulations state that a player sent off by direct or indirect red card is automatically suspended from his team’s next match.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the federation said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia mocked the timing of the announcement, comparing FIFA’s Sunday decision to an April Fools’ Day joke. He declined to say whether Belgium would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport or whether he believed Trump’s intervention influenced FIFA’s decision.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

FIFA's suspension of Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, reportedly following a call from President Donald Trump to FIFA's president, raises documented questions about whether political intervention shaped a competitive ruling in a tournament being watched by millions of American sports fans.

US player cleared to compete

Balogun, the Americans' top scorer with three goals, is eligible to play Monday against Belgium after FIFA placed his suspension on a one-year probationary hold.

Fairness of ruling contested

Belgium's football association said it is investigating all potential options, arguing FIFA's own regulations require automatic suspension following a red card.

Trump's role attributed by anonymous source

According to a person who spoke anonymously and was not authorized to discuss it publicly, Trump called FIFA's president to request a review of the red card decision.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. FIFA
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Royal Belgian Football Association

Sources

  1. FIFA
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Royal Belgian Football Association