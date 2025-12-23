Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Fight over who controls Kennedy Center name heads to federal court

William Jackson
Rep. Joyce Beatty sues President Trump to block the Kennedy Center renaming, arguing only Congress has the authority to change it.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

The lawsuit

Rep. Joyce Beatty sued President Trump and the Kennedy Center board to void the vote renaming the institution the "Trump Kennedy Center." The suit argues the name is set by federal statute and can only be changed by an act of Congress.

'Sham' vote

Beatty, an ex-officio trustee, claims the board meeting was a "thinly-veiled sham" held without proper notice. She alleges she was muted during the virtual call and prevented from objecting before the board declared the decision unanimous.

New signage

Workers installed "Trump-Kennedy" signage on the building's facade less than 24 hours after the vote. The White House defends the move, citing Trump's role in "saving" the center, and says it does not expect Congress to intervene.

Full story

A legal battle over the name of the Kennedy Center is now heading to federal court. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat and ex officio trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, has sued President Donald Trump and the center’s board over a vote to rename it the Trump Kennedy Center. 

Filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit asks a judge to void the board’s action and order the removal of Trump’s name from the building’s façade and all official materials.

“This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order,” the complaint states.

Complaint-Beatty-v.-TrumpDownload

Lawsuit argues only Congress can change the name

Beatty’s legal filing argues that the Kennedy Center name is written into federal law, meaning only Congress, not the board, has the authority to alter it. Her attorneys say the renaming undermines the center’s purpose as a “living memorial” to President John F. Kennedy.

The lawsuit also points to statutory limits on how private donors may be recognized on the building, arguing those restrictions reinforce Congress’s intent that the center honor Kennedy alone.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Suit challenges Trump’s influence over the board

The complaint accuses Trump of reshaping the board ahead of the vote by removing independent trustees and replacing them with political allies. It says the president pushed out the center’s president, installed Richard Grenell, and that the reconstituted board later elected him chair.

Beatty’s attorneys argue the board breached their fiduciary duties by approving the name change, violating federal statutes that require trustees to preserve the center as a memorial to Kennedy.

Former Obama White House ethics counsel Norman Eisen and co-counsel Nathaniel Zelinsky said in a statement quoted by Forbes that “Congress named the Kennedy Center as a national memorial to President Kennedy, and only Congress can change that.”

The White House, however, has said trustees voted unanimously to rename the building in recognition of Trump’s role in what it describes as “saving” the center.

Closed-door meeting and overnight signage fuel dispute

According to the complaint, the board meeting approving the name change was held at the home of trustee and Trump supporter Andrea Wynn, without advance notice that renaming would be discussed.

Beatty, who attended virtually, says she was muted during the meeting and prevented from voicing her opposition before the vote was finalized. 

The lawsuit says that by the following morning, new signage had been installed on the center’s front portico reading “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” The institution’s website and social media accounts also began using the shortened name “The Trump Kennedy Center.”

Beatty described the rapid rollout as conduct “more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than the American republic.”

What the lawsuit seeks

Beatty is asking the court to declare that the board lacked authority to rename the center and that its lawful name remains “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.” 

The lawsuit seeks injunctions requiring Trump’s name to be removed from building and all digital platforms, and barring officials from using any title that suggests the center is named for Trump without a new act of Congress.

The complaint also asks the court to ensure Beatty can fully participate in future board meetings or, alternatively, to issue an order compelling officials to reverse the renaming. A senior White House official previously told The New York Times that the administration rejects Beatty’s legal arguments and does not expect Congress to intervene, setting the stage for a court fight over who ultimately controls the Kennedy Center’s name.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A legal dispute over renaming the Kennedy Center highlights questions about executive authority, congressional power, and the governance of national memorials in the United States.

Separation of powers

The lawsuit challenges whether the President and a board can change the legal name of a national institution without congressional approval, raising issues about the boundaries between executive and legislative authority.

Governance and transparency

The controversy centers on the process used by the Kennedy Center board, with allegations from Rep. Joyce Beatty that she was muted during the vote and that decisions were made without public notice or full board participation.

Cultural and political symbolism

Renaming the Kennedy Center, originally designated by Congress as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy, touches on the broader significance of national symbols and their use in contemporary political disputes.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 21 media outlets

Context corner

The Kennedy Center was originally named by Congress in 1964 as a memorial for President John F. Kennedy, establishing its name in federal law and setting a precedent for how national cultural assets are dedicated.

Oppo research

Opponents of the renaming, such as Rep. Beatty and Kennedy family members, argue the move violates federal law, with some calling it a "vanity project" and warning of financial and reputational harm. Democratic leaders have pledged further oversight.

Policy impact

If the renaming stands, it could set precedent allowing board-appointed majorities to alter Congressional memorializations and naming conventions, potentially politicizing other national institutions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Washington Litigation Group
  2. Forbes
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Democratic opposition, portraying procedural impropriety with terms like "muted" and alleging leadership "attacked" critics.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a strictly descriptive tone, focusing on the basic facts without emotional framing or additional details.
  • Media outlets on the right while acknowledging the lawsuit, frame the opposition as having "railed against" the change, de-emphasizing legal specifics.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

21 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A lawsuit has been filed by Representative Joyce Beatty against the Kennedy Center's decision to add Donald Trump's name to the building.
  • Beatty claims that during the vote, she was muted, preventing her from objecting, and describes the situation as reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.
  • The lawsuit states that the name change is a violation of the rule of law and seeks to declare the official name of the center as the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Many Democratic lawmakers, including members of the Kennedy family, oppose the renaming, asserting it lacks legal authority.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Rep. Joyce Beatty sued in Washington, D.C., challenging the Kennedy Center board's vote to add President Donald Trump's name, alleging it exceeded Congress's authority and that new signage appeared the day after.
  • On Dec 18 the board voted to rename the center after a reshuffle earlier this year that made President Donald Trump chair, with Roma Daravi saying he `saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction` and Trump citing `record-setting numbers` in donors.
  • During last week's virtual Kennedy Center board meeting, Rep. Joyce Beatty says she was muted when trying to object and the vote was declared unanimous, actions the complaint calls "more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than an American Republic".
  • Beatty asks a federal judge to declare the Kennedy Center's legal name unchanged and the vote null and void; she is represented by Democracy Defenders Action and Washington Litigation Group, with no emergency intervention filed as of Monday evening.
  • Since Trump took over the center in February, ticket sales have plunged and several artists have refused to perform, while Kennedy family members and Democratic lawmakers opposed the renaming.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • US Representative Joyce Beatty filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Center without Congressional approval, stating it required an act of Congress to change the name.
  • The board voted on December 18 to rename the center, which Democrats and Kennedy family members opposed, arguing it undermines President Kennedy's legacy.
  • Since Trump assumed control of the center, ticket sales have dropped, and some artists have refused to perform there, leading to concerns over its future.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Washington Litigation Group
  2. Forbes
  3. The New York Times

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.