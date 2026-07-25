Fire survivors say Newsom is backing Edison while they struggle to rebuild

They just want to get their lives back on track. Following the devastating Eaton Fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles more than 18 months ago, survivors are continuing to piece their lives back together.

On Friday, survivors, advocates and others came together in Altadena with a message for Gov. Gavin Newsom to stand up for those victims.

“We’re asking Gov. Newsom to choose democracy over corporate special interests,” Joy Chen, Executive Director of Every Fire Survivor’s Network, said.

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™ Point phone camera here

Legislation frustration

Much of Friday’s news conference attended by Straight Arrow focused on Senate Bill 254, signed into law by the governor in September last year.

Dan Levin/Straight Arrow

Survivors say it was last-minute legislation that actually benefits the utility company SoCal Edison, which is accused of starting that deadly fire.

That legislation began with a study.

“The Newsom administration hired Edison’s own paid consultants to write the study,” Chen said.

Essentially, this legislation gives the utility access to lower-cost financing and extends California’s Wildfire Fund so it can pay massive wildfire claims without risking bankruptcy.

It also allows the utility to raise money before all wildfire lawsuits are resolved, helping it maintain operations and continue investing in the electric grid.

“I want there to be legislation that certainly doesn’t eliminate responsibility or mitigate the responsibility of SCE,” Heather Scott, a resident who lost her home in the fire, told Straight Arrow following the event. “I want them to be held fully accountable and to compensate everyone here for what we lost.”

Straight Arrow reached out to Newsom’s office for comment.

Newsom request

The attendees want Newsom to put more effort into helping their recovery than protecting Edison.

“The NAACP calls on Gavin Newsom to stand with survivors, to reject policies that shield corporate misconduct and ensure California leads the nation by putting people before interests,” Brandon Lamar, president of the Pasadena NAACP, said.

Following that press conference, survivors gathered and began writing postcards to the governor.

Dan Levin/Straight Arrow

Each survivor wrote a personal message about what they went through.

Officially, 31 deaths have been attributed to the Eaton Fire, but survivors say that’s just the beginning.

“Do you know how many more people have died because they were suffering in silence?” Anthony McFarland, a local pastor, said. “The trauma literally choked the life out of them. 80, 90-year-old seniors who just could not imagine what a rebuild looks like. And we have those in authority in positions of power who are not doing their jobs.”

Some claim Newsom may be catering to the utility because that industry can help fund his potential 2028 presidential campaign.

“If Gov. Newsom wants to be president and he wants me to vote for him, he has to demonstrate integrity right now, or he’s definitely out in my book, and certainly everyone else is here,” Scott said.

While Newsom has made some moves to attempt to help survivors, those in Altadena made it clear what they need.

“We need cash, Gov. Newsom,” Nicole Vazquez, a member of My TRIBE Rise, said. “We need cash.”

Edison liability

While many want SCE held liable for these fires, they are also the largest electricity supplier for the greater Los Angeles area.

Liquidating the company is not an option, and major financial penalties would likely be passed on to ratepayers.

“If I accidentally set someone’s house on fire, I would be held accountable, and I don’t understand why a corporation would not,” Scott said.

In extreme cases, company executives have gone to prison over negligence.

While criminal liability has been discussed, jail time has not come up.

“I’m not so much interested in jail time,” Scott said. “I’m interested in actual change. I’m interested in our electric companies and our city officials, and all of the people that provide support and services to our state actually have accountability for how they manage their businesses.”

There are currently several lawsuits against Edison, including the state, the federal government and survivors.

While that battle plays out in the courts, the battle to rebuild is the everyday reality for those who came out in Altadena on Friday morning.

“I just want Gov. Newsom to remember that the focus has always been we the people,” Dorothy Evans Jr., who lost her home and business in the fire, said. “And he should remember that we the people are in a crisis.”

Round out your reading