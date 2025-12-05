Fired immigration judge sues Trump admin; New law triples pensions for Medal of Honor recipients

In this Media Miss Minute, a former immigration judge is suing the Trump administration, saying she was fired for being the child of immigrants, and President Donald Trump is tripling pension benefits for some of America’s most decorated veterans.

Media Miss by the right: Immigration judge fired by Trump admin files discrimination lawsuit

Former immigration judge Tania Nemer is suing the Trump administration, arguing she was wrongfully terminated because she is a dual citizen of Lebanon, the child of immigrants and had previously run for local office as a Democrat.

Nemer’s lawsuit claims her firing violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She also filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s Equal Opportunity Office, but it was dismissed.

Media Miss by the left: Trump signs bill tripling pensions for Medal of Honor recipients

Trump signed bipartisan legislation this week significantly expanding benefits for Medal of Honor recipients.

It requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to more than triple the special monthly pension for living Medal of Honor recipients, raising the current rate from $16,880.76 a year to $67,500.

Right now there are 61 living Medal of Honor recipients, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

