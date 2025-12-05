Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Fired immigration judge sues Trump admin; New law triples pensions for Medal of Honor recipients

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: A former immigration judge says the DOJ fired her because of her heritage; and Medal of Honor recipients' pensions tripled.
Image credit: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandan W. Schulze/U.S. Navy via Getty Images, Getty Images

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode — one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media — to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Right Media Miss

A former immigration judge says she was fired because she’s a dual citizen, the child of immigrants and ran for local office as a Democrat.

Left Media Miss

President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan law that more than triples pension benefits for living Medal of Honor recipients — currently 61 nationwide.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, a former immigration judge is suing the Trump administration, saying she was fired for being the child of immigrants, and President Donald Trump is tripling pension benefits for some of America’s most decorated veterans. 

Media Miss by the right: Immigration judge fired by Trump admin files discrimination lawsuit

Former immigration judge Tania Nemer is suing the Trump administration, arguing she was wrongfully terminated because she is a dual citizen of Lebanon, the child of immigrants and had previously run for local office as a Democrat.

Nemer’s lawsuit claims her firing violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She also filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s Equal Opportunity Office, but it was dismissed.

Media Miss by the left: Trump signs bill tripling pensions for Medal of Honor recipients

Trump signed bipartisan legislation this week significantly expanding benefits for Medal of Honor recipients.

It requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to more than triple the special monthly pension for living Medal of Honor recipients, raising the current rate from $16,880.76 a year to $67,500.

Right now there are 61 living Medal of Honor recipients, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

For more stories being missed by the partisan media outlets, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
