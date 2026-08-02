Firefighting helicopters collide as Greece battles wildfires across Europe

Diane Duenez
Two firefighting helicopters collided in midair Sunday while battling a wind-driven wildfire west of Athens. According to Reuters, both crew members of one helicopter died, the other two are hospitalized.
Image credit: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Two firefighting helicopters collided in midair Sunday while battling a wind-driven wildfire west of Athens. According to Reuters, both crew members of one helicopter died and the other two are hospitalized.

Greece’s Fire Service said the two Bell helicopters collided during a firefighting operation in the Psatha area of western Attica. The aircraft had been working over a blaze northwest of the Greek capital, where strong winds pushed flames through dry forest and toward communities near Megara.

Four crew members were recovered after the crash. The Greek Fire Service told Reuters that both crew members from one helicopter died and that the second crew was rescued alive. Earlier reports said two crew members had been found unconscious after the collision.

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The collision came as Greece faced multiple fire fronts after days of dangerous winds. Nearly 500 firefighters and aircraft were deployed around Porto Germeno and other communities near the Gulf of Corinth, while authorities issued evacuation alerts for settlements in western Attica and worked to keep flames from moving toward Megara, a coastal town of about 30,000 people.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was confronting extreme weather and winds that, in some cases, exceeded operational planning and made aircraft drops unsafe. Civil protection officials said turbulence and gusts prevented some aircraft from drawing water or making drops.

Fire crews were also responding to blazes on Kefalonia, a popular Ionian island, and in other parts of Greece. Earlier in the week, wildfires on Crete and in the Peloponnese killed firefighters, adding to the strain on emergency services.

The crisis extended beyond Greece. In France, authorities held the perimeter of a large wildfire in the Gironde region but continued to fight hot spots inside a burn scar of about 162 square miles. Thousands of people remained unable to return home, and nearly 3,000 firefighters were deployed against the Gironde fire and another blaze in Provence, according to The Associated Press.

  • A fireman runs to extinguish a fire in an olive grove in the settlement of Zachouli, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
  • Volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning at a yard of a house in the settlement of Zachouli, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
  • Traffic moves on a road, as a wildfire burns near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
  • Trees burn during a wildfire near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
  • Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
  • Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Spain’s major fires showed signs of easing, though officials continued to monitor flare-ups. Together, fires in France and Spain forced roughly a third of a million people from homes and vacation areas at the height of Europe’s summer travel season.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A midair collision between two firefighting helicopters in Greece killed two crew members and hospitalized two others during active wildfire operations, while simultaneous fires across southern Europe disrupted travel and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Travel disruptions in Europe

Wildfires in France, Spain and Greece forced roughly a third of a million people from homes and vacation areas during peak summer travel season.

Ongoing fire risk near communities

Evacuation alerts were issued for settlements in western Attica, and authorities worked to keep flames from reaching Megara, a coastal town of about 30,000 people.

Operational limits on air support

Greek civil protection officials said turbulence and gusts prevented some aircraft from drawing water or making drops, limiting aerial firefighting capacity during active operations.

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Behind the numbers

According to the Associated Press, nearly 500 firefighters and 23 aircraft were deployed to the Athens region. The Gironde megafire in France scorched 420 square kilometers in 10 days, forcing 224,000 people to flee. Europe entered 2026 after its worst fire year on record, with more than 10,000 square kilometers burned in 2025. Over four decades, wildfires have been linked to nearly 800 deaths across Europe, per the European Environment Agency.

Context corner

Greece is struck by wildfires every summer because of high temperatures, frequent heat waves and drought.

Policy impact

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that the government had "invested more than ever before in strengthening Civil Protection" in recent years, including acquiring aerial and ground assets and recruiting personnel. He acknowledged that extreme weather conditions can exceed all human planning. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a national pact to confront wildfires, and France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu appointed a national coordinator to oversee reconstruction in fire-ravaged areas.

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis via X
  3. The Associated Press

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis via X
  3. The Associated Press