First comes love, then comes … more US teen girls not dreaming of marriage

Drew Pittock
An increasing number of U.S. teens are saying they probably won’t get married in the future, and girls are leading the pack.
Image credit: Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Marriage outlook

According to a new study, an increasing number of U.S. teens are saying they probably won’t get married in the future.

30-year difference

In 1993, 80% of surveyed high schoolers said they’ll likely get married one day. By 2023, that number was 67%.

Girls vs. boys

Incidentally, the number of 12th-grade girls who say they probably won’t get married now outpaces boys, 61% to 74%.

Full story

For decades, pop culture norms have told us that girls dream of their perfect wedding from a very young age. However, a newly published analysis of 2023 survey data suggests those tides are starting to shift, and perhaps it’s boys who could begin piecing together vision boards and scrapbooks in anticipation of their big day. 

Marriage on the decline

Pew Research recently published an analysis of survey data collected by the University of Michigan in 2023. According to their findings, U.S. high school students are taking an increasingly dim view of marriage, compared to a similar survey conducted three decades prior. 

Whereas 80% of 12th-grade students surveyed in 1993 said they’ll likely choose to get married in the future, only 67% held the same view in 2023. 

Likewise, the percentage of students who said they were unsure if they would get married jumped from 16% to 24%. Those who definitively said they don’t want to get married increased by a mere four percentage points, from 5% to 9%.

Girls vs. boys

Perhaps more interesting, though, was the shifting attitudes toward marriage between girls and boys. Pew’s analysis found that the share of girls who say they want to get married one day plummeted 22 percentage points between 1993 and 2023. Now, 61% of 12th-grade girls say they see nuptials in their future, versus 74% of boys. 

Meanwhile, the survey results and subsequent analysis illuminated other aspects of high schoolers’ outlooks on marriage.

In 1993, 59% of respondents said it’s very likely that they will stay married to the same person for their entire life. As of 2023, that number stood at 51%. 

The number of teens who say they want kids of their own has also decreased over the past 30 years, from 64% in 1993 to slightly less than half (48%) in 2023.

According to Pew, there were no significant gender disparities in these other questions. 

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Findings from a recent Pew Research analysis highlight changing attitudes among U.S. high school students toward marriage and parenthood, revealing notable gender differences and a generational decline in traditional expectations.

Changing marriage attitudes

The proportion of high school students expecting to marry has dropped over three decades, reflecting evolving social norms and shifting priorities among younger generations.

Gender disparities

Pew's analysis notes a sharper decline in girls expressing intent to marry compared to boys, suggesting changing perspectives on marriage and life goals across genders.

Decline in parenthood expectations

The Pew Research analysis shows fewer teens anticipate having children, indicating broader cultural shifts in how younger people approach family and future planning.

Sources

  1. Pew Research Center

