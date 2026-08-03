First deaths reported in cyclosporiasis outbreak

Krystal Nurse
Michigan reported the nation's first two deaths associated with the cyclosporiasis outbreak.
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Two people have died in Michigan as a result of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, the state’s health department reported Monday. The deaths — apparently the first in the multi-state outbreak — come as cases in the Great Lakes State top 11,000 infections. 

Both people had “significant underlying health conditions” that could have been affected by cyclosporiasis and the symptoms that accompany the illness, the health department said. 

“Cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness,” the department said in a press release. “Death resulting from cyclosporiasis is uncommon in the United States.”

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The outbreak is believed to stem from iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms, which Taco Bell used in its products. But a false positive test of the company’s lettuce that the Food and Drug Administration reviewed has complicated investigators’ efforts to locate a source. 

The produce company has since issued a recall of all iceberg lettuce from its central Mexico farm, which was distributed between June 29 and July 16 in 27 states

The department said it would provide no further public information on the deaths. Statewide, Michigan had recorded 11,234 cases as of Monday, with 193 reported hospitalizations. 

Neither of the two deaths has been logged in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outbreak page. Nationwide, there were 6,707 lab-confirmed cases with 423 hospitalizations across nearly the entire nation, as of July 27. 

The only states in which cases have not been reported are Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Mexico and South Carolina. Weeks into the outbreak, Michigan and Ohio are still considered the epicenters. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has 4,087 cases.

Michigan’s top doctor, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, previously told Straight Arrow that the illness responds well to antibiotics and has people feeling better within two days. She added that if anyone believes their produce is infected, they could either cook it or trash it, as washing will not remove the parasite. 

Bagdasarian said that the aggressive spread of cyclosporiasis and other outbreaks are likely a result of cuts made to public health in 2024 and 2025. 

“This is a complicated outbreak,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s center for infectious disease research, wrote on X in July, referencing the cyclosporiasis outbreak. There’s no question about that.”

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Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

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Sources

  1. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  2. Taylor Farms
  3. Food and Drug Administration
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  5. University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research Director Michael Osterholm

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a broader public-health and policy warning, using sharper terms like “raging” and “explosive diarrhea” and even linking the outbreak to federal health agency cuts.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more restrained, stressing that deaths are rare and “underlying health conditions” matter.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into crisis language such as “deadly,” “largest recorded,” and “top 11K,” plus attention to likely contaminated produce.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Two people in Michigan died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.
  • Both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been affected by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, according to the health department.
  • Cyclosporiasis is generally not life-threatening, and deaths from it are uncommon in the United States, the health department stated.
  • The outbreak has been linked to Taco Bell lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and sourced from central Mexico, with over 11,000 cases in Michigan.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, MDHHS reported 11,234 cyclosporiasis cases as of August 3, up 461 from July 31, with two deaths among residents who had significant underlying health conditions.
  • Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite infecting the small intestine. While investigating the outbreak, MDHHS identified lettuce or salad greens as a possible source, though outbreaks have historically been linked to various fresh produce types.
  • As of July 30, 193 patients were hospitalized. The CDC confirmed cases across 34 states and expects illnesses to continue increasing through the end of August, when the typical Cyclospora season ends.
  • MDHHS recommends purchasing whole heads of lettuce and cooking greens to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the parasite. Officials also advise thoroughly washing all fresh produce under clean running water before preparation.
  • Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal illness such as watery diarrhea, fatigue, or nausea should contact their healthcare provider for diagnosis. Healthcare providers can test stool samples to confirm cyclosporiasis and prescribe treatment.

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Key points from the Right

  • Michigan has reported two deaths linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak, with both victims having significant underlying health conditions worsened by the infection and dehydration.
  • Over 11,200 cases of cyclosporiasis, including 193 hospitalizations, have been recorded in Michigan, making it the worst-affected state during this outbreak.
  • Cyclospora is a parasite that causes intestinal illness typically through contaminated fresh produce, such as lettuce, and is generally not life-threatening but can cause severe dehydration in vulnerable individuals.
  • Health officials, including the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, are investigating the outbreak's source and recommend proper hygiene, washing produce, and seeking medical care for persistent symptoms.

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Sources

  1. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  2. Taylor Farms
  3. Food and Drug Administration
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  5. University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research Director Michael Osterholm