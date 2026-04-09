First lady’s surprise statement on Epstein puzzles media analysts

Some media analysts are wondering why First Lady Melania Trump took the extraordinary step of making a public statement at the White House to address her and her husband’s relationship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While the Epstein files were making headlines, the war in Iran and the recent ceasefire have largely overshadowed them. With the unusual statement, the first lady has brought the questions about her relationship with Epstein back to the forefront.

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Trump said the statement was her way of fighting back against “unfounded and baseless lies” relating to her connection with Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein would often use his connections with high society to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes, The Associated Press reported.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Trump said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

Surprise statement

It was unclear what triggered her decision to issue the statement. During her remarks, she denied the rumor that Epstein introduced her to her now-husband, labeling the assertions “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.” She said she and Trump met at a party in 1998.

The BBC reported that her office made no prior announcement that she would make a statement on Epstein. The White House’s official X account reposted a video of her statements after they ended, but did so without offering any additional comment.

During her speech, Trump said Congress should hold public hearings for Epstein survivors, giving them an opportunity to testify before lawmakers.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes,” she said. “Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

Democratic lawmakers, who have for months tried to hold additional public hearings on the Epstein files, were elated by the first lady’s comments. Rep. Robert Garcia, who is the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee investigating the Epstein files, wrote on X that he agreed with her. He called on his Republican colleagues to help set up a public hearing as soon as possible.

“We agree with First Lady Melania Trump’s call for a public hearing with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein,” Garcia wrote. “We encourage Chairman Comer to respond to the First Lady’s request and schedule a public hearing immediately.”

Why did she make the statement?

The first lady did not answer questions from reporters who attended and did not say why she was issuing the statements now. News groups that are fairly friendly with the Trump administration were just as “baffled” by the decision as those who previously sparred with the president.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said she and her team were “trying to understand” the motive behind her decision.

“We’ve been trying to understand why she made it today, if there was something that she is reacting to that might already be in the news that has upset her, or if there’s a story that’s yet to come out, that’s about to drop that she wanted to get ahead of,” Heinrich told Fox viewers, per The Guardian. “Because it did feel like it came out of left field for us.”

Heinrich said that she was contacting everyone in her phone, including the president, and hadn’t gotten any additional information.

The New York Post, also owned by Rupert Murdoch, expressed similar confusion.

“It’s unclear why the first lady chose to hold the press event at a time when the White House is trying to move on from the Epstein saga that has been a drag on her husband’s second term,” the publication reported.

The Post, however, did receive word from the first lady’s senior advisor, who said Trump “spoke out now because enough is enough.”

“The lies must stop,” Marc Beckman said to the Post. “It is time for the public and media to focus on her incredible achievements as First Lady, the lives she has positively impacted, and her commitment to our nation.”

Allegations swirl

Media that is typically more hostile to Trump and his administration began wondering if the first lady was trying to get ahead of something.

Jon Favreau, the co-host of Pod Save America and a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, posted on X, asking, “Ok so who’s about to break the Melania/Epstein story she just tried to get ahead of?”

Aaron Parnas, a popular left-leaning news influencer, posted something similar, saying the statement was “odd” and asking why she decided to make the statement now.

“The Melania Trump statement on Epstein is not just odd in timing, but it is odd in substance,” he wrote. “The DOJ is required to interview survivors, not Congress. Melania admits others were involved with Epstein, breaking from Trump’s DOJ. “

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act that legally required the Department of Justice to release the files, agreed with Parnas.

“First Lady asks Congress to bring Epstein survivors in for testimony. With all due respect, that’s [Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s] job!” Massie wrote. “[Rep. Ro Khanna. D-Calif.], & I already gave brave survivors a chance to tell their horrific stories on Capitol Hill. [Former Attorney General Pam Bondi] wouldn’t even acknowledge them.”

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Authorities have not claimed that the first lady committed any crimes associated with Epstein. She did say she and Epstein were in the same social circles in the past but were not friends.

The DOJ did release an email she sent to Maxwell, which she described as “casual correspondence.” The email begins with “Dear G!” and compliments the recipient about a magazine article about “JE.” The sender ends the email with “Love, Melania.”

“I know you are very busy flying all over the world,” it reads. “How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY.”

“My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trifle,” she said during her statement on Thursday.