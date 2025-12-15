Unbiased. Straight Facts.
First US fatalities in Syria since Assad’s fall intensify scrutiny of mission

William Jackson
Two U.S. service members and one American civilian were killed near Palmyra, Syria, in an attack blamed on an alleged Islamic State member, drawing fresh scrutiny on why roughly 900 U.S. troops remain in the country, according to the Associated Press.
Image credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Summary

The attack

Two U.S. service members and a civilian were killed near Palmyra by an ISIS-linked gunman who infiltrated Syrian security forces. The attacker opened fire on a joint meeting before being killed.

The mission

Roughly 900 U.S. troops remain in Syria to fight ISIS sleeper cells and support the post-Assad government. The strategy has shifted to "flexible oversight," focusing on securing prisons, infrastructure and mediating local factions.

The fallout

President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate for the first U.S. fatalities in Syria since the regime change. Officials called the attack a "major security breach" driven by rapid recruitment efforts during the transition.

Full story

The deaths of two U.S. service members and one American civilian near Palmyra, Syria, on Saturday is drawing fresh scrutiny on why roughly 900 U.S. troops remain in the country. U.S. officials blamed the attack on an alleged Islamic State member.

The fatalities are the first since Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted in December 2024, The Associated Press reported. President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate, but offered no details about potential military action.

Both soldiers were members of the Iowa National Guard. They were identified on Monday as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29.

Who carried out the attack?

A Syrian interior ministry spokesperson said the gunman had joined Syria’s internal security forces two months earlier. He had been reassigned amid suspicions of Islamic State.

The gunman opened fire at a lunch meeting of U.S. and Syrian officials and was reportedly killed at the scene. U.S. officials told PBS News that the shooter had infiltrated Syrian security forces and was already under investigation for ISIS links.

Where are U.S. forces and what is their mission?

According to the AP, U.S. troops have operated in Syria for more than 10 years to combat the Islamic State. 

Roughly 900 soldiers are primarily stationed with Kurdish allies in the country’s northeast and at the remote al-Tanf outpost in the southeast. While the physical Islamic State caliphate was destroyed in 2019, American forces have remained to suppress active sleeper cells.

How did Syria’s political map change after Assad’s fall?

A recent analysis by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace describes a fractured landscape following Assad’s fall in late 2024.

Power is now split among the new Damascus government, Turkish-supported groups in the north and Kurdish-led forces in the east. In response, the U.S. has adopted a strategy of “flexible oversight,” focusing on mediation and conflict deescalation rather than static defense.

Why is the US working with Syria’s new authorities?

Ties between Washington and interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa have warmed over the last year as Damascus joined the anti-ISIS coalition. 

The Carnegie Endowment’s analysis describes a pragmatic, risk-management approach built on limited security coordination with Damascus while the U.S. balances Turkish and Israeli red lines and tries to prevent an Islamic State resurgence in eastern Syria.

What are the operational priorities and vulnerabilities?

Stability in the east now rests on three pillars, according to the analysis: securing prisons holding ISIS fighters, protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring freedom of movement on major highways. 

The analysis warns that breakdowns in any of those areas could give Islamic State remnants space to regroup. Meanwhile, the U.S. garrison at al-Tanf continues to serve as a hub for monitoring threats and launching rapid responses near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.

The AP quoted officials calling the attack a “major security breach,” tied to rapid post-ouster recruiting. 

Afterward, forces swept the Badiya and made arrests. The AP also noted that critics warn the hasty expansion has left security services exposed to ISIS infiltration.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The deaths of two Iowa National Guard soldiers and a U.S. interpreter in an ISIS attack in Syria highlight ongoing security risks for American military personnel abroad and raise questions about U.S. engagement in Syria post-Assad.

U.S. military engagement

The incident underscores the continued deployment of U.S. forces in Syria and ongoing operations against ISIS, reflecting broader questions over American military objectives and presence in the region.

Security and instability

The attack reveals vulnerabilities in security coordination between U.S. and Syrian forces as they combat ISIS, especially after rapid changes in Syria's political landscape following President Assad's ouster.

Impact on families and communities

As shown in statements from Iowa officials and families, the loss profoundly affects military families and communities, emphasizing the personal and societal costs of military operations abroad.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 87 media outlets

Behind the numbers

About 1,800 Iowa Army National Guard members were deployed to the Middle East in May 2025, with 200-250 stationed in Syria. Three were wounded in the attack; two remain in stable condition and one is in good condition.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources provide additional context on the soldiers’ personal lives and community impact, while right-leaning sources focus more on statements from military officials and political responses, with less detail about the families.

History lesson

This is the first time U.S. troops have died in Syria since the ouster of Assad and the first Iowa Army National Guard combat deaths since 2011, showing the long-term nature of U.S. military engagement in the region.

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. PBS
  4. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the broader "continuing military mission" and "1,800" deployed troops, framing the incident within a strategic context.
  • Media outlets in the center balance factual identification with human elements, using terms such as "ultimate sacrifice" and "terrorist attack" while highlighting family support.
  • Media outlets on the right employ more emotive language like "slain" and focus on "a sign of mourning," de-emphasizing mission details.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

87 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Iowa National Guard identified Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, and Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar, 25, as soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Syria on Dec. 13, 2025.
  • The Department of Defense confirmed that their deaths occurred while engaged with hostile forces, alongside a civilian interpreter killed in the same attack.
  • Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the ambush.
  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expressed condolences and ordered flags at half-staff, stating, "Torres-Tovar served our state and nation with honor, and in doing so, gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Key points from the Center

  • Two Iowa Army National Guard soldiers, identified as Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, and Sgt. Edgar Torrestovar, 25, of Grimes, were killed and a civilian interpreter also died after a lone ISIS gunman attacked U.S. And partner Syrian forces early Saturday in Syria, officials said.
  • Three other Iowa soldiers were injured in the attack.
  • The soldiers were part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, currently serving in the Middle East.
  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags at half-staff Monday, mourning the loss and expressing gratitude for their service, while President Donald Trump pledged "very serious retaliation" and quoted that "The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack."

Key points from the Right

  • The Iowa National Guard confirmed that 25-year-old Sgt. Torres was killed in action in Syria on Monday morning.
  • Also killed was 29-year-old Sgt. Nate Howard, the son of Chief Jeffrey Bunn, who confirmed his death over the weekend.
  • Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn stated that soldiers were part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team serving in the Middle East.
  • Three other soldiers were wounded in the attack, with two requiring medical evacuation and one in stable condition after local treatment.

Other (sources without bias rating):

