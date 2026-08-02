Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Five people are dead and 41 are missing after a ferry caught fire on Sunday in Indonesia. Multiple sources say a total of 225 people were rescued.

Passengers were seen jumping into the sea and picked up by rescue boats. However, larger rescue ships could not approach the wreck due to a fire risk by the ferry.

According to Reuters, the ferry was heading from East Java to South Sulawesi when it caught fire near Madura Island.

The search operation remains underway, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.