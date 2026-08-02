Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Diane Duenez
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Five people are dead and 41 are missing after a ferry caught fire on Sunday in Indonesia. Multiple sources say a total of 225 people were rescued.

Passengers were seen jumping into the sea and picked up by rescue boats. However, larger rescue ships could not approach the wreck due to a fire risk by the ferry.

According to Reuters, the ferry was heading from East Java to South Sulawesi when it caught fire near Madura Island.

The search operation remains underway, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A ferry fire in Indonesia killed five people and left 41 missing, with rescue operations still underway.

Limited rescue access

Larger rescue ships could not approach the burning ferry, according to multiple sources, constraining the ability to reach those still aboard.

Search operation ongoing

Forty-one people remain missing as of the latest reports, with the search still underway and the cause of the fire under investigation.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters

Sources

  1. Reuters