Flash flooding leads to fatalities, state of emergency in Kentucky

Cassandra Buchman
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency because of flash flooding and heavy rain, which have led to at least one fatality.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday because of flash flooding and heavy rain in the state that has led to multiple fatalities.

“We’ve been warning about the storms of this morning, and then later on this afternoon and evening, but they’ve turned out much more severe than most would have thought,” Beshear said.

Beshear said one motorist was swept away and killed by flash flooding. The governor’s office later confirmed three people in Madison County, and one person in Jackson County, also died.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer and Spencer counties declared local state of emergencies. Five search and rescue teams have been sent to the Madison County area, “because we know that their help is going to be needed,” Beshear said. Crews have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes, he said.

The Richmond Register wrote that in Madison County, The Million Church was “swept off its foundation, into the water” and is wedged against a nearby bridge.

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest closed on Saturday due to the flooding.

Up to seven inches of rain is expected, with severe weather continuing through 11 p.m. ET. Beshear, noting dangerous road conditions and limited visibility, urged drivers to keep off the roads after dark.

Round out your reading




Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office
  2. Richmond Register
  3. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Sources

  1. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office
  2. Richmond Register
  3. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest