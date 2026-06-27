Flash flooding leads to fatalities, state of emergency in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday because of flash flooding and heavy rain in the state that has led to multiple fatalities.

“We’ve been warning about the storms of this morning, and then later on this afternoon and evening, but they’ve turned out much more severe than most would have thought,” Beshear said.

Beshear said one motorist was swept away and killed by flash flooding. The governor’s office later confirmed three people in Madison County, and one person in Jackson County, also died.

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Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer and Spencer counties declared local state of emergencies. Five search and rescue teams have been sent to the Madison County area, “because we know that their help is going to be needed,” Beshear said. Crews have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes, he said.

The wrote that in Madison County, The Million Church was “swept off its foundation, into the water” and is wedged against a nearby bridge.

closed on Saturday due to the flooding.

Up to seven inches of rain is expected, with severe weather continuing through 11 p.m. ET. Beshear, noting dangerous road conditions and limited visibility, urged drivers to keep off the roads after dark.

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