Flat-headed cat once seen as ‘possibly extinct’ seen for first time in years

The endangered flat-headed cat, once considered “possibly extinct,” was recently rediscovered in Southern Thailand for the first time in three decades. Called “one of the world’s rarest wild felines,” the flat-headed cat’s existence was confirmed with remote camera trap images.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand, a global wild cat conservation organization announced the rediscovery.

Remote cameras detected the flat-headed cat thirteen times in 2024 and sixteen in 2025 in what was the largest-ever survey of the species, Panthera said. That marks the first time it’s been seen since 1995.

In one instance, scientists recorded a female flat-headed cat with her cub, showing that there is ongoing reproduction in the area.

Why are flat-headed cats so hard to find?

Because of its small size, limited numbers and nocturnal behavior, scientists said the species has an “elusive nature” that makes it “exceptionally difficult to observe.” In addition, litters typically only produce one cub.

There are an estimated 2,500 adult flat-headed cats in the world. It is currently classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is deemed “possibly extinct” in Thailand.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Thailand, called the cat sightings a “landmark moment for Thailand and a powerful reflection of our long-standing commitment to conservation.” He attributed them to sustained protection, strong scientific partnerships and community stewardship.

DNP/Panthera Thailand

DNP/Panthera Thailand

DNP/Panthera Thailand

DNP/Panthera Thailand

DNP/Panthera Thailand



“The flat-headed cat’s resurgence is a well-timed reminder that when we safeguard our natural heritage, we safeguard our nation’s wild habitats and future,” Charoenshunsa said in a statement.

What is the flat-headed cat?

The flat-headed cat gets its name from what scientists say is a “distinctive flattened forehead and elongated skull.” They are the smallest wild cats in Southeast Asia and typically weigh less than half as much as typical domestic cats. They are thought to be closely related to leopard cats and fishing cats.

Even with its small size, the flat-headed cat’s webbed toes help it be the apex predator in wetland and peat swamp ecosystems. Flat-headed cats have been threatened by “human-induced habitat loss from land conversion, fishing, agricultural encroachment, hunting, pollution of waterways and the spread of disease from domestic animals,” according to Panthera.

To combat this, DNP and Panthera are working to train park rangers to focus on camp raid tactics, arrest report writing and SMART patrol training. In addition, local Muslim communities help conserve the species by not hunting wildlife for consumption or trade, but instead, depending on fishing and collecting forest products.