Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Flat-headed cat once seen as ‘possibly extinct’ seen for first time in years

Cassandra Buchman
The endangered flat-headed cat, once considered "possibly extinct," was recently rediscovered in Southern Thailand for the first time in three decades. Called "one of the world's rarest wild felines," the flat-headed cat's existence was confirmed with remote camera trap images, according to Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand, a global wild cat conservation organization.
Image credit: DNP/Panthera Thailand

Summary

Rare wild feline seen

The flat-headed cat, considered endangered and even 'possibly extinct,' was recently spotted in Southern Thailand.

First time since 1995

Remote cameras detected the feline for the first time in three decades.

'Landmark moment'

Officials said the cats' return is a reminder to safeguard natural heritage and keep up conservation efforts.

Full story

The endangered flat-headed cat, once considered “possibly extinct,” was recently rediscovered in Southern Thailand for the first time in three decades. Called “one of the world’s rarest wild felines,” the flat-headed cat’s existence was confirmed with remote camera trap images.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand, a global wild cat conservation organization announced the rediscovery.

Remote cameras detected the flat-headed cat thirteen times in 2024 and sixteen in 2025 in what was the largest-ever survey of the species, Panthera said. That marks the first time it’s been seen since 1995.

In one instance, scientists recorded a female flat-headed cat with her cub, showing that there is ongoing reproduction in the area.

Why are flat-headed cats so hard to find?

Because of its small size, limited numbers and nocturnal behavior, scientists said the species has an “elusive nature” that makes it “exceptionally difficult to observe.” In addition, litters typically only produce one cub.

There are an estimated 2,500 adult flat-headed cats in the world. It is currently classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is deemed “possibly extinct” in Thailand.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Thailand, called the cat sightings a “landmark moment for Thailand and a powerful reflection of our long-standing commitment to conservation.” He attributed them to sustained protection, strong scientific partnerships and community stewardship.

  • DNP/Panthera Thailand
  • DNP/Panthera Thailand
  • DNP/Panthera Thailand
  • DNP/Panthera Thailand
  • DNP/Panthera Thailand

“The flat-headed cat’s resurgence is a well-timed reminder that when we safeguard our natural heritage, we safeguard our nation’s wild habitats and future,” Charoenshunsa said in a statement.

What is the flat-headed cat?

The flat-headed cat gets its name from what scientists say is a “distinctive flattened forehead and elongated skull.” They are the smallest wild cats in Southeast Asia and typically weigh less than half as much as typical domestic cats. They are thought to be closely related to leopard cats and fishing cats.

Even with its small size, the flat-headed cat’s webbed toes help it be the apex predator in wetland and peat swamp ecosystems. Flat-headed cats have been threatened by “human-induced habitat loss from land conversion, fishing, agricultural encroachment, hunting, pollution of waterways and the spread of disease from domestic animals,” according to Panthera.

To combat this, DNP and Panthera are working to train park rangers to focus on camp raid tactics, arrest report writing and SMART patrol training. In addition, local Muslim communities help conserve the species by not hunting wildlife for consumption or trade, but instead, depending on fishing and collecting forest products.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The rediscovery of the endangered flat-headed cat in Thailand after three decades raises hope for the species' survival and highlights the role of conservation efforts and local community involvement in protecting threatened wildlife.

Wildlife conservation

Documented sightings of the flat-headed cat emphasize the importance of ongoing habitat protection, scientific partnerships and law enforcement in preserving endangered species.

Biodiversity and endangered species

According to Panthera and conservation officials, the presence of flat-headed cats, once thought 'possibly extinct,' underscores the urgency of protecting Southeast Asia's rare and threatened wildlife.

Community involvement

Local community participation, such as the efforts by local Muslim communities not to hunt wildlife, is credited by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation as essential for sustaining long-term wildlife protection.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Panthera

Sources

  1. Panthera

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.