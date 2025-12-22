Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Flock camera captured kids on a playground. A security failure exposed them online

Mikael Thalen
The technology company Flock Safety left at least 60 of its AI-powered surveillance cameras exposed online.
Image credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Flock exposure

At least 60 AI-powered surveillance cameras from Flock Safety were left exposed online.

Live feeds

The exposure allowed anyone with a link to the cameras to watch live feeds and access archived videos.

Privacy risks

The technologist who discovered the exposure showed how people filmed by the cameras could be easily identified.

Full story

The technology company Flock Safety left at least 60 of its AI-powered surveillance cameras exposed online, raising questions about the technology’s safety. Among the live images left exposed was footage of unattended children at a playground.

The lack of security also could allow the identification of people seen on cameras in public places.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The exposure of the cameras’ live feeds was first reported by the technologist and YouTuber Benn Jordan. In a video released on Monday, he showed how a simple search engine query uncovered the cameras’ administrative panels.

Jordan, who published his findings alongside 404 Media, revealed how Flock not only exposed real-time video feeds from across the country but also 30 days’ worth of archived videos collected by the company’s Condor PTZ cameras.

“None of the data or video footage was encrypted,” Jordan said. “There was no username or password required. These were all completely public-facing for the world to see and some of them still are.”

The access could have allowed Jordan to perform numerous administrative tasks, such as changing camera settings, running diagnostics, viewing log files and deleting videos.

Footage could expose identities

While Flock is best known for its license plate-reading cameras, the Condor PTZ model is specifically designed to track people. The cameras can be configured to use artificial intelligence to automatically pan, tilt and zoom in on people who come into view.

Jordan found cameras placed in locations such as a parking lot, a stoplight, a bike path and even a children’s playground. He showed how anyone with access to the internet could use the footage to unveil people’s identities by looking up their license plates or running their faces through publicly available facial recognition tools.

“I think the one that affected me most was the playground,” Jordan told 404 Media. “You could see unattended kids, and that’s something I want people to know about so they can understand how dangerous this is.”

‘A limited misconfiguration’

In response to inquiries about the exposure, a Flock representative told 404 Media that the findings represented “a limited misconfiguration on a very small number of devices” that have “since been remedied.”

It remains unclear what caused the misconfigurations or whether other cameras are exposed.

However, Flock’s products have come under scrutiny before. Just last month, Jordan and the security researcher Jon “GainSec” Gaines revealed numerous vulnerabilities in Flock’s license plate-reading cameras that could allow anyone with physical access to obtain sensitive data.

Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow News, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Unsecured access to Flock Safety's AI surveillance cameras exposed sensitive footage, raising broad concerns about privacy, public safety and the risks of inadequate security for surveillance technology deployed in public spaces.

Data security

Lack of basic security protections on the cameras allowed public exposure of private footage, emphasizing vulnerabilities and the need for robust safeguards in systems managing sensitive data.

Privacy risks

Public exposure of videos, including images of children and identifiable individuals, highlights risks to personal privacy when surveillance technology is improperly secured.

Accountability in surveillance technology

The incident illustrates the need for companies deploying advanced surveillance tools to ensure accountability and address vulnerabilities to prevent exposing individuals to harm or misuse.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Benn Jordan via YouTube
  2. 404 Media

Sources

  1. Benn Jordan via YouTube
  2. 404 Media

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.