Flooding threat lingers in southern California as holiday storm winds down

Flooding remains a concern across parts of Southern California Friday morning after a powerful holiday storm dumped days of heavy rain across the region. Forecasters say showers should gradually taper later in the day, but saturated ground and swollen waterways are still creating dangerous conditions in some areas.

Officials warn that even lighter rain could trigger new flooding or mudslides after an unusually wet Christmas week.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Rain eases, but the risk isn’t over

The heaviest rainfall moved through by Christmas Day, but the National Weather Service says scattered showers could continue into Friday, with pockets of heavier rain still possible. With hillsides already soaked, emergency managers say the margin for error is slim, especially in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency in Los Angeles earlier this week, urging residents to limit travel and follow evacuation guidance where issued.

Flooding, rescues, and evacuations

Flash flooding hit parts of Los Angeles County, where authorities warned of rising creeks, flooded streets, and water collecting in underpasses and low-lying neighborhoods. Fire officials reported multiple river rescues, while police responded to more than 100 storm-related traffic accidents.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

In San Bernardino County, heavy rain triggered evacuations and debris flows. The mountain town of Wrightwood was placed under shelter-in-place warnings as water and mud overwhelmed roads. Residents described flooded streets and rescue crews moving door to door on Christmas Eve.

AP Photo/William Liang

Sewage spill closes beach area

The storm also caused a sewage spill of about 10,000 gallons near Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, according to county health officials as reported by The LA Times.

Visitors are being told to avoid ocean water and wet sand while water quality testing continues. The advisory will remain in place until bacteria levels drop to safe limits.

Wind, snow, and power outages statewide

Strong winds compounded the storm’s impact, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands without electricity across the state. High wind warnings remained in effect Friday for mountain corridors, including the Grapevine. Gusts were expected to make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Farther north, winter storm warnings stayed in place for the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow is expected to continue through Friday. Snow levels are forecast to drop heading into the weekend, potentially affecting lower-elevation travel routes.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

What to expect next

Forecasters say conditions should steadily improve later Friday, with drier weather returning for the weekend and into next week.

Until then, officials are urging residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and be especially cautious near burn-scar areas and flood-prone roads.