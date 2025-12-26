Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Flooding threat lingers in southern California as holiday storm winds down

Jason K. Morrell
Flooding remains a concern across parts of Southern California after a powerful storm dumped days of heavy rain across the region.
Image credit: Wally Skalij / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Flood and mudslide risk

Flooding remains a concern across parts of Southern California following a powerful holiday storm that brought several days of heavy rain. The National Weather Service states that while showers should gradually taper later in the day, saturated ground and swollen waterways continue to create dangerous conditions.

Emergency responses

Flash flooding struck Los Angeles County, with authorities warning about rising creeks, flooded streets, and danger to low-lying neighborhoods. Fire officials conducted multiple river rescues and police responded to over 100 storm-related traffic accidents.

Infrastructure impacts

Strong winds associated with the storm knocked down trees and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without electricity statewide. High wind warnings remained in effect for mountain corridors, making travel risky for high-profile vehicles.

Full story

Flooding remains a concern across parts of Southern California Friday morning after a powerful holiday storm dumped days of heavy rain across the region. Forecasters say showers should gradually taper later in the day, but saturated ground and swollen waterways are still creating dangerous conditions in some areas.

Officials warn that even lighter rain could trigger new flooding or mudslides after an unusually wet Christmas week.

Rain eases, but the risk isn’t over

The heaviest rainfall moved through by Christmas Day, but the National Weather Service says scattered showers could continue into Friday, with pockets of heavier rain still possible. With hillsides already soaked, emergency managers say the margin for error is slim, especially in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency in Los Angeles earlier this week, urging residents to limit travel and follow evacuation guidance where issued.

Flooding, rescues, and evacuations

Flash flooding hit parts of Los Angeles County, where authorities warned of rising creeks, flooded streets, and water collecting in underpasses and low-lying neighborhoods. Fire officials reported multiple river rescues, while police responded to more than 100 storm-related traffic accidents.

This story is featured in today's Unbiased Updates.

In San Bernardino County, heavy rain triggered evacuations and debris flows. The mountain town of Wrightwood was placed under shelter-in-place warnings as water and mud overwhelmed roads. Residents described flooded streets and rescue crews moving door to door on Christmas Eve.

AP Photo/William Liang

Sewage spill closes beach area

The storm also caused a sewage spill of about 10,000 gallons near Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, according to county health officials as reported by The LA Times.

Visitors are being told to avoid ocean water and wet sand while water quality testing continues. The advisory will remain in place until bacteria levels drop to safe limits.

Wind, snow, and power outages statewide

Strong winds compounded the storm’s impact, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands without electricity across the state. High wind warnings remained in effect Friday for mountain corridors, including the Grapevine. Gusts were expected to make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Farther north, winter storm warnings stayed in place for the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow is expected to continue through Friday. Snow levels are forecast to drop heading into the weekend, potentially affecting lower-elevation travel routes.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

What to expect next

Forecasters say conditions should steadily improve later Friday, with drier weather returning for the weekend and into next week.

Until then, officials are urging residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and be especially cautious near burn-scar areas and flood-prone roads.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A series of powerful storms brought severe flooding, mudslides, and emergency declarations to Southern California during a busy holiday period, highlighting risks to public safety, infrastructure, and communities still recovering from past wildfires.

Natural disaster response

Emergency declarations and resource deployments by state and local officials reflect the scale of the crisis and the importance of rapid coordinated disaster response to safeguard residents and critical infrastructure.

Community impact

Flooding, evacuations, and utility outages disrupted thousands of lives, particularly in areas affected by past wildfires, demonstrating the vulnerabilities communities face during extreme weather events.

Climate and weather risks

The storms, intensified by atmospheric river patterns, raise concerns about the increasing frequency of severe weather and its effects on regions with wildfire-burned landscapes, underlining ongoing challenges related to climate resilience.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 281 media outlets

Context corner

Atmospheric rivers are recurring weather patterns that have historically caused flash floods and landslides in California, especially in areas with recent wildfire burn scars that hinder land absorption of water and increase debris flow risk.

History lesson

California has frequently faced flooding from atmospheric rivers and heavy winter rains, with major events in the past resulting in similar states of emergency and extensive infrastructure damage, especially in post-wildfire periods.

Oppo research

Criticism from some local officials and residents focused on the adequacy of emergency preparedness, especially regarding power infrastructure and communication about road closures and evacuation plans before the storm hit.

Sources

  1. National Weather Service
  2. Los Angeles Times
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the storm with intense emotional language, emphasizing "pummeling" and "lashes" to portray a "disaster area" with a specific "three deaths" and millions in "highest-risk zones," often linking to broader climate narratives.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right while also using alarmist terms like "threaten" and "beats California," focus on disruption, highlighting "more than 200 homes" under evacuation and de-emphasizing the Governor's preparedness.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

281 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for six counties in California due to severe storms threatening flooding, mudslides, and debris flows.
  • Storms have caused reported flooding in Southern California, prompting evacuation orders in areas vulnerable to mudslides.
  • Emergency resources, including the California National Guard, were mobilized to support local governments and respond to the storm's impacts.
  • Evacuation orders have affected nearly 400 properties in LA County, particularly in areas impacted by previous wildfires.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • By issuing a state emergency on Dec. 24, Gavin Newsom declared efforts to mobilize resources and support the California National Guard in six counties, saying, "California is acting early and decisively to do all we can to get ahead of dangerous winter storms."
  • Multiple atmospheric rivers including the Pineapple Express funneled tropical moisture onto the West Coast, while saturated soils and burn-scar zones from recent wildfires raised debris flow risks.
  • State agencies pre-deployed 55 fire engines, 10 swiftwater rescue teams, three helicopters and over 300 personnel; San Bernardino County firefighters rescued motorists and checked homes in Wrightwood while neighbours and shelters aided stranded families at Lytle Creek.
  • Life‑threatening flash flooding continues today and tomorrow, the National Weather Service said, with closures on Interstate 5 near the Burbank Airport and Angeles Crest Highway amid two storm-related deaths.
  • Forecasters expect additional surges on Thursday with 4 to 8 inches in Southern California foothills and up to a foot in mountains, and more than 30.48 cm in some lower‑terrain mountain areas.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • California declared a state of emergency due to severe storms threatening flash flooding and mudslides across multiple counties, including Los Angeles and San Bernardino.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for multiple counties, including Los Angeles, due to severe storm conditions and ongoing flash floods.
  • The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening conditions, predicting up to 8 inches of rain in some areas through Christmas Day.
  • Evacuation orders were issued for vulnerable homes, particularly those affected by last year's wildfires, as mudslides and debris flows were anticipated.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

