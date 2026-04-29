Florida makes late entry into redistricting, passing map favoring Republicans

Krystal Nurse
A last effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to pay off with legislators approving his congressional map that created four additional Republican districts.
Image credit: Mike Stewart/AP Photo

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Florida’s state senators narrowly approved a new congressional map Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, proposed during the special legislative session. Once enacted, the map would strengthen Republicans’ chances of winning more seats in the November midterm election.

DeSantis will now decide the fate of his own map after lawmakers in the Florida legislature approved his congressional map, which restructured districts to strengthen Republicans’ chances ahead of the midterm election. His effort is the latest in a national fight for, or against, President Donald Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push.

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Redistricting, the act of redrawing congressional maps, typically happens after states receive updated population counts from the decennial census. Those results have decimated and increased states’ U.S. House districts across the nation. 

The map passed in Florida’s House by an 83 to 28 vote, and in the State Senate by a 21 to 17 vote, according to vote records. The state has eight Democratic Representatives in the House (including ex-Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick) and 20 Republican Representatives. 

“The proposed congressional map that EOG now submits does not take race into consideration at all,” according to an April 27 letter DeSantis’ General Counsel David Axelman sent to lawmakers. “Race was neither a predominant factor nor one of many factors.”

Democrats rebuffed the governor’s map and accused Republicans of violating the state constitution, which requires lawmakers to draw fair maps under the Fair Districts Amendment. Axelman noted in his letter that the map doesn’t adhere to the law because race was not a factor in drawing the districts.

“I have been watching the Fla Legislature for decades,” Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried wrote on X Wednesday. “I’ve never seen a bill pass and no one claps. They all know that this was wrong, unconstitutional, illegal and violated their oath’s of office.”

Once signed, the map would slant the advantage Republicans have in November in their favor, with a projected net of four additional seats. 

The count doesn’t include Louisiana, which was ordered Wednesday to redraw maps after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a map that had two Black-majority districts. It takes into account the seats Democrats are projected to take in Virginia as the state’s high court hasn’t yet ruled on the Democrat-controlled legislature’s map. 

System replicates California

The manner in which Florida lawmakers passed the map mimics what California politicians did before a referendum vote

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, presented a map to the state legislature that created five districts his party could win in November. He and other lawmakers positioned the map as one to counteract efforts in Texas, where Republicans created a possible five-seat advantage

California lawmakers and Newsom announced last August plans to introduce a legislative package to combat Trump’s redistricting plan. The plan was formally introduced in the legislature, then passed several days later on Aug. 21 in the Senate and Assembly under suspended rules. 

The bill was then filed with the Secretary of State to trigger a statewide election on what’s known as Proposition 50. It passed with 5.1 million votes in favor and 2.9 million against.

Despite similarities, Newsom accused DeSantis of ignoring Florida voters. California’s maps are drawn by a citizen-led commission while Florida allows anyone in the legislature to redraw maps.

“Ron DeSantis just rammed out a gerrymandered MAGA map that openly violates his own state constitution — and leaked it to Fox News before he gave it to the legislature,” Newsom wrote Tuesday on X. “California let voters decide. Virginia did too. DeSantis won’t. He’s rigging the map because he knows he can’t win on a fair one.”

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Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

Florida's newly approved congressional map directly changes which U.S. House candidates appear on ballots for millions of Florida voters, with the state's August primaries creating an immediate and compressed timeline for any legal resolution.

Florida voters' districts are redrawn

The map shifts four districts that previously favored Democrats into ones drawn using partisan data, according to testimony from the DeSantis staffer who created it, altering which candidates Florida residents will choose between in November.

Legal fight is already underway

Democrats have announced lawsuits, and the Florida legislature budgeted money to cover expected legal fees, meaning the map's boundaries remain contested as August primaries approach.

Minority community representation reduced

The new map eliminates a nearly majority-Black south Florida district and splits the Puerto Rican community in the Orlando area across multiple districts, according to the articles, reducing those communities' ability to elect a representative of their choice.

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Behind the numbers

Florida's map would shift the state's congressional delegation from 20-8 Republican to 24-4 Republican. Republicans currently hold the U.S. House 217-212, meaning a swing of just a few seats could determine which party controls Congress after November's midterms.

Common ground

All sources agree the Florida Legislature passed the new congressional map on largely partisan lines — 83-28 in the House and 21-17 in the Senate — and that the map now goes to Gov. DeSantis for his signature. All sources also agree the map is expected to face legal challenges, particularly over Florida's voter-approved Fair Districts Amendment banning partisan gerrymandering.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources frame the map as an illegal partisan power grab that dilutes minority voting power and undermines democracy. Right-leaning sources frame it as a legitimate and welcome leveling of the playing field, celebrating Republican gains and mocking Democratic protests.

History lesson

Mid-decade redistricting without a court order is rare in U.S. history. The current wave began when Texas Republicans redrew their map at Trump's urging, prompting retaliatory redraws in Democratic-led states — a pattern not seen at this scale in modern American politics.

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Sources

  1. Florida State Senate
  2. Florida Office of the Governor General Counsel David Axelman
  3. Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried
  4. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Media landscape

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67 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Florida Legislature approved a new congressional map that could give Republicans up to four additional House seats, increasing their advantage to potentially 24 out of 28 seats.
  • The vote occurred quickly during a special session with limited debate, and the plan faces expected legal challenges due to concerns about partisan gerrymandering and minority voter dilution.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision weakened some protections under the Voting Rights Act, influencing legal justifications for the new maps by supporting race-neutral redistricting.
  • Democrats criticized the map as a partisan power play that undermines minority voting rights, while the bill passed mostly along party lines and awaits the governor's signature.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Florida Legislature approved a new congressional map with an 83-28 House vote and 21-17 Senate vote, sending it to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signature.
  • Adding up to four Republican-leaning seats, the DeSantis-backed plan aims to raise GOP-held districts to 24 of 28, continuing a national redistricting trend initiated by President Donald Trump.
  • Lawmakers acted the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Louisiana's map, limiting use of race in redistricting; DeSantis supporters argue this decision overrides state-level requirements.
  • Democratic Representative Angie Nixon protested with a bullhorn during the 90-minute House session, while Democrats argued the map violates the Fair Districts Amendment by intentionally favoring incumbents.
  • Legal battles are expected before the 2026 midterm elections, as this mid-decade redistricting reshapes Florida's political landscape and faces likely court challenges from Democratic opponents.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Florida Legislature passed a Republican-backed redistricting bill HB 1D with an 83-28 House vote and a 21-17 Senate vote, aiming to redraw congressional districts based on 2020 Census data and potentially adding up to four Republican-leaning U.S. House seats.
  • Democrats criticized the process as rushed, partisan, and lacking public input, contending the map was largely created by Governor Ron DeSantis's office without proper legislative involvement and challenged its legality under Florida's Fair Districts Amendments.
  • The new map reconfigures districts in a way that may disproportionately favor Republicans, limiting Democratic districts mostly to urban areas and raising concerns about splitting counties and cities.
  • The legislation follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling restricting race-based districting, allowing states like Florida to redraw maps mid-decade amid expectations of legal challenges.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Florida State Senate
  2. Florida Office of the Governor General Counsel David Axelman
  3. Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried
  4. California Gov. Gavin Newsom