Florida renames Palm Beach Airport for President Trump

William Jackson
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump starting this July.
Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

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Florida is moving ahead with plans to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, drawing praise from Republicans and criticism from Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Monday, and the new name — President Donald J. Trump International Airport — is set to take effect July 1. The measure still requires administrative updates and a rights agreement to use Trump’s name.

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The FAA said airport naming is a local issue and that it does not approve airport name changes, though the agency still has to revise charts and databases.

The renaming would put Trump’s name on a major airport he frequently uses when traveling to and from his Palm Beach estate. Politico reported that Florida Republicans supported the proposal during the legislative session and framed it as recognition for a president who made the state his home.

Costs and trademark filings

Democrats questioned both the symbolism and the cost. Politico reported that the Florida Senate initially recommended $2.75 million for renaming-related changes such as signs, branding and website work, after lawmakers first floated $5.5 million for the project. Florida’s Legislature could still revisit that funding as budget talks continue.

CBS News reported that Trump’s family business filed a February trademark application for the airport name that included travel-related products such as luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors.

Trademark filings tied to Trump airport names have also expanded the debate. Axios reported that related Trump airport trademark filings also listed a broader mix of merchandise, including watches, jewelry, clothing, bags and pet apparel.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Florida has renamed Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump, a change that takes effect July 1 and will require updates to signage, branding and federal databases at a cost initially estimated between $2.75 million and $5.5 million.

Taxpayer-funded airport rebranding underway

Florida allocated between $2.75 million and $5.5 million for signs, branding and website changes tied to the renaming, with final budget figures still under discussion.

Trump family filed trademark for airport name

Trump's family business filed a February trademark application covering the new airport name for travel products including luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors.

Federal charts and databases require updates

The FAA must revise navigation charts and databases to reflect the name change, though the agency does not approve or reject airport renamings.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Politico
  3. Axios
  4. CBS News

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Politico
  3. Axios
  4. CBS News

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