Florida renames Palm Beach Airport for President Trump

Florida is moving ahead with plans to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, drawing praise from Republicans and criticism from Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Monday, and the new name — President Donald J. Trump International Airport — is set to take effect July 1. The measure still requires administrative updates and a rights agreement to use Trump’s name.

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The FAA said airport naming is a local issue and that it does not approve airport name changes, though the agency still has to revise charts and databases.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”



Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

The renaming would put Trump’s name on a major airport he frequently uses when traveling to and from his Palm Beach estate. Politico reported that Florida Republicans supported the proposal during the legislative session and framed it as recognition for a president who made the state his home.

Costs and trademark filings

Democrats questioned both the symbolism and the cost. Politico reported that the Florida Senate initially recommended $2.75 million for renaming-related changes such as signs, branding and website work, after lawmakers first floated $5.5 million for the project. Florida’s Legislature could still revisit that funding as budget talks continue.

CBS News reported that Trump’s family business filed a February trademark application for the airport name that included travel-related products such as luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors.

Trademark filings tied to Trump airport names have also expanded the debate. Axios reported that related Trump airport trademark filings also listed a broader mix of merchandise, including watches, jewelry, clothing, bags and pet apparel.