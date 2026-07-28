Florida set to break record for oldest inmate execution – again

Shea Taylor
Florida just set a record by executing the oldest death row inmate in state history, and on Tuesday, it’ll break that record and become the first state in more than a decade to execute two inmates on the same day.
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Florida just set a record by executing the oldest death row inmate in state history, and on Tuesday, it’ll break that record. It will also become the first state in more than a decade to execute two inmates on the same day.

James Duckett, 68, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. Then, just six hours later, Dominick Anthony Occhicone, 80, will become the oldest prisoner to be executed in Florida and the second oldest in the country.

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Duckett is a former police officer who has been on death row for nearly four decades for murdering an 11-year-old girl while on duty in 1987. He has maintained his innocence, despite his conviction.

Occhicone has also been on death row for just as long. He’s convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

They’re set to become Florida’s 11th and 12th inmates to be executed this year.

James Duckett and Dominick Occhicone. Credit: Florida Department of Corrections.

Stay of execution denied

Duckett had already been granted one stay in March to allow for DNA testing of old evidence, which couldn’t be done at the time of his arrest and trial because the technology didn’t exist yet. Those results were inconclusive, and his conviction stood.

His lawyers asked for another stay, saying the DNA results were inconclusive because of how the state handled the evidence. It was denied.

The court also denied Occhicone’s attorneys’ request for a stay. They said Occhicone suffers from age-related ailments, which they argue could make his execution especially painful — amounting to cruel and unusual punishment.

Duckett and Occhicone also filed a joint emergency motion to stay their scheduled double execution, arguing carrying out two executions in one day creates a higher likelihood of the procedure being botched. It was also denied.

They have a pending emergency motion filed with the United States Supreme Court.

DeSantis sets record

Florida saw 19 executions last year, a state record since the death penalty in the U.S. was reinstated in 1976. The previous record was eight, set in 2014 under then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term is set to end in January, and in his eight years in office, he’s authorized 41 executions. During his first six years in office, nine executions were carried out. If both of Tuesday’s executions are carried out, he’ll have overseen 31 in his final two years in office. Another one is scheduled for August.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At a news conference last year, DeSantis was asked what spurred him to start signing more death warrants. He said his goal is to bring justice to victims’ families who have waited decades for death sentences to be carried out.

“Some of these crimes were committed in the ’80s,” DeSantis said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. I felt I owed it to them to make sure this ran very smoothly. If I honestly thought someone was innocent, I would not pull the trigger.”

The Florida Department of Corrections’ website says there are currently 241 people on death row, including Duckett and Occhicone.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Florida is carrying out two executions on the same day, a practice not seen in any U.S. state in more than a decade, while setting records for the pace of executions under a sitting governor.

Dual execution is unprecedented

Florida is the first state in over a decade to execute two inmates in a single day, a practice the condemned men's attorneys argued raises the risk of procedural error.

Innocence claims unresolved

One inmate maintained his innocence for nearly four decades; DNA testing ordered before his execution returned inconclusive results, according to the article, and his conviction stood.

Record execution pace

Florida executed 19 people in 2025, a state record since capital punishment was reinstated in 1976, with 241 people currently on the state's death row.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Tallahassee Democrat
  3. Tracking Florida's Death Penalty
  4. SCOTUSblog
  5. ProPublica

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Tallahassee Democrat
  3. Tracking Florida's Death Penalty
  4. SCOTUSblog
  5. ProPublica