Florida suspects ChatGPT had a hand in the deadly FSU shooting

Devin Pavlou
Florida's AG is criminally investigating OpenAI after ChatGPT allegedly helped plan the FSU shooting that killed two and injured six.
Image credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Full story

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he has opened a criminal investigation into OpenAI to see if its chatbot, ChatGPT, helped a man commit a mass shooting at Florida State University last year. 

Uthmeier alleged the chatbot “offered significant advice” to Phoenix Ikner before he opened fire on students at FSU, killing two and injuring six others. The attorney general said some questions Ikner asked ChatGPT concerned firearms and which were best for short-range use.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“If this were a person on the other side of the screen, we would be charging them with murder,” Uthmeier said during a press conference, NBC News reported. “We cannot have AI bots that are advising others on how to kill others.”

How do you investigate a chatbot?

The New York Times reported that the Uthmeier’s office gathered hundreds of messages between Ikner and ChatGPT. One interaction was Ikner asking the chatbot how the country would react to a shooting at FSU and what times were the busiest at the student union, where the shooting happened. 

Uthmeier first announced he had opened an investigation into OpenAI on April 9, before Tuesday’s announcement. He said the civil investigation remains ongoing as the criminal one begins, The Times reported. 

“We have been looking into the recent FSU shooting, and that shooter’s communications with ChatGPT,” Uthmeier said. “Our review of that communication has revealed that a criminal investigation is necessary.”

Besides messages, Uthmeier’s office is also requesting that OpenAI hand over all information about its policies and training regarding threats by users towards themselves or others. This includes materials regarding how the company cooperates with law enforcement agencies, according to NBC News. 

“I’m a big believer in limited government,” Uthmeier said. “I believe government should only interfere in business activities when you have significant harm to our people. This is that.”

OpenAI’s response

OpenAI has introduced new features that it said would focus on user safety, especially for children. The changes came after the company faced major scrutiny, including a lawsuit that alleged ChatGPT encouraged a teenager to take their own life. OpenAI received further scrutiny during a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

In response to Florida’s investigation, the company said the shooting was tragic, but ChatGPT was “not responsible for this terrible crime.”

“In this case, ChatGPT provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public sources on the internet, and it did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful activity,” OpenAI spokesperson Kate Waters told NBC News.

OpenAI said earlier this month that it would cooperate with Uthmeither’s investigation. 

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy,” the company said after Uthmeier announced his previous investigation. “We build ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Florida's first-ever criminal investigation into an AI company directly affects the roughly 900 million weekly ChatGPT users by establishing that AI chat logs are now treated as criminal evidence and that the company behind them faces potential legal liability for what the tool says.

AI responses as criminal evidence

According to court filings, more than 200 ChatGPT messages have been entered as evidence in the FSU murder case, meaning conversations with AI tools are now part of the formal criminal record in a homicide prosecution.

Unresolved corporate liability

Florida's attorney general acknowledged the investigation is "uncharted territory" — meaning no established legal standard yet exists for when an AI company bears criminal responsibility for a user's actions.

Contested safety claims

OpenAI said ChatGPT "provided factual responses" that could be found on public internet sources and did not encourage harm, a characterization the attorney general's office disputes based on its review of the chat logs.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 74 media outlets

Community reaction

Attorneys for the family of victim Robert Morales announced plans to file a civil lawsuit against OpenAI, stating they have reason to believe ChatGPT advised the shooter. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass called for greater public awareness of AI risks.

Global impact

The Florida investigation follows a civil lawsuit filed by a family of a victim wounded in a February 2026 shooting in British Columbia, Canada, where the alleged shooter had also discussed gun violence with ChatGPT and was previously banned from the platform before creating a new account.

History lesson

While corporations have previously faced criminal liability — Attorney General Uthmeier cited Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis as a precedent — applying criminal aiding-and-abetting law to an AI company for its chatbot's outputs has no established legal precedent in the United States.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the AG's move as corporate-accountability, emphasizing "criminal investigation" and arguing OpenAI/ChatGPT could be "criminally liable," focusing on tech oversight.
  • Media outlets in the center sit between, noting "accomplice" framing while calling the case "uncharted territory" and detailing "subpoenas" and alleged chat content.
  • Media outlets on the right stress law-and-order, foregrounding phrases like "aided and abetted," "practical advice," and portray the chatbot as a culpable accomplice.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

143 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI and its ChatGPT, issuing subpoenas for information about the company's handling of user threats and cooperation with law enforcement between March 2024 and April 2026.
  • The investigation focuses on whether ChatGPT aided Phoenix Ikner, the alleged shooter in the April 2025 Florida State University campus attack that killed two people, by providing advice on guns, ammunition, and timing shortly before the incident.
  • Uthmeier stated that if a human had given such advice to the shooter, they would be charged with murder, highlighting the need to examine OpenAI's internal policies, personnel, design, and oversight of the technology.
  • OpenAI responded that ChatGPT is designed to understand user intent safely and appropriately, while attorneys for one victim's family plan to file a lawsuit alleging ChatGPT advised the shooter on committing the crime.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI, issuing subpoenas seeking information on the company's policies regarding user threats and crime reporting to law enforcement.
  • Uthmeier's probe examines whether ChatGPT provided planning assistance to Phoenix Ikner, the 21-year-old alleged gunman in the April 2025 Florida State University shooting that killed two people.
  • Court documents reveal Ikner messaged ChatGPT minutes before the attack, asking about the student union's busiest times. "If this were a person on the other side of the screen, we would be charging them with murder," Uthmeier said.
  • The criminal probe proceeds alongside an existing civil investigation. Attorneys for victim Robert Morales plan to file suit against OpenAI, alleging constant communication between the shooter and the AI platform.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously proposed an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights focusing on data privacy and consumer protections. OpenAI, serving more than 900 million weekly users, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI after reviewing chat logs where the Florida State University shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner, asked ChatGPT about guns and how to kill people on campus.
  • Phoenix Ikner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder related to the April 17, 2025 shooting at Florida State University, which killed two people and injured six others.
  • Florida authorities subpoenaed OpenAI for internal documents about user threat policies, cooperation with law enforcement, and crime reporting from March 2024 onward.
  • OpenAI stated it provided factual responses without encouraging illegal activity and is cooperating with law enforcement, while Florida officials are exploring potential criminal liability for OpenAI.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The New York Times

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.